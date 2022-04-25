Harbor Classic Disrupts Pricing and Quality in the Outdoor Furniture Industry

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / Harbor Classic , whose mission is to provide high-quality, durable, affordable outdoor furniture, has announced the official launch of its collection, which includes sofas, chaise lounges, bar stools, umbrellas, and other pieces. The company seeks to bring ease of production, sustainability, and comfort to a global market that reached an estimated $17.1B in 2020.

The development comes as supply chains continue to be impacted by the effects of the pandemic. Analysts are forecasting more disruptions due to the need for more warehouses and ships. Prices of products, including outdoor furniture , have been affected and have in some cases doubled.

"These are some of the issues we hope to help solve with our company," says a spokesperson for Harbor Classic. "By designing and manufacturing our own products, we have the potential to cut down on the time it takes to produce and ship orders to customers. We also decided to not have showrooms or sales people so that we can have the freedom to set our prices as low as possible. We have implemented a direct-to-consumer business model, one that cuts out the middleman, with the goal of offering consumers a new option for outdoor furniture."

Harbor Classic adds that it has launched its website, where customers may view and order outdoor furniture. "We hope that people will enjoy looking through our six collections and find inspiration for how to decorate their own backyards by reading through our blog."

Harbor Classic reveals that it is also starting the Harbor Classic Project , the nonprofit arm of the company. "We have partnered with One Tree Planted to begin #harborclassicproject, an initiative to fight deforestation in Indonesia," the company explains. "For each piece of furniture manufactured by and each piece of furniture sold by Harbor Classic, we will plant one tree. We believe in protecting the Earth and its wonderful natural resources."

Harbor Classic states that its leadership and employees are committed to being the one outdoor furniture company that people can confidently turn to for well-made, reasonably priced furniture. "We want to disrupt the industry with a business plan that prioritizes consumers so that we consistently give excellent customer service and help people turn their backyards into the oases they dream of having."

Harbor Classic is the creator of high-quality, hand-crafted outdoor furniture and includes furniture frames and cushions, hardware, and next-day shipping in one all-inclusive price. Lead times are minimized, as virtually everything advertised is in stock and ready to ship.

