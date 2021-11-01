Harbert Infrastructure Expands Investment Team, Adds Energy Storage Specialist

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbert Infrastructure is pleased to announce that it has hired Adam Nygaard as a Vice President, Investments.

Mr. Nygaard joins Harbert Infrastructure following a 12-year career at Duke Energy where he held senior positions in project development and origination specializing in renewable power generation and specifically, battery energy storage systems.

Claude Estes, Managing Director, Co-Head of Investments at Harbert Infrastructure noted, “We are delighted to welcome Adam to the Harbert Infrastructure investment team as we continue to push into opportunities created by the energy transition. Adam’s unique skill set which combines a deep knowledge of energy storage technologies with a commercial underwriting perspective is immediately accretive to our group. Adam will focus on new battery storage investments as well as development opportunities within our existing portfolio.”

Adam said, “I am excited to join Harbert Infrastructure at such an important time in the strategy’s growth. Harbert Infrastructure’s decades long track record of successful investment in North American infrastructure assets, world class institutional investor base, and energy transition strategy combine to create a platform wherein significant value can be created. I am excited to join a growing and talented team.”

About Harbert Management Corporation

Harbert Management Corporation (“HMC”), an alternative asset management firm with approximately $7.9 billion in Regulatory Assets Under Management as of September 30, 2021, is a privately-owned firm formed in 1993 to sponsor alternative asset investment funds, including Harbert Infrastructure. HMC serves foundations and endowments, fund of funds, pension funds, financial institutions, insurance companies, family offices, and high net worth individuals across multiple asset classes. Investment strategies include European and U.S. real estate, seniors housing, U.S. growth capital, credit solutions, infrastructure, and absolute return funds. Additional information about HMC can be found at www.harbert.net.

