Harbor Freight tool, equipment store sets opening date in Hornell. Here's when.

A national tool and equipment retailer is mere weeks from opening a store in greater Hornell.

Calabasas, Calif..-based Harbor Freight Tools is set to begin welcoming customers at 7451 Seneca Road North in Hornellsville on March 26 at the latest, a store representative said Monday.

The store could even open a few days earlier, depending on the pace of progress setting the business up for customers.

The 22,000-square foot tool and machine retail outlet will be in the space formerly occupied by Valu Home Center and situated between Dollar General and Advance Auto Parts.

Harbor Freight announced in January that it would open a Hornell-area location some time in the spring, so the project is right on schedule. The chain also has stores in Olean, Canandaigua, Big Flats, Elmira, Rochester and Geneseo.

Inside the remodeled 22,000 square foot Harbor Freight store at 7451 Seneca Road North in Hornell. Next up is shelving and inventory for the tool and equipment retailer opening March 26.

Aurora, Ill.-based Hanna Design Group is completing a complete remodel of the space within a 78-day window, according to Daniel Ree, the site supervisor.

A Harbor Freight sign was being installed at the entrance to the plaza Monday and the main store sign will go up Tuesday, Ree said.

Ree said the store will employ 25 to 30 people and hiring is continuing online. The store said previously it was looking to fill supervisor, manager and sales associate positions, as well as others.

A March opening is planned for a Harbor Freight store at 7451 Seneca Road North in Hornell.

Harbor Freight bills itself as "America's leading retailer of quality tools at the lowest prices." The store hours should also be posted outside the building soon, according to Harbor Freight.

Typically, the stores are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday. The store is closed most holidays.

Harbor Freight has an e-commerce business in addition to its chain of stores.

