U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,667.88
    +73.26 (+1.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,220.90
    +321.56 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,814.94
    +323.29 (+2.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,262.63
    +16.70 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.90
    +2.75 (+4.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.00
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.88
    -0.26 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1273
    -0.0047 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5260
    +0.0440 (+2.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3297
    -0.0041 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7580
    +0.4480 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,697.54
    +4,692.89 (+8.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,466.91
    +37.98 (+2.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.95
    +65.92 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.92
    -467.70 (-1.63%)
     

Happy Cyber Monday: Score 2-for-1 passes to TC Sessions Space 2021

Alexandra Ames
·4 min read

Kicking yourself for missing out on our Black Friday sale? Welcome to our no-regrets 2-for-1 Cyber Monday deal on passes to TC Sessions: Space 2021. Buy your pass before this sale expires on November 29 at 11:59 pm (PT), and you’ll score a second pass free.

Pro Tip: Use that free pass to bring another space traveler and double down on the abundant opportunities just waiting to be discovered.

Take advantage of prime networking with the global space community. Attendees span the space spectrum. Meet investors, founders, engineers, policymakers, academics and researchers — the established and the up-and-coming alike.

Don’t miss out on meeting the founders of some of the early-stage space startups exhibiting in our virtual expo:

  • Groundcom develops, builds and operates a network of ground stations around the world that are available as a service.

  • Skycorp is a leading founder in the realm of on-orbit assembly and servicing with commercial and government customers.

  • NewRocket develops advanced, environmentally friendly ("Green Propulsion") rocket engines based on innovative gel-propellant technology.

  • Homeport builds infrastructures for a new era that address the increasing usage of spacecraft and data from them.

  • Pixxel is building a health monitor for the planet by producing, assembling, and launching the world’s highest-resolution constellation of hyperspectral earth-imaging satellites.

  • SCOUT is developing dual-use, space-based services to make space more transparent and enhance space domain awareness.

  • Orbion Space Technology produces Hall-effect electric propulsion solutions for small satellites ranging from 70 kg to 500 kg.

  • Aphelion Aerospace delivers green, low-cost, on-demand design-build-launch services for nanosatellite operations.

  • CesiumAstro provides out-of-the-box communication systems for satellites, UAVs, launch vehicles and other space or airborne platforms.

  • SpaceRyde launches small satellites on its own affordable taxi to space — without ridesharing.

And of course, we’ll have some of the most experienced space leaders in this or any other galaxy ready to share their insights with you. Here’s a quick sample — explore the event agenda for more exciting presentations and breakouts.

Bringing NASA to the Moon and Back — Kathy Leuders is the head of the new Space Operations Mission Directorate, responsible for activities in orbit and soon, well beyond that. How will she and NASA meet the unprecedented challenge of establishing a lasting human presence on the Moon?

Maneuvering Towards Better In-space Propulsion — What goes up must come down, but we can delay that second part a bit with better propulsion on our satellites and spacecraft. Natalya Bailey (Accion Systems), Beau Jarvis (Phase Four) and Istvan Lorincz (Morpheus Space) are pushing the boundaries of in-space propulsion and will discuss the challenges and opportunities in changing how in-space assets move about.

The Full Service Space Company — Rocket Lab’s 2021 saw it enter the public markets, announce brand new spacecraft, acquire companies and more. We’ll talk to Founder and CEO, Peter Beck about what the one-time dedicated launch company is turning into through all this growth and change.

TC Sessions: Space 2021 takes place on December 14-15. Celebrate Cyber Monday and buy your 2-for-1 pass before November 29 at 11:59 pm (PT).

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Space 2021? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/054de807d08247a54a95307c1ca7ea3f ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-054de807d08247a54a95307c1ca7ea3f') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-054de807d08247a54a95307c1ca7ea3f' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • The 31 Best Deals During Cyber Monday 2021

    Check out the best Cyber Monday sales worth shopping this year from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more.

  • 'Squeezed' light might produce breakthroughs in nano-sized electronics

    A 'magic wand' squeezes light into a nano-sized point that could lead to breakthroughs in ultra-small devices.

  • Water on Earth might have come from the Sun, study says

    Water on Earth might have come from the Sun, according to a new study. Now a new study has suggested that surprising possibility that it came to Earth from the Sun. “An existing theory is that water was carried to Earth in the final stages of its formation on C-type asteroids, however previous testing of the isotopic ‘fingerprint’ of these asteroids found they, on average, didn’t match with the water found on Earth meaning there was at least one other unaccounted for source,” Phil Bland, a professor at Curtin University and one of the scientists involved in the study, said in a statement.

  • Nurosene Partners With Brain Computer Interface Technology Ni2o to Pioneer Research for Alzheimer's and ALS

    Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on building a generation of healthier brains, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Ni2o, an Oxford University company, for the utilization of Nurosene's NetraAI to support and accelerate research into neurodegenerative disease treatments.

  • The Future of Plant Breeding in Africa: An Interview With Dr. Rita Mumm

    By Sara Boettiger, Head of Global Public Affairs, Science & Sustainability

  • 3D-printed 'living ink' could lead to self-repairing buildings

    Scientists have developed a 'living ink' that could be used to print organic materials, possibly including buildings that repair themselves.

  • Australia Sees Record Wheat Harvest But Warns Rains Hurt Quality

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia, one of the world’s biggest wheat growers, boosted its official production forecast by more than 5% to a record, but warned that heavy rains and floods had damaged the crop in the east of the country.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransReliving the New York Subway Map DebateGlobal wheat prices are near the highest in nine years and importers have been looking

  • Vaccine picked as Merriam-Webster word of the year

    Merriam-Webster's 2021 word of the year is vaccine, the company announced on Monday, following a year that was marked by inoculations to prevent COVID-19 and the larger debate regarding the shots that was at times defined by politics.The company said it selected vaccine as its word of the year because it represents two meanings: the medical accomplishment to help fight the pandemic, and the larger discussion the shots opened nationwide."The word...

  • See images of Earth captured by NASA satellite launched from Vandenberg

    Photos captured by the Landsat 9 spacecraft offer “critical observations about our changing planet,” a NASA official said.

  • Consider ethics in the rush to a new space age, WSU professor urges

    WSU philosophy professor James Schwartz published his book, “The Value of Science in Space Exploration,” in 2020.

  • Health risks of space tourism: Is it responsible to send humans to Mars?

    Before sending humans to long space journeys, more resources should be allocated to studying the radiation impacts.

  • NASA launches new mission to defend Earth

    A NASA spacecraft is on a mission to test technology that could defend Earth in the future. The spacecraft will deliberately crash into an asteroid to see if it can change its path. CBS News senior space analyst Bill Harwood joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more.

  • Backyard Universe: December brings evening planet shuffle and meteors visible in Fayetteville

    Jupiter and Saturn, along with Venus, are visible once again in our December skies.

  • Sputnik V maker: Vaccine could be adapted to fight omicron

    The developer of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine said Monday that it will immediately start working on adapting that COVID-19 vaccine to counter the omicron variant. The Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund that bankrolled Sputnik V and its one-shot version Sputnik Light said in a statement that the existing vaccine should be efficient against the new variant. “Nonetheless, the Gamaleya Institute, based on existing protocols of immediately developing vaccine versions for variants of concern, has already begun developing the new version of Sputnik vaccine adapted to omicron,” the statement said.

  • Cryonics: Putting your future plans for life on ice

    In an Arizona facility, the bodies of nearly 200 people, and 90 pets, are being stored in liquid nitrogen at -320°F, to be kept frozen until scientists of the future can possibly revive them.

  • Researchers try producing potato resistant to climate change

    University of Maine researchers are trying to produce potatoes that can better withstand warming temperatures as the climate changes. Warming temperatures and an extended growing season can lead to quality problems and disease, Gregory Porter, a professor of crop ecology and management, told the Bangor Daily News. “The predictions for climate change are heavier rainfall events, and potatoes don’t tolerate flooding or wet conditions for long without having other quality problems,” Porter said.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Amid Beijing crackdowns and other headwinds for U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.

  • China Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese businessman had walked out of a bank in Kinshasa with 13,624 hundred-dollar bills, 10,001 fifties and 43,000 smaller U.S. notes, despite explicit instructions to prevent it from happening.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly Veterans“The account has finally been emptied,” Yvon Douhore, head of an in-house audit team in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo,

  • Chegg Stock Rises on Buyback Plan and Busuu Acquisition

    Chegg stock was rising after the online education company announced an accelerated stock repurchase plan along with the acquisition of language learning platform Busuu. Shares of Chegg (ticker: CHGG) rose roughly 5% to $26.06. Chegg blamed the lucrative job market and school reopenings for the shift away from online education.

  • MicroStrategy has added to its Bitcoin holdings, according to latest SEC filings

    In an 8K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, MicroStrategy said it had purchased another 7,002 Bitcoins during its fiscal fourth quarter. That cost the company $414.4 million.