What happens when vegetarians eat meat for the first time

This video was first posted in November 2016.

The human body is designed to consume both plants and animals. But, if a person has stopped eating meat for an extended time, what happens if inside their bodies after that first, juicy steak following a long period of only eating vegetarian foods?

First, eating meat is harder to digest because it’s fattier and has more protein. So, people eating meat for the first time after a while is going to feel full and bloated. But overall, our bodies are equipped to digest meat, so overall nothing serious is going to happen.

Dr. Lisa Ganjhu, an NYU Langone gastroenterologist, explains more about what happens when a vegetarian eats a steak for the first time.









