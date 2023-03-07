U.S. markets close in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,983.43
    -64.99 (-1.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,859.00
    -572.44 (-1.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,523.79
    -151.95 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,878.32
    -21.43 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.45
    -3.01 (-3.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.20
    -36.40 (-1.96%)
     

  • Silver

    20.13
    -1.01 (-4.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0550
    -0.0135 (-1.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9750
    -0.0080 (-0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1824
    -0.0202 (-1.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1320
    +1.2070 (+0.89%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,207.82
    -193.30 (-0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.41
    -6.61 (-1.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,919.48
    -10.31 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,309.16
    +71.38 (+0.25%)
     

HappyMiner Develops Lucrative Opportunities for Passive Income with Cloud Mining Services

HappyMiner
·2 min read
HappyMiner
HappyMiner

Oklamoma City, OK, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HappyMiner, a licensed cloud mining company founded in 2018, is facilitating individuals with the opportunity to earn passive income through its cloud mining services. With industrial facilities located in Iceland, Norway, and Canada, HappyMiner owns a big tech park of professional Bitcoin mining rigs, allowing 2,800K+ individuals from all around the globe to earn cryptocurrency.


The company provides a range of features for investors, including automated daily payouts, a free package that can be purchased daily, an affiliate program with 4.5% lifetime rewards, different crypto contracts to choose from, no overhead or electricity fees, 24-hour online support, and DDos and SSL protection.

HappyMiner generates numerous advantages, including a $10 sign-up bonus, a minimal deposit amount of $100, a quick and straightforward start process, instant daily payouts, no commitments, and high profitability. The daily yield rate starts at 1.5%, depending on the chosen crypto package.

HappyMiner is a certified cloud mining company that works under the license of the United States. The company provides SSL protection for personal and financial information and guarantees 24-hour payouts. Users must use real emails to register to ensure the security of the cloud mining process.

For people who are interested in the profitability of cloud mining on HappyMiner, the contracts start at $10 for a one-day term with a fixed return of $10 + $0.8 (8% daily rate). Longer-term contracts provide a higher daily rate, with a 60-day contract offering a fixed return of $6,400 + $8,880 (2.31% daily rate).

HappyMiner also yields an opportunity to get indulged with an affiliate program, where every customer has a unique referral link that can be shared with anyone. Referrers can receive up to a 4.5% referral reward for every purchase made by any of their referrals.

Individuals worldwide can join HappyMiner if they are at least eighteen years old and have an internet connection.

About the Company – Happy Miner

HappyMiner is a licensed cloud mining company founded in 2018 in the United States that provides cloud mining services to traders. The company provides the ability to earn passive income, automated daily payouts, and an affiliate program. In conclusion, cloud mining with HappyMiner can be a profitable experience for traders and crypto enthusiasts.

For more information on HappyMiner and its cloud mining packages, please visit the company's website at https://happyminer.us/

YOUTUBE    TWITTER

CONTACT: Michael Junius HappyMiner support(at)happyminer.us


Recommended Stories

  • Google boss Sundar Pichai says staff are bemoaning office ghost towns—‘It’s just not a nice experience’

    The search engine giant is facing what is likely its greatest competitive threat since it was founded in 1998, forcing Pichai to make tough choices on costs.

  • Layoffs, burnout, return-to-office wars: There’s never been a worse time to be a middle manager

    For the first time since O.C. Tanner began measuring engagement and cultural sentiment, managers are reporting lower morale than their reports.

  • China's Xi has mixed feelings about CATL's battery market dominance

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping told CATL on Monday he had mixed feelings about its status as the world's largest battery maker - remarks that come at a time when the company is rapidly expanding abroad and moving to undercut domestic rivals. After a presentation by CATL Chairman Zeng Yuqun, who described how the company commands 37% of the global battery market, Xi was quoted as saying that he was "both happy and worried", glad about its leading position but concerned about the risks. CATL has been building factories overseas and last month agreed to license its technology to a new plant that Ford Motor Co is building in Michigan.

  • Sirius XM Lays Off 475 Employees On Completing Strategic Review

    Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) shared plans to downsize its workforce by 475 roles, or 8%, after a strategic review. "We are entering into a new phase for our Company. The investments we are making in the business this year, coupled with today's uncertain economic environment, require us to think differently about how our organization is structured." "As I shared in November, our planning process for 2023 included an enterprise-wide review of our business to identify opportunities for gre

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs as soon as this week - Bloomberg News

    Meta declined to comment on the Bloomberg report when contacted by Reuters. Last month, the Washington Post newspaper had reported that Meta was planning to cut jobs in a reorganization and downsizing effort. Meta, at that time, declined to comment, but spokesperson Andy Stone in a series of tweets cited several previous statements by Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg suggesting that more cuts were on the way.

  • Nvidia, AMD grapple with latest U.S. curbs on sales to China's Inspur

    (Reuters) -Nvidia Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc and other U.S. firms are scrambling to assess whether they must halt sales to units of China's Inspur Group Ltd after its addition to a U.S. export blacklist last week. The United States last week added Inspur to its trade blacklist for allegedly acquiring U.S.-origin items in support of the China's military modernization efforts. The listing means that companies cannot sell Inspur items like semiconductors, which are made with U.S. tools, unless they apply for and get licenses, which are likely to be denied.

  • Google middle managers hoping for a big promotion better think again

    CEO Sundar Pichai is cutting back on large pay rises, as investors demand management take more forceful action to reduce its bloated cost base.

  • China's social media sounds the alarm bell about India's development as Apple's next hub for iPhone manufacturing supply chain

    The development of India into a major smartphone production base has sparked increased concerns across Chinese social media that mainland China is at risk of losing its primary role in Apple's manufacturing supply chain. That sentiment intensified last week on reports that Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group plans to invest about US$700 million on a new plant in India to boost local production, signifying an accelerated shift of production away from China amid escalating tensions between Bei

  • The Bullish China Reopening Narrative Looks to Be in Serious Doubt

    If one were to read any bullish note on any commodity this year, it all really boils down to a single bullet point: Chinese demand to return! This "hope" or rather wishful thinking is the only reason why most chased oil, copper, and a host of other base metals early this year as money rushed into Chinese markets that had lagged all of last year, once their economies reopened. As China pumped money into the system to stimulate the opening of their economy late in Q4 post ending their zero-Covid strategy, this caused a massive rush to buy anything China related.

  • U.S. Gasoline Demand Is Past Its Peak. EVs Are Only One of the Reasons.

    Sales of gasoline might never hit prepandemic levels again. What that means for drivers, refiners, and gas stations.

  • ‘I don’t think I can wait until 70’: I’m still working at 66. Should I wait or claim Social Security now?

    See: I’ll be 71 this year and my wife will be 63 – how should we claim our Social Security benefits? When to claim Social Security is one of the toughest decisions in the retirement planning world, because there’s really no one right answer — and there’s certainly no way for any of us to know for sure what the future will hold. Doing so would get you a bigger benefit check every month, but there are plenty of Americans who need to claim Social Security as soon as they become eligible for it, or who claim it at their full retirement age simply so they can start getting the checks they deserve after years of paying into the system.

  • Exxon Mobil Sued For Horrifying Racial Discrimination

    There's a noose problem at an Exxon Mobil facility in Louisiana so bad that the federal government is suing the company over its failure to address the problem. At least five nooses were found at the company's Baton Rouge facility between 2016 and 2020, according to the lawsuit, and apparently the company didn't do much to curtail the acts of racial aggression. The fifth incident with a noose occurred in December 2020 and another was reported by a black employee in January of that year.

  • GBTC discount narrows following arguments in Grayscale-SEC lawsuit

    Arguments in a closely-followed lawsuit between crypto firm Grayscale and the SEC suggested some investors are optimistic Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust could win approval to convert to an ETF.

  • Why Medicare Isn't the Answer For Retirees Who Can't Afford Healthcare Costs

    For the average American, healthcare in retirement will cost more than they have in their entire savings account. And unfortunately, Medicare won't help. Healthcare, of course, is the single biggest line item that most retirees need to prepare for. Recently, … Continue reading → The post Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This ‘Mini-Berkshire Hathaway’ Style Company’s Strategy Of Building And Spinning Off Companies Is Giving Retail Investors Pure-Play Opportunities For Additional Stock

    By Ernest Dela Aglanu, Benzinga

  • 5 Retirement Retirement Withdrawal Mistakes That Could Wreck Your Finances

    When it comes time to start taking your retirement income, you'll hopefully have an array of options available to you. Just be sure to avoid these mistakes.

  • EIA cuts 2023 U.S. natural-gas price forecast by 11%, lowers oil-price outlook

    MARKET PULSE The Energy Information Administration lowered its 2023 forecasts for U.S. natural-gas and West Texas Intermediate and Brent oil prices, according to the monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report released Tuesday.

  • Custodial Roth IRA: How and why to start a Roth IRA for kids

    This type of account can help your child save for retirement as soon as they start earning income.

  • Google says fewer employees will receive promotions to senior positions

    Google told employees that fewer of them will be promoted to senior roles to reflect that the number of senior positions grows in proportion to company growth.