U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,836.25
    +28.75 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,214.00
    +168.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,890.25
    +117.50 (+1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.30
    +13.10 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.26
    -1.70 (-2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.60
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    +0.33 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0656
    +0.0041 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8730
    -0.0140 (-0.36%)
     

  • Vix

    21.88
    +0.23 (+1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2046
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1490
    -1.1860 (-0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,612.80
    -50.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.06
    -1.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.59
    +0.40 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

Harbor Group International Grows Miami Footprint with Multifamily Acquisition

·2 min read

Transaction marks HGI's eighth acquisition in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Affiliates of Harbor Group International, LLC ("HGI"), a privately owned international real estate investment and management firm, today announced the acquisition of Oak Enclave Miami, a newly developed, 420-unit, mid-rise multifamily community in Miami Gardens, Fla. The community adds to HGI's growing Miami portfolio, marking the eighth property under HGI's ownership in Miami-Dade County, comprising nearly 2,000 units. HGI will assume the in-place loan for the property.

Harbor Group International (PRNewsfoto/Harbor Group International, LLC)
Harbor Group International (PRNewsfoto/Harbor Group International, LLC)

Completed in June 2022, HGI will work to finish the lease-up and stabilize operations of the community upon assuming ownership and management.

"Through our deep knowledge of the Miami multifamily market, we were able to coordinate with the seller to acquire this asset at an attractive basis and close on a fast timeline," said Richard Litton, President, HGI. "As the Miami MSA continues to experience strong in-migration, both outside of and within Florida, we see opportunity in submarkets such as Miami Gardens as residents seek well-located housing at an affordable price point."

HGI has continued to be an active investor in commercial and multifamily real estate amid ongoing market volatility. During the second half of 2022, the firm acquired 10 multifamily properties throughout the U.S., totaling over 4,000 units, inclusive of Oak Enclave Miami. In 2022, HGI completed a total of $6.7 billion in transactions, spanning acquisitions and dispositions.

Oak Enclave Miami offers residents a commuter-centric location with direct access to the area's employment centers. The community is near several transportation options, including the Palmetto Expressway, Interstate-95 and the Florida Turnpike, offering access to approximately 820,000 jobs within a 25-minute drive. The community is also in proximity the Golden Glades Tri-Rail Station, connecting residents to the Miami Health District, Miami International Airport, Aventura, Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale, with a planned expansion to downtown Miami.

Oak Enclave Miami's amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, multi-purpose clubhouse, playground, swimming pool and 24-hour monitored gate access. The community sits across 14 acres, with more than a third of the property designated as outdoor space. Units feature a private balcony or patio, 10-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and modern finishes.

Robert Given and Troy Ballard of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the sale.

About Harbor Group International
Harbor Group International, LLC, and its affiliates control an investment portfolio of approximately $20 billion, including 59,000 apartment units in the United States and 5.0 million square feet of commercial space throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. In addition to its corporate headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, HGI maintains offices in New York, Baltimore, Los Angeles, and Tel Aviv.

Media Contact:
Kailyn Myshrall
kmyshrall@prosek.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harbor-group-international-grows-miami-footprint-with-multifamily-acquisition-301710879.html

SOURCE Harbor Group International, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • The Housing Market Continues to Skid. What to Expect Next Year.

    The new year could bring some relief to the real-estate market through lower mortgage rates and weaker home prices. But a surge in sales isn't anticipated.

  • $170.4 million portfolio sale includes Qorvo's headquarters building

    A 100,733-square-foot building serving as headquarters for one of the Triad's largest public companies was part of a $170.4 million portfolio sale Tuesday of more than 1 million square feet of office space. Workplace Property Trust bought six suburban office properties from Griffin Realty Trust, including the headquarters building for semiconductors giant Qorvo (NYSE: QRVO) at 7628 Thorndike Road in Greensboro, just south of Interstate 40 and west of N.C. 68.

  • US Pending Home Sales Fall to Second-Lowest Level on Record

    (Bloomberg) -- US pending home sales fell for a sixth month in November to the second-lowest on record as higher borrowing costs and an uncertain economic outlook kept many potential buyers out of the market.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows No Sign of AbatingOne of World’s

  • Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Real Estate Investing

    There are myriad investment options available to Americans looking to save for their future - stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are some of the most common choices. One investment possibility that some people forget about, though, is … Continue reading → The post Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Real Estate Investing appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • We’re in the second biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era—here’s the latest data

    The Fed’s “difficult [housing] correction” has seen the U.S. housing market flip from inflation mode to deflation mode.

  • Housing Recession Is Already Here, According To Some Economists

    According to a recent LendingTree survey, a sizable portion of Americans believe the once-booming housing market is about to see a significant crash, but some economists believe the pullback needed for a housing recession is already here. What Happened: Some 41% of Americans, according to a LendingTree survey that was originally reported on by the New York Post, believe that the housing market will collapse within the next 12 months. Comparatively, only 25% of respondents said they believed the

  • Home Prices Continue to Slip. What Could Come Next.

    Home prices declined a seasonally-adjusted 0.3% from the month prior, according to S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Indices.

  • Double-digit U.S. home price growth streak skids to an end

    Meanwhile the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees U.S. mortgage-finance entities Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, said annual home price growth slowed to 9.8% in October from 11.1% in September, marking that index's first non-double-digit gain since September 2020. On a month-over-month basis, S&P Case Shiller's index fell for a fourth straight month, while FHFA's gauge was unchanged.

  • I’m over 65, disabled, and am getting a $200,000 divorce settlement. Can I afford a house in Florida, or should I look in other states?

    THE BIG MOVE Dear MarketWatch, I am about to receive $200,000 in a divorce settlement. I’m looking to buy a home, but I am frustrated with my options. I’ve been disabled since 2012, and I am over 65.

  • What Expenses Are Paid by the Estate vs. Beneficiary?

    Settling an estate can be a complicated and sometimes time-consuming process. It's the job of the executor to inventory assets, determine what expenses need to be paid and distribute the remainder of the estate to the deceased's beneficiaries. If you're … Continue reading → The post What Estate Expenses Are Paid by the Beneficiary? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Home Prices Slip for Fourth Month With US Market Slowing

    (Bloomberg) -- The US housing market continued to sag in October as the impact of higher mortgage rates and concerns over the economy rattled buyers and sellers.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Covid Surge Leads Nations to Adopt Entry RestrictionsAlameda Lent Sam Bankman-Fried $546 Million for Robi

  • U.S. pending home sales sag more than expected in November

    The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Wednesday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, fell 4% to 73.9 last month from October's downwardly revised 77.0. November's was the lowest reading - aside from the shortlived drop in the early months of the pandemic - since NAR launched the index in 2001. Pending home sales dropped 37.8% in November on a year-on-year basis.

  • U.S. pending home sales fall 4% in November to the lowest level since April 2020

    U.S. pending-home sales fell 4% in November, which is the sixth straight monthly drop, the National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday.

  • Real estate in 2023: Best, worst locations to move to in the new year

    Experts offer insights into what parts of the country are best to move to if you're looking to get the most bang for your buck in the real estate market in 2023.

  • The Craziest Things That Kill Your Home’s Value

    Preparing your home for sale is no easy feat. Even if you've kept it in relatively good condition over the years, you have to ask yourself, will buyers, real estate agents and appraisers be wowed?...

  • Newly signed deals to buy homes down 37.8% this winter. Should buyers put heads in snow until Spring?

    November pending home sales second worst ever as mortgage rates peaked, but rates down 1% since then. Keep eyes peeled for deals.

  • Owners of Westfield Galleria at Roseville buy former Sears building, now Round1 Bowling and Cinemark

    The owners of the Westfield Galleria at Roseville have bought one of the former anchor store locations at that mall, even as the entire mall property is itself believed to be on the market.

  • 10 Most Expensive Cities for Housing in the US

    Whether you rent or own, housing costs typically make up the biggest portion of your monthly budget, and where you decide to live can have a major impact on how much you have to pay. If you live in a...

  • ‘Hawaiian sanctuary’ with jaw-dropping views lists for $30 million. Check it out

    “It’s amazing to have 350 feet of oceanfront on Kauai, or anywhere else in the world,” the listing agent told Realtor.com.

  • US housing in 2023 won't be a buyer's market or a seller's market

    The Federal Reserve hammered both sides of the housing market in 2022. Rising mortgage rates kept home purchases out of reach for many, while higher building costs made it difficult for sellers to reduce the prices of new homes.