U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,649.27
    +2.56 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,921.23
    -158.71 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,704.28
    +81.58 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,409.14
    +19.56 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.19
    -0.15 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.40
    +16.10 (+0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    25.34
    +0.57 (+2.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1452
    -0.0036 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3364
    -0.0041 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0840
    +0.2140 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,848.92
    -48.95 (-0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,611.49
    +13.52 (+0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.18
    +44.03 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,277.86
    +171.08 (+0.59%)
     

Happy birthday 'Skyrim'—Here's where you can buy the Skyrim 10th Anniversary Edition

Joanna Nelius, Reviewed
·2 min read
Pick up your copy of &#39;The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim&#39; 10th-anniversary edition starting today!
Pick up your copy of 'The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim' 10th-anniversary edition starting today!

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Skyrim, the fifth video game in the beloved Elder Scrolls saga, turns 10 years old today. In celebration, Skyrim game developer Bethesda has officially released its much anticipated 10th Anniversary Edition. Other special editions of Skyrim have come before this, but this one is extra special, adding improved graphics for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 owners and 26 new Creation Club modding packs for PC gaming enthusiasts. Starting Thursday, November 11, you can purchase The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition and explore Tamriel in a whole new way.

Where to buy the Skyrim 10th Anniversary Edition

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is available on PC (Windows 10 and 11), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Playstation 5 and Playstation 4. If you already own the base game, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, you can upgrade to the 10th-anniversary edition for $19.99 on PC, Xbox, and Playstation as well.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is available from the following retailers:

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

What is Skyrim about?

The main story and side quests haven't changed; you're still the Dragonborn (aka the chosen one) to defeat Alduin the World-Eater, a dragon who everyone believes will destroy the world. You can still turn into a werewolf and join the Dark Brotherhood on assassin quests, and you can still decide if you want to support the Imperial Legion or Stormcloak Rebellion, but for anyone who has saved Tamriel time and time again, there's more content for you to explore.

Bethesda has added a ton of new weapons, armors, spells, and other equipment and abilities, as well as freshened up some base game content. The Skyrim 10th Anniversary Edition also includes a new Arcane Accessories pack, so players who love spellcasting get more spells to play around with.

There are also brand new quests that tie into The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion—and you can now fish and farm thanks to some of those new Creation Club modding packs. Three major game expansions (Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn) are included, as well.

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter and get the product reviews, deals and holiday gift guides you need to start shopping now.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Where to buy the Skyrim 10th Anniversary Edition

Recommended Stories

  • EPFR Data Reports Total Global ETF Assets Exceed $10 Trillion

    EPFR, a subsidiary of Informa Financial Intelligence and worldwide industry leader in providing fund flows and allocation data to financial institutions, announces today that total global ETF assets have surpassed $10 trillion according to EPFR's proprietary database. This milestone is a proof point of accelerated investor interest in ETFs, globally, a trend that began in the wake of the 2008 Great Financial Crisis.

  • Amazon adds clip sharing to the Prime Video app on iOS

    You'll only be able to share snippets of select Amazon Original shows, though.

  • The Morning After: PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, one year on

    Today’s headlines: Congress mandates anti-drunk driving technology for cars, iOS 15.2 beta introduces nearby AirTag searches, and YouTube will hide dislike counts for all videos.

  • PS5 and Xbox Series X/S: The one-year comparison

    This isn't a console war — it's a party.

  • 3 Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

    If you find the long-term winners like Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) or Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which are both up more than 1,000% over the last 10 years, it is usually best to just keep things simple and not sell. Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX), and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) are three high-growth stocks that exhibit these characteristics and could be great buys for the next 10 years and beyond. Electronic Arts (EA) is a video game publisher boasting many different titles.

  • Why GameStop Shares Are Falling

    Shares of companies in the broader consumer discretionary space, including GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) are trading lower as stocks dip following worse-than-expected US inflation data. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.592% before dipping to around the 1.551% level. This jump in Treasury yields has also weighed on stocks for the session. GameStop Corp is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Austr

  • 'Rainbow Six Extraction' will arrive on January 20th

    Ubisoft has dropped the price of the standard edition to $40.

  • China Has a Big PC Hit Going Global in a Battle Royale With Swords

    (Bloomberg) -- NetEase Inc.’s three-month-old battle royale game has sold more than 6 million copies globally, making it one of the fastest-selling Chinese PC games ever and giving the company a boost in its push for overseas growth.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisGreece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded — With PlasticDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?Launched in August, Naraka: Bladepoint is a rare

  • How Blockchain Technology Is Transforming Microtransactions and Revitalizing the Gaming Industry

    A new gaming model is emerging based on real asset ownership and a new “play-to-earn” structure.

  • The Pokémon Company Knows Fans Want More ‘Grown-Up’ Games

    For years, Pokémon fans have requested one thing from the series: games that are more adult. (No, not in that way, c’mon!) Recent entries are too easy, longtime players say, or tend to feature plots aimed toward children. The feedback has taken root to the point where Pokémon’s bosses are now openly acknowledging it on the record.

  • GTA Trilogy Graphics Comparison Shows Off Some Pretty Good Upgrades

    Having launched just today on major platforms, publisher Rockstar Games shared a graphics comparison for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. Published by IGN, the video runs through all three remastered games, highlighting the amount of work developer Grove Street Games put into updating the visuals for these very old titles. And honestly, it’s impressive stuff, with new lighting effects and enhanced skin tones.

  • Where to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK: Stock updates from all the major retailers

    Ready to switch out your old console for the latest model? Keep on reading

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch, Including Warren Buffett's Favorite EV Maker

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After Topping Earnings Views? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Siemens expects supply chain problems to ease after posting strong sales

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Siemens expects supply chain problems that have hindered the industrial revival in the wake of the pandemic to ease next year, the engineering and technology company said on Thursday, as its fourth quarter sales and orders beat forecasts. The maker of factory software and high-speed trains sees further profitable growth as problems thrown up by shortages of components and log-jammed logistics networks improve. Siemens was leaning on its size and its own technology to get enough components to make its machinery and systems which are used by carmakers including Daimler to automate production lines, Chief Executive Roland Busch said .

  • Apple launches subscription service aimed at small-business users

    Apple Inc on Wednesday launched a new subscription service aimed at helping small-business owners manage the Apple devices used by their employees. Business Essentials, as Apple is calling the service, is similar to management software that companies such as Microsoft Corp or VMware Inc sell to large business for setting up and keeping secure their fleets of phones, laptops and tablets. The service will cost between $2.99 and $12.99 per month per user depending on how many devices a business wants to manage for each employee and how much cloud storage the business wants.

  • The Future Looks Bright for Plug Power Stock, Says Analyst

    Plug Power (PLUG) might have missed the top-and bottom-line estimates in its latest quarterly report but following the Q3’s print, Evercore analyst James West is even more upbeat than before. “With +$3 billion of net cash on hand, a vertically-integrated product suite, and a quickly growing revenue base, we find few other equities offering similar leverage to the green H2 thematic,” the analyst opined. Q3’s revenue came in at $143.9 million, a 34% increase on the same period a year ago, although

  • What To Buy: Why The Price-Earnings Ratio Is A Useless Indicator

    To many investors, the price-earnings ratio is the single most indispensable indicator for any stock purchase. Sadly, they are putting their trust in a myth.

  • Crypto Is Forbidden for Muslims, Indonesia’s National Religious Council Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisGreece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded — With PlasticDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?The use of crypto assets as a currency is forbidden for Muslims, according to Indonesia’s council of religious leaders.The National Ulema Council, or MUI, has deemed cryptocurrency as haram, or banned, as it has elements of uncertainty, wagering and harm, Asrorun Ni

  • Ethereum: The Low-Risk Buying Opportunity Came and Went. $7K Next?!

    I see no reason to turn bearish until the price breaks below the 10-w SMA ($3830 and rising) for starters.