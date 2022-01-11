U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,713.07
    +42.78 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,252.02
    +183.15 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,153.45
    +210.62 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,194.00
    +22.85 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.27
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.20
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1374
    +0.0043 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    -0.0340 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3636
    +0.0060 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3050
    +0.0970 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,755.30
    +930.28 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.08
    +19.66 (+1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     
HARBOR FOODS® GROWTH IN THE NORTHWEST CALLS FOR NATIONWIDE TALENT SEARCH

·2 min read

LACEY, Wash., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Foods, the Northwest's largest family owned, independent distributor continues to experience such rapid growth, serving up a plethora of Information Technology career positions across the nation. In fact, it's the largest hiring push in Harbor's 99-year history delivery food and beverage to local businesses and communities.

Harbor Foods
Harbor Foods

Largest hiring push in Harbor's 99-year history.

As an awarded top Northwest family-owned company that truly values work/life balance in a remote world, Harbor fosters exponential career growth opportunities with top-down support for innovation and expansion alongside a highly entrepreneurial team. "We strongly encourage our IT team members to develop their own footprint within an extremely diverse and cutting-edge environment" says Harbor's CTO Scott Erickson. "It's vital for us to continue discovering bold moves for what's next and the talented people who can get us there."

You might not expect a company that delivers food and beverage to local businesses to be cutting edge, but Harbor is and so much more. The founding family members in 1923 were innovative in their creation of the company. That same entrepreneurial spirit drives Harbor team members not only to the local restaurants, convenience stores and grocers, but also to develop their own business applications that change the way business is done.

Currently, Harbor is seeking technology talent in DevOps, Analytics, Data Science, Full Stack Web Development and Project Management at all levels. "We're knocking on the door of 100 successful years in business all while continuing our unparalleled family culture, making us known as the premier place to work" says Harbor Foods CEO, Justin Erickson. "It's our diverse group of people who drive this company forward and the proof is evident."

About Harbor Foods

Founded in 1923, Harbor Foods companies are dedicated to supporting the local entrepreneurs that provide jobs in their communities, bring convenience to busy lives, and invite us all to experience life around the table. As the largest independent 4th generation run distributor in the Northwest, Harbor Foods (Harbor Wholesale and Harbor Foodservice) serves over 6,000 restaurants, convenience stores, independent grocers, and quick serve restaurants with a great selection of products and business solutions. Harbor Foods operates distribution centers in Kent, WA, Lacey, WA, Portland, OR and Roseburg, OR. For additional information and career opportunities, please visit us at Harborfoods.com.

Contact

Elizabeth Anderson

Harbor Foods Corporate Recruiter

360-918-6432

elizabeth.anderson@harborfoods.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harbor-foods-growth-in-the-northwest-calls-for-nationwide-talent-search-301458934.html

SOURCE Harbor Foods Group

