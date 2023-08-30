'Happiest day of my life': Michigan man wins $100k from state lottery

A Michigan man turned $5 into $105,000 when he matched five numbers to win the Aug. 8 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

Greg Osantowski, 60, from Gaylord, the only city in Otsego County, claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters.

The winning ticket was purchased from Upper Lakes Tire on 1260 West Main Street in Gaylord.

"I was feeling pretty lucky after winning $250 playing instant games, so when I went to cash those in, I bought a Fantasy 5 ticket," Osantowski shared. "The next morning, I sat down to check my tickets, and like I always do, I covered the winning numbers and then revealed them one by one."

Osantowski played five sets of numbers on his tickets, giving him five chances to win the Fantasy 5 jackpot. Each play costs only $1.

His fourth set of 03-10-28-35-39, won him the jackpot.

Winning ticket Greg Osantowski purchased that won him $105,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot

"After I matched three, I was pretty happy. Then, I matched the fourth and thought: 'Wow! I really have a shot to win this thing!' I slowly uncovered the fifth number, and when I saw the three, my heart started jumping. When I saw I had matched the number 39, I about fell off the couch!"

Osantowski told the lottery he plans to put in a new pole barn and save whatever is left over.

"Winning is a real gift. We'd been trying to figure out how to pay for a new pole barn, and then I won this prize. It really was the luckiest day of my life!" Osantowski shared.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan man turned $5 into $105,000 after winning state lottery