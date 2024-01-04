Harbor grad Hood named Director of Player Development at Kentucky

Jan. 4—Staff Report

Dean Hood is back with the University of Kentucky football program.

On Wednesday, Wildcats coach Mark Stoops announced the Harbor High School graduate will serve as the Wildcats' director of player development.

Hood, who announced his retirement from coaching on Monday, returns to UK after serving the last four seasons as the head football coach at Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky.

Hood spent three seasons on Stoops' staff as the special teams coordinator while also coaching outside linebackers (2017) and defensive backs (2018-19). His coaching career spanned 37 years.

"I'm extremely pleased to have Dean Hood rejoin our staff," Stoops said in a statement. "When he was here previously, I grew a deep respect for him — not only as a coach on the field, but also for the way he guided and grew his players as young men. He will be a great asset to our overall program and to the personal development of our players."

In his new role, Hood will help prepare student-athletes for personal, academic and athletic development success through UK's "40 for 40" program, and he will work alongside special assistant to the head coach Eddie Gran with NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) and player branding as well as community service opportunities.

"My family and I are excited to return to Big Blue Nation," Hood said in a statement. "Being in the coaching profession, we have lived in a lot of places, but when our kids are asked 'where are you from' they say 'Lexington' — it definitely feels like home to our family.

"We are so honored, once again, to be part of coach Stoops' program which is comprised of many wonderful people. Player development has been my passion and life's work and I am ready to build relationships with our players and help them in multiple areas of their life. Coaching for 37 years has given me a unique perspective into the needs of student-athletes and coaches, who have an incredible demand on their time. I'm looking forward to the journey."

Story continues

During his previous stint at UK, Hood was an integral part of Max Duffy winning the Ray Guy Award for the nation's best punter in 2019. He also coached in three bowl games, including two bowl wins with the Wildcats.

At Murray State, Hood led the Racers to back-to-back winning seasons in 2020 and 2021, marking just the third time the program had accomplished that feat since 1999-2000.

When the 2020 season was pushed to early 2021, Hood's Racers produced one of the best turnarounds in the nation with a 5-2 record, MSU's first winning season since 2011 and the program's best Ohio Valley Conference record since 2005.

Hood was named the 2020 OVC Coach of the Year, becoming the fourth in Murray State history to be honored.

In 2023, Hood and the Racers began play in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, the most competitive league at the FCS level.

MSU defeated Presbyterian 41-10 (Sept. 2) for their 1,000th win, and won their inaugural MVFC game over Indiana State, 30-28, on Sept. 30.

Hood spent the 2016 season as the assistant head coach, special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Charlotte.

Prior to that, he was the head coach at EKU (2008-15), leading the Colonels to two Ohio Valley Conference Championships, three FCS Playoff appearances and an overall record of 55-38 (.591).

In 2008 he was named the OVC Coach of the Year and in 2011 he was the American Football Coaches Association Regional Coach of the Year. He also was a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award, which goes to the best coach in FCS football, in both the 2008 and 2014 seasons.

Before EKU, Hood spent seven years (2001-07) as the defensive coordinator and secondary coach at Wake Forest.

In 2006, Hood helped the Demon Deacons win the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship for the first time since 1970 with an impressive 11-3 record (the most wins in school history). His defense ranked second in the conference, allowing just 15.4 points per game, while leading the league in interceptions with 22, second most in the nation.

Hood's first coaching stop was at Fairmont (W.Va.) State, working with the defensive backs (1987-88).

The 1988 team won the WVIAC championship and led the nation with 31 interceptions.

He then spent time at Colgate (1989), Glenville (W.Va.) State (1990-93) and Ohio University (1999-2000).

He also had a previous five-year stint at EKU as the Colonels' secondary coach (1994-96) and defensive coordinator/secondary coach (1997-98) under College Football Hall of Fame head coach Roy Kidd.

He and his wife, Crystal, have four children — two sons, Trey and Daven, and two daughters, Jada and Cordia.