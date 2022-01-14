U.S. markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

HARBOR WHOLESALE® ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELOVED NORTHWEST SKIPPERS® BRAND

·2 min read

LACEY, Wash., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Wholesale, the Northwest's top family owned, independent distributor, acquired the brand and intellectual property of the 52-year-old iconic northwest based Skippers Seafood & Chowder from Starway Restaurants, LLC. In assuming the rights to the brand, Harbor will support the (5) remaining retail locations (licensees), online retail business and 128 quick serve restaurant locations found in convenience stores and grocers throughout the Northwest.

(PRNewsfoto/Harbor Foods Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Harbor Foods Group)

Starway Restaurants LLC acquired the Skippers Seafood & Chowder intellectual property in 2007. Scott Way and team began working with Harbor in 2013 when they realized Skippers would bring a delicious quick service restaurant (QSR) opportunity to store owners. Scott believes, "with their shared northwest roots and passion for customer service, quality, and value, Skippers and Harbor are the perfect fit. Over the last 8 years Harbor has gotten to know Skippers and its customers. Nobody is better positioned or better suited to carry the Skippers brand into the future than Harbor."

Skippers
Skippers

When Rick Jensen, President of Harbor Wholesale, joined the team nearly two years ago, Harbor saw an opportunity for Skippers to join an already robust portfolio of Harbor owned brands. "We are excited to be the stewards of this nostalgic brand and further develop the concept in the northwest and beyond. We see a lot of opportunity to build on the signature fish & chips and clam chowder that Skippers is known for with our team of experts, that is 100% focused on our customers' success." The transaction will close on January 14, 2022, and transition over the following months.

About Harbor Wholesale

Founded in 1923, Harbor Wholesale delivers fresh, convenient solutions for people on the go. As the largest independent 4th generation family owned distributor in the Northwest, Harbor Wholesale serves 4,500 convenience stores, independent grocers, and quick serve restaurants with a great selection of products. These include Harbor owned brands, held under the Real Fresh Brands™, such as Mountain Fresh™, Via Vita Pizza™, Split Shift®, Watertown Craft Roasted®, Mein Street®, and now Skippers®. Harbor Wholesale operates distribution centers in Lacey, WA, Portland, OR and Roseburg, OR. Harbor Wholesale is a subsidiary of Harbor Foods. For additional information, please visit us at harborwholesale.com or harborfoods.com.

Harbor Wholesale is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein.

Contact

Taber Lee, Director of Marketing
Taber.Lee@harborfoods.com
(800).624.3614 ext.1363

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harbor-wholesale-announces-acquisition-of-beloved-northwest-skippers-brand-301461387.html

SOURCE Harbor Wholesale

