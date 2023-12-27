Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund Adjusts Portfolio, Apple Inc. Sees a 1.89% Impact

Insights from the Latest N-PORT Filing Reveal Significant Moves

Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund (Trades, Portfolio), a segment of Jennison Associates LLC, has recently disclosed its N-PORT filing for Q4 2023, offering a window into the strategic investment decisions made during this period. The fund, which was under the stewardship of Spiros Segalas until his passing in January 2023, continues to pursue a philosophy centered on identifying long-term growth catalysts, such as disruptive technologies and expanding markets. The team prioritizes investments in companies with sustainable competitive advantages, robust financials, and what they consider to be reasonable valuations.

Summary of New Buys

Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio with 2 new stocks, notably:

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS), purchasing 242,486 shares, which now comprise 0.46% of the portfolio, valued at $102.76 million.

ARM Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:ARM), acquiring 1,714,043 shares, making up about 0.38% of the portfolio, with a total value of $84.49 million.

Key Position Increases

The fund also bolstered its positions in 12 stocks, with significant increases in:

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), adding 1,464,393 shares, bringing the total to 12,833,499 shares. This represents a 12.88% increase in share count and a 0.87% impact on the current portfolio, valued at $1.71 billion.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH), with an additional 259,884 shares, now totaling 761,185 shares. This adjustment marks a 51.84% increase in share count, valued at $407.66 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

The fund exited 4 holdings in the fourth quarter of 2023, including:

Adyen NV (XAMS:ADYEN), selling all 163,908 shares, impacting the portfolio by -1.18%.

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI), liquidating all 432,508 shares, with a -0.66% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its stakes in 37 stocks. The most notable reductions were:

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), cutting back by 2,469,453 shares, leading to a -26.26% decrease in shares and a -1.89% impact on the portfolio. AAPL's average trading price was $177.66 during the quarter, with a 12.41% return over the past 3 months and a 49.41% year-to-date return.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), decreasing by 641,255 shares, resulting in a -13.08% reduction in shares and a -1.17% impact on the portfolio. NVDA's average trading price was $444.2 during the quarter, with a 17.59% return over the past 3 months and a 237.35% year-to-date return.

Portfolio Overview

As of the end of Q4 2023, Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio consisted of 51 stocks. The top holdings were 8.68% in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), 7.72% in NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), 7.59% in Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), 5.26% in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), and 4.12% in Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY). The investments are predominantly concentrated in 7 industries: Technology, Consumer Cyclical, Healthcare, Communication Services, Financial Services, Consumer Defensive, and Real Estate.

