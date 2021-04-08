HappyFox Announces Dialpad Integration to All-in-One Help Desk Ticketing System

New Integration Allows IT and HR Teams to Create Automatic Tickets, Transcripts from Conversations

IRVINE, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HappyFox Inc., makers of a top-rated help desk platform, today announced a new voice integration with Dialpad, the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, that will provide a seamless customer experience via AI-powered calling, conferencing and contact centers accessible through a trusted help desk platform.

This integration with Dialpad allows users the option to bring all of their work into one platform, HappyFox, from social media conversations to important phone calls. Leveraging Dialpad, HappyFox agents can receive inbound calls and initiate outbound calls from the In-App Dialpad Widget, as well as create tickets automatically for any inbound or outbound call. Tickets contain summary information alongside a link to a recording. Voicemails can also be recorded and automatically converted into HappyFox tickets for smoother resolution and analysis.

Dialpad's proprietary AI, Voice Intelligence (Vi™), improves the value of calls and meetings by transcribing and analyzing each conversation in real time, revealing sentiment, providing coaching and collecting action items. Through this integration, HappyFox continues to build a truly all-in-one help desk system dedicated to providing better and faster support to customers.

"Integrating with Dialpad allows HappyFox users to become more efficient and effective, especially through automatic ticket creation," said Shalin Jain, Founder and CEO of HappyFox. "The ability to turn a spoken conversation into a transcript, a ticket and action items through Dialpad is a game changer for many of our users and will allow them to better serve their customers' needs."

Earlier this year, HappyFox announced its new Assist AI tool would integrate with Slack to allow users to resolve tickets in Slack in real time, deflecting up to 40% of IT tickets in initial observations. The integration with Dialpad is in addition to HappyFox's voice integrations with Aircall and RingCentral, and rounds out an impressive library of in-app integrations and widgets.

Story continues

Dialpad's voice integration is easy to deploy and maintain through the HappyFox help desk platform, and only takes a few simple steps to install on the agent's end. To learn more about HappyFox's integration with Dialpad, visit https://www.happyfox.com/help-desk-integration/dialpad/.

About HappyFox

HappyFox, Inc. is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) support platform that offers an award-winning, all-in-one help desk system with key elements throughout the support process leveraging automation, conversational ticketing, and AI. With a vision of putting the "happy" back in support functions at organizations of all types, HappyFox helps more than 12,000 companies in 70-plus countries deliver faster and better support for their customers. PC Magazine rated HappyFox Help Desk as the "Best Help Desk Software" for five consecutive years and is also a leading provider of Chatbots for customer service teams. Find out more about HappyFox and its comprehensive suite of support products at www.happyfox.com .

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the leading cloud communications platform for AI-powered calling, conferencing and contact centers. Dialpad's proprietary, real-time Artificial Intelligence engine, Voice Intelligence (Vi™), helps businesses make smarter decisions by giving real-time insights on every call. Built on the Google Cloud Platform for unmatched security and reliability, Dialpad is easy to deploy, integrate and scale. Today, more than 70,000 of the world's most innovative businesses use Dialpad and its seamless integrations with Google Workspace, Hubspot, Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce, Zendesk and others to allow every user to be more productive. Customers include T-Mobile, Twitter, WeWork, Uber, Stripe, Netflix, Motorola Solutions, Splunk and Domo. Dialpad is backed by the world's leading investors including Amasia, Andreessen Horowitz, Felicis Ventures, GV, ICONIQ Capital, OMERS Growth Equity, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Ventures, Section 32, SoftBank Corp., T-Mobile Ventures and Work-Bench. Headquartered in the United States, Dialpad has offices in Australia/New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan and the UK. Visit www.dialpad.com for more information and to request a demo.

Media Contact

Alise Murawski

amurawski@nextpr.com

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/happyfox-announces-dialpad-integration-to-all-in-one-help-desk-ticketing-system-301264980.html

SOURCE HappyFox