SAN JOSE, Calif., LONDON, and BENGALURU, India, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital. Born Agile,' Mindful IT Company, announced today that it has been recognized as a leader in the Enterprise Software Segment as part of the annual Zinnov Zones for ER&D Services – 2021 ratings. Happiest Minds was also placed as a leader in Engineering, Research & Development amongst Small and Medium-Sized Service Providers.

Happiest Minds wins multiple recognitions in Zinnov Zones for ER&D Services 2021 for Enterprise Software, ER&D, IoT and AI

The annual study by Zinnov, a leading global management consulting and strategy advisory firm, assessed more than 50 Global ER&D Service Providers for their product engineering capabilities across various industry verticals and micro-verticals. The ratings are based on multiple dimensions including maturity of delivery and services capabilities, scalability, growth rate, financials, innovation and IP, ecosystem linkages, and feedback from enterprise buyers.

Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO – Product Engineering Services, Happiest Minds, said "The digital ecosystem has leveled the playing field for many industries and forced organizations to innovate rapidly. We have been change agents for our clients in verticals like enterprise software, media & entertainment, EdTech, and industrial by using Digital Engineering to help create industry-leading products and platforms. In addition, our deep expertise in IoT, AI, Cloud, and RPA, along with next-gen technologies such as Blockchain, AR/VR, and Robotics, positions us to deliver a truly integrated and transformative experience for our clients. This recognition by Zinnov is yet another testament of our digital capabilities, customer centricity, and engineering innovation, that primes us to be the architects of an exciting technology-led future."

During the last decade, Happiest Minds has become the trusted engineering and digital transformation partner for some of the largest global enterprises across several industries. Powered by its mission statement of "Happiest People, Happiest Customers," it counts more than 53 Fortune 2000, Forbes 200, and Billion-Dollar corporations as its customers. At the other end of the spectrum, Happiest Minds has also built technology platforms from inception for new-age start-ups and played a crucial role in their journey towards attaining the much-coveted unicorn status.

With its focus on next-gen technologies, Happiest Minds has actively built capabilities in IoT and AI, resulting in industry-leading digital transformation projects that helped its clients achieve a sustainable business advantage. As a result, Happiest Minds has also been recognized as an "Established-Niche" provider in both IoT and AI Engineering Services by Zinnov.

Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner & Global Head, Zinnov said "Happiest Minds' rich pedigree in software platform engineering combined with their digital DNA has resulted in them being recognized as leaders of Enterprise Software in the ER&D Zinnov Zones for 2021. In addition, their domain-led consulting capabilities along with a strong focus on core verticals like enterprise software, industrial and media & entertainment, have helped them remain ahead of competition and rank as leaders in ER&D services amongst small and medium sized providers. Happiest Minds has a digital-first approach, a growing IP-led business and extensive experience in IoT and AI which enables them to be the preferred engineering and digital transformation partner for their clients. They have also invested in building capabilities around next-gen technologies like Blockchain, Drones and Computer Vision which positions them favorably to continue making an impact across the rapidly evolving digital landscape."

ABOUT HAPPIEST MINDS

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital . Born Agile', our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, EduTech, engineering R&D, healthcare, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail and travel/transportation/hospitality.

A Great Place to Work-Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia and Middle East.

ABOUT ZINNOV:

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management and strategy consulting firm, with presence in Santa Clara, Houston, Bangalore, Gurgaon, and Paris. Over the past 20 years, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Fortune 500 enterprises to develop actionable insights to help them accelerate their Engineering journeys to create value – across dimensions of both revenue and optimization. With core expertise in Digital Engineering, Digital Transformation, Innovation, and Outsourcing Advisory, Zinnov assists clients by:

Growing revenue for companies' products and services in newer markets through account intelligence, market entry, and market expansion advisory;

Advising global PE firms in asset shortlisting and target evaluation, commercial due diligence, and value creation;

Helping global companies outline and drive their open innovation programs, design and operate accelerator programs, and enable collaboration with start-ups across specific use cases and predefined outcomes;

Enabling global companies to develop and optimize a global engineering footprint through center setups, and technology and functional accelerators to achieve higher R&D efficiencies, innovation, and productivity;

Structuring and implementing Digital Transformation levers enabled by technologies like AI/ML, Cloud, IOT, and RPA.

With their team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov serves clients from across multiple industry verticals including Enterprise Software, BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, and Telecom in the US, Europe, Japan, and India.

For more information, visit http://zinnov.com .

