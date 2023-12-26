HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.075

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will pay a dividend of $0.075 on the 18th of January. This means the annual payment will be 2.5% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

HarborOne Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock.

HarborOne Bancorp has a short history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at only 3 years. Taking data from HarborOne Bancorp's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 40%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with some room to spare.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to fall by 1.0%. However, as estimated by analysts, the future payout ratio could be 44% over the same time period, which we think the company can easily maintain.

HarborOne Bancorp Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.12 in 2020 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.30. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 36% per annum over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that HarborOne Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 28% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like HarborOne Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think HarborOne Bancorp might even raise payments in the future. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for HarborOne Bancorp you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

