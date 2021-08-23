Harborside to Host Second Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Call

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Harborside Inc. ("Harborside" or the "Company") (CSE: HBOR), (OTCQX: HBORF) a California-focused, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise, today announced that it will host a scheduled conference call to discuss the results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will report its financial results for the quarter in advance of the call.

Harborside Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Harborside Inc.)

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS



DATE: Tuesday, August 31, 2021 TIME: 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time WEBCAST: Click to Access DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-888-664-6392 CONFERENCE ID: 93695878 REPLAY: (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541

Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time Tuesday, September 14, 2021 Replay Code: 695878#

For the latest news, activities, and media coverage, please visit the Harborside corporate website at www.investharborside.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Harborside:

Harborside Inc. is one of the oldest and most respected cannabis retailers in California and has played an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California consumers since 2006, when it was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States. Today, the Company holds cannabis licenses for retail, distribution, cultivation, nursery, and manufacturing and is operating three of the major dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area, a dispensary in the Palm Springs area outfitted with Southern California's only cannabis drive-thru window, a dispensary in Oregon and a cultivation/production facility in Salinas, California. Harborside distributes its portfolio of brands, including Sublime, Harborside, and Key, to over 500 dispensaries within California. Today, Harborside is a publicly listed company on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") trading under the ticker symbol "HBOR" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol "HBORF". Additional information regarding Harborside is available under Harborside's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Story continues

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harborside-to-host-second-quarter-2021-investor-conference-call-301360332.html

SOURCE Harborside Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/23/c8879.html