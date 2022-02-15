U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

Happeo Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

·1 min read

Happeo the social intranet, designed specifically for businesses that work with Google Workspace, announces that it is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace.

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This announcement furthers Happeo's commitment to working with Google Cloud, the leading provider of Cloud infrastructure, while maximizing the buyer experience for existing Google Cloud customers.

Forging a Trusted Partnership with Google
Happeo and Google have shared a strong relationship since 2017, with Happeo being a leading Intranet and Knowledge Management platform for Google Workspace clients.

With Happeo, companies that use Google Workspace to collaborate can create a digital HQ that serves as a central source of truth for all knowledge and internal communications in a hybrid work environment.

Improved buyer experience
For customers already using Google Cloud to power their digital strategy, one of the major upsides of this availability is eliminating the need to sign new contracts. Customers can now streamline their billing process and burn down their Google Cloud commit using the Happeo Social Intranet platform. You can visit Happeo on the GCP Marketplace here.

Tina Jacobs, IT and Data Cloud Manager at EPT comments: As a customer of Happeo and Google Cloud, I am excited that Happeo now joins the Google Cloud Marketplace. Before using Happeo our biggest pain point was a lack of a central source of communication. We had an intranet in place, but it wasn't used. Happeo came to the forefront because I saw it as a tool that could easily tie the whole group together. And that's what we needed: efficiency, because our physicians are very busy. Now my team sees a platform where everything is easy and where you're able to reach the same goal.

Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Initiatives, Google Cloud said: "Organisations today require tools and solutions that will help them succeed - whether that's in the office, at home, or in the field with customers. We're thrilled that Happeo is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace so customers can deploy and use its intranet solution to support their hybrid work strategies."

About Happeo
Happeo is an intranet and knowledge management platform, designed for businesses that work with Google Workspace. With Happeo, companies can create a digital HQ that serves as a central source of truth for all knowledge and internal communications in a hybrid work environment.

Media contact: Lidia Luttin, (415) 853-8721, 329628@email4pr.com, Media Kit

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/happeo-now-available-on-google-cloud-marketplace-301481882.html

SOURCE Happeo

