Haptics Market Size to Grow by USD 15.83 billion | Increased Demand for In-car Infotainment Services to Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haptics is a tactile feedback technology that reinvents the sense of touch by applying forces, vibrations, or motions to the user. Through this technology, consumers can perceive touch sensations while using electronic devices.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Haptics Market by Application, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

According to Technavio, the haptics market size is expected to grow by USD 15.83 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.96% during the forecast period.

Make confident decisions using the insights and analysis provided by Technavio. Request a Sample Report

Haptics Market: Driver

The increased demand for in-car infotainment services will drive market growth. Audio and video product and service manufacturers are gaining profit owing to this demand. In addition, cars are equipped with advanced gadgets. Consumers are looking for connected mobile services and entertainment options in cars. The contribution of electronics and software to the total value of a car is expected to increase during the forecast period. Hence, automotive OEMs are incorporating new technologies to enhance the user experience. For instance, at CES 2021, Sensel unveiled its latest Haptic touchpad. This technology allows the user to control parts of the information system without any buttons.

Do you want to know about other drivers and their impact on the market? Request a Sample Report

Haptics Market: Trend

The emergence of ultrahaptics is one of the trends in the market. Research is being conducted to design systems for creating 3D virtual objects. For instance, researchers in Japan have made a floating 3D holographic plasma display with haptic feedback. Such technologies can be beneficial for automobiles. Researchers at the University of Bristol are also working on a 3D haptics hologram. At the University of Tokyo, researchers have created a touchscreen display called HaptoMime. This system is embedded with IR sensors that are used to detect the motion of the users' hands or fingers and synchronize it with the projected image.

Story continues

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Haptics Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the haptics market by component (actuators, drivers and controllers, and software and technology), application (consumer electronics and automotive), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

APAC will account for 71% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the presence of major consumer electronics devices and automotive manufacturers. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key countries for the haptics market in APAC.

By component, the actuators segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of actuators is mainly driven by the introduction of haptics in consumer electronics devices, such as smartphones, smartwatches, smart bands, and tablets. The high demand for smartphones is leading to an increase in the shipment of actuators and motors used in electronics devices.

Know more about the contribution of each segment and region of the market. Download a Sample Report

Related Reports

Mini PCs Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Gaming Computer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Haptics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.96% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 15.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.65 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 71% Key consumer countries China, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), US, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd., Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Dongwoon Anatech Co. Ltd., IMAGIS Co. Ltd., Immersion Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., SMK Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Component

6.3 Actuators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Drivers and controllers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Software and technology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Market opportunity by Component

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd.

11.4 Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.

11.5 Analog Devices Inc.

11.6 Dongwoon Anatech Co. Ltd.

11.7 IMAGIS Co. Ltd.

11.8 Immersion Corp.

11.9 Infineon Technologies AG

11.10 Microchip Technology Inc.

11.11 SMK Corp.

11.12 Texas Instruments Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haptics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-15-83-billion--increased-demand-for-in-car-infotainment-services-to-drive-growth--technavio-301587519.html

SOURCE Technavio