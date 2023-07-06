Harbor Freight sets opening date for new store in former Wisconsin Rapids Shopko development

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − The wait is almost over as the first of four national retailers is set to open its doors Tuesday in the former Shopko building in Wisconsin Rapids.

Harbor Freight will open at 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to a sign posted on the store's doors and confirmed Wednesday morning by a company spokesperson. The July 11 opening will be the store's "soft opening," according to Craig Hoffman, Harbor Freight's director of corporate communications.

A grand opening event will follow on July 29.

Store hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Hoffman told the Daily Tribune Harbor Freight is excited about its new Wisconsin Rapids location and offering a more convenient place to shop for residents who otherwise had to travel 18 miles to the Stevens Point store or 25 miles to Marshfield.

Harbor Freight will open its new store July 11 at 1100 E. Riverview Expressway in the former Shopko building in Wisconsin Rapids.

The Shopko building was a perfect fit for the store. Hoffman said Harbor Freight had been looking for a location in Wisconsin Rapids for a while and waited until they found a location that would work best for the store and customers. The location at 1100 E. Riverview Expressway has good visibility, is easily accessible and has plenty of parking, Hoffman said.

The store, which will be Harbor Freight's 26th in Wisconsin, will employ between 25 and 30 workers, Hoffman said Wednesday. Anyone interested in job opportunities at the Wisconsin Rapids store can apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Wisconsin Rapids, WI."

Shoppers will have to wait a little longer for the other retailers in the development to open, however. Five Below confirmed to the Daily Tribune in May its plans for an early winter opening. Big Lots told the Daily Tribune in May they did not have any updates to share yet on their store opening, and Marshalls has not returned messages.

Harbor Freight is a discount tool and hardware store based in Calabasas, California.

The retailer offers a variety of tools, automotive parts, generators, engines, lawn and garden, home and security, welding, plumbing, electrical, hardware, painting, construction, lighting and more items at lower prices. According to the company’s website, shoppers can find tools up to 80% less than competing brands.

Eric Smidt launched Harbor Freight Tools with his father in 1977. The brand now operates more than 1,300 stores across the country.

For more information, visit harborfreight.com or find Harbor Freight on Facebook.

