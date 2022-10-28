U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,899.40
    +92.10 (+2.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,857.73
    +824.45 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,092.55
    +299.88 (+2.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,843.07
    +36.75 (+2.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.05
    -1.03 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,647.50
    -18.10 (-1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    19.19
    -0.30 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9963
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0730 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1619
    +0.0053 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4200
    +1.1490 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,580.83
    -86.44 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.06
    +9.70 (+2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.67
    -26.02 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

Harbor Group International Provides Senior Mezzanine Loan for Manhattan Medical Office Development

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Group International, LLC ("HGI"), a privately-owned international real estate investment and management firm, today announced it has provided a $90 million senior mezzanine loan to Extell Development Company ("Extell") to finance the construction of 1520 First Avenue, a 30-story, 420,000 rentable square foot office building in Manhattan's Upper East Side. HGI, alongside InterVest Capital Partners, Rexmark and Pacific Western Bank, contributed to the loan financing, which totaled $425 million. Construction of the mixed-use medical office and retail space is expected to be completed in 2025.

Harbor Group International (PRNewsfoto/Harbor Group International, LLC)
Harbor Group International (PRNewsfoto/Harbor Group International, LLC)

Upon completion, the building will feature over 390,000 rentable square feet of medical space, of which 196,000 rentable square feet is pre-leased to the Hospital for Special Surgery, an internationally renowned musculoskeletal health and surgery center. The scale and location of the site are ideal for tenants seeking trophy medical space on the Upper East Side. The property will also feature ground floor and lower-level retail space.

"Across the country – especially cities with a high concentration of residents – there's an increasing need for world-class medical space," said Richard Litton, President, HGI. "To support this demand, we are pleased to finance the development of a specialized office space designed to accommodate the unique needs of medical tenants and their patients."

The building's First Avenue location in the heart of the Upper East Side's medical corridor is near several transit options, including three MTA bus stops adjacent to the property and the MTA 6 subway line within walking distance, offering both tenants and patients with convenience and accessibility. The Upper East Side contains one of the highest concentrations of hospitals in the country, positioning the property as an attractive leasing option, blocks from leading hospitals, attractions and New York's Central Park and East River.

About Harbor Group International
Harbor Group International, LLC, and its affiliates control an investment portfolio of $18 billion including 4.9 million square feet of commercial space throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and 60,000 apartment units in the United States. In addition to its corporate headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, HGI maintains offices in New York, Baltimore, Los Angeles, and Tel Aviv.

About Extell Development Company
Extell Development Company is a globally recognized owner and developer responsible for building over 25M+ gross square feet in past and future development since the company was founded in 1989. Extell develops and manages multiple asset classes including commercial, residential, hospitality, education and mixed use. The Company will have closed $4 billion of new financings in 2022.

About InterVest Capital Partners
InterVest Capital Partners (fka Wafra Capital Partners) is an SEC registered investment adviser based in New York, focused on asset-based lending, leasing, and other structured finance verticals, as well as real estate debt and equity investments.

About Rexmark
Rexmark is a real estate investment manager headquartered in New York City focused on debt and equity investments throughout the United States and Europe. The firm leverages its extensive real estate expertise, comprehensive market knowledge and broad network of relationships to source, underwrite and execute attractive transactions.

About Pacific Western Bank
Pacific Western Bank is a commercial bank with over $41 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an executive office in Denver, Colorado. The Bank is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses nationwide. The Bank offers national lending products including asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle-market businesses on a national basis.

Media contact:
Morgan McGinnis
mmcginnis@prosek.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harbor-group-international-provides-senior-mezzanine-loan-for-manhattan-medical-office-development-301662672.html

SOURCE Harbor Group International, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Why Edwards Lifesciences Stock Crashed 16% Today

    Shares of medical device maker Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) fell 16.6% through 11:45 a.m. ET on Friday even though the company missed analyst targets for third-quarter earnings last night by only the slimmest of margins. Analysts had forecast that Edwards would show earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 on sales of $1.33 billion in last night's report. In constant dollars, Edwards says its sales would have grown 7%.

  • If GameStop stock goes above $30, ‘you could see something parabolic,’ S3 CEO says

    S3 Partners CEO & Managing Partner Bob Sloan speaks with Yahoo Finance Live about the main ingredient of a short squeeze, whether GameStop stock could soar again, and short positions against major tech companies like Meta.

  • Gilead stock soars on profits from HIV and cancer drugs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for drug maker Gilead.

  • Elon Musk on the hook to pay more than $200 million to 3 fired Twitter execs

    Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's head of legal policy, received a "golden parachute" clause in Twitter's merger with Musk's X Holdings.

  • Twitter will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on November 8

    Twitter's stock will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on November 8, according to a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This comes a day after Elon Musk completed the company's takeover after a lengthy ordeal late Thursday. "The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on November 08, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a)," the filing reads.

  • What Awaits Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in Q3 Earnings?

    Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) third-quarter results reflect lower-than-expected client segment revenues due to reduced processor shipments resulting from a weaker-than-expected PC market.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock crashed Thursday morning, sinking 6.5% lower as of 11:25 a.m. ET. The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer is upping up its battery swap game and even setting up a battery manufacturing business. Investors in Chinese stocks are already scurrying for cover after Chinese leader Xi Jinping secured a third term earlier this week, as they fear Xi's ideologies, particularly his crackdowns on the private sector and zero-COVID policy, to continue.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Makes a Strong Statement

    The successful entrepreneur and one of the hit show's most popular investors ends a long suspense.

  • Intel stock up more than 10% on plans to reduce costs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the move higher in Intel stock.

  • Goldman Sachs reiterates Buy rating on Alphabet stock

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses one analyst's call on Alphabet stock.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Alibaba (BABA)?

    L1 Capital, an investment management company, released its “L1 Long Short Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio net return of -5.9% was recorded by the fund for the third quarter of 2022, underperforming the S&P ASX200 Index which had a 0.4% gain for […]

  • There’s a rush to buy I-bonds to lock in a high yield, but there may be an even better deal next week

    Friday is your last chance to buy at the 9.62% rate. But there are other important issues to consider.

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Lags Sales, Narrows '22 View

    AbbVie's earnings (ABBV) beat estimates for third-quarter 2022, while sales miss the same. Shares drop in pre-market trading after it narrows down its full-year earnings guidance.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Dropped Today

    QuantumScape continues to make step-by-step progress toward commercialization of its EV battery technology.

  • Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Novavax (NVAX) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • U.S. data brings some encouraging signs for inflation-weary Fed

    Some hints that U.S. price pressures are beginning to ease even as overall inflation remains high could encourage Federal Reserve policymakers to opt for smaller interest rate increases after they deliver a fourth straight supersized hike next week. While the Commerce Department reported on Friday that underlying inflation pressures remained stubbornly high last month, the Labor Department's Employment Cost Index showed a considerable slowdown in private-sector wage growth in the third quarter - it rose 1.2% compared to 1.6% in the second quarter - suggesting the likelihood of a scenario of ever-rising wages pushing prices higher may be receding. Fed policymakers are keenly attentive to the ECI as one of the better measures of labor market slack and a predictor of core inflation.

  • Why DexCom Stock Is Soaring Today

    What happened Shares of DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) were trading up by 13.9% as of 11:55 a.m. ET Friday. The big gain came after the diabetes-care technology company announced its third-quarter results following the market close on Thursday.

  • 'Golden parachutes' for 3 fired Twitter executives worth $122 million -Equilar

    (Reuters) -Three top executives of Twitter Inc fired by new owner Elon Musk stand to receive separation payouts totaling some $122 million, research firm Equilar said on Friday. Musk fired Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, according to people familiar with the matter. In an email to Reuters, Equilar, known for its research on executive compensation, valued Agrawal's so-called "golden parachute" at $57.4 million, while Segal's was $44.5 million and Gadde's was $20 million.

  • Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Enterprise Products (EPD) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • How Elon Musk funded $44 billion Twitter deal

    Elon Musk on Thursday closed the $44 billion deal announced in April to take Twitter Inc private and took ownership of the influential social media platform by firing top executives immediately. Musk had said he was excited to buy Twitter but he and his co-investors are overpaying. Musk pledged to provide $46.5 billion in equity and debt financing for the acquisition, which covered the $44 billion price tag and the closing costs.