Harbour BioMed Announces Approval for Phase I Trial of B7H4x4-1BB Bispecific Antibody in Australia

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SUZHOU, China, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed ("HBM", HKEX: 02142) announced that, it has been approved by the Institutional Review Boards (the "IRBs") to commence phase I trial of its B7H4x4-1BB bispecific antibody (HBM7008) in Australia. This study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary anti-tumor activity of HBM7008 in patients with solid tumors.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Harbour BioMed)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Harbour BioMed)

HBM7008 is generated from our unique and innovative HBICE® platform. It targets Tumor Associated Antigen (B7H4), mediated crosslinking T cell activation through 4-1BB. B7H4 is overexpressed on a variety of solid malignancies, including breast, ovarian, endometrial and non-small cell lung cancers. With its crosslinking dependent specificity on tumors and potent immune modulation activity, HBM7008 has shown excellent safety profile with strong anti-tumor efficacy in the pre-clinical study, including completed response observed in mouse tumor model.

"4-1BB is one of the most promising anti-tumor immune targets, providing new solutions for tumor treatment. Based on preclinical study data, we are highly confident in B7H4x4-1BB bispecific antibody. We will efficiently promote this clinical study to provide an novel, effective and safe treatment for patients, so that more tumor patients can benefit from the innovative therapeutic." said Dr. Xiaoxiang Chen, Chief Development Officer of Harbour BioMed.

About HBM7008

HBM7008 is a bispecific antibody targeting Tumor Associated Antigen B7H4x4-1BB that not only displays high potency in the T cell co-stimulation and tumor growth inhibition, and potentially may also translate to better safety due to its strict dependency of TAA-mediated crosslinking T cell activation. HBM7008 is one of the fully human bispecific antibodies developed from the HBICE® platform of the Company. It is the only bispecific antibody against these two targets globally. Its unique specificity on tumors and immune modulation activity makes it a promising therapeutics in PD-L1 negative or PD-1/PD-L1 resistant patients. It also has the potential to avoid 4-1BB liver toxicity risk observed in other products with the benefit of its innovative biology mechanisms and bispecific design.

About Harbour BioMed
Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutics focusing on immunology and oncology. The Company is building its robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, collaborations with co-discovery and co-development partners and select acquisitions.

The Company's proprietary antibody technology platforms Harbour Mice® generate fully human monoclonal antibodies in two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format, as well as heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Building upon the HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) are capable of delivering tumor killing effects unachievable by traditional combination therapies. Integrating Harbour Mice® with single B cell cloning platform, our antibody discovery engine is highly unique and efficient for development of next generation therapeutic antibodies.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harbour-biomed-announces-approval-for-phase-i-trial-of-b7h4x4-1bb-bispecific-antibody-in-australia-301491199.html

SOURCE Harbour BioMed

