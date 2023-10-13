This Haranga Resources Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

Insiders were net buyers of Haranga Resources Limited's (ASX:HAR ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Haranga Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Fotios Lekkas is the biggest insider purchase of Haranga Resources shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.16 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Fotios Lekkas was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Haranga Resources Have Bought Stock Recently

There has been significantly more insider buying, than selling, at Haranga Resources, over the last three months. In total, insider Fotios Lekkas bought AU$607k worth of shares in that time. But we did see insider Jason Peterson sell shares worth AU$8.9k. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Insider Ownership Of Haranga Resources

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 24% of Haranga Resources shares, worth about AU$2.9m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Haranga Resources Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Haranga Resources insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (4 don't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Haranga Resources.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

