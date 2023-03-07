HappyMiner Develops Lucrative Opportunities for Passive Income with Cloud Mining Services

HappyMiner

Oklamoma City, OK, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HappyMiner, a licensed cloud mining company founded in 2018, is facilitating individuals with the opportunity to earn passive income through its cloud mining services. With industrial facilities located in Iceland, Norway, and Canada, HappyMiner owns a big tech park of professional Bitcoin mining rigs, allowing 2,800K+ individuals from all around the globe to earn cryptocurrency.







The company provides a range of features for investors, including automated daily payouts, a free package that can be purchased daily, an affiliate program with 4.5% lifetime rewards, different crypto contracts to choose from, no overhead or electricity fees, 24-hour online support, and DDos and SSL protection.

HappyMiner generates numerous advantages, including a $10 sign-up bonus, a minimal deposit amount of $100, a quick and straightforward start process, instant daily payouts, no commitments, and high profitability. The daily yield rate starts at 1.5%, depending on the chosen crypto package.

HappyMiner is a certified cloud mining company that works under the license of the United States. The company provides SSL protection for personal and financial information and guarantees 24-hour payouts. Users must use real emails to register to ensure the security of the cloud mining process.

For people who are interested in the profitability of cloud mining on HappyMiner, the contracts start at $10 for a one-day term with a fixed return of $10 + $0.8 (8% daily rate). Longer-term contracts provide a higher daily rate, with a 60-day contract offering a fixed return of $6,400 + $8,880 (2.31% daily rate).

HappyMiner also yields an opportunity to get indulged with an affiliate program, where every customer has a unique referral link that can be shared with anyone. Referrers can receive up to a 4.5% referral reward for every purchase made by any of their referrals.

Individuals worldwide can join HappyMiner if they are at least eighteen years old and have an internet connection.

About the Company – Happy Miner

For more information on HappyMiner and its cloud mining packages, please visit the company's website at https://happyminer.us/

CONTACT: Michael Junius HappyMiner support(at)happyminer.us



