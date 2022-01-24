Harbour BioMed Announces Dosing of First Patient in Combination Therapy Phase Ib/IIa Trial of Next-Generation Anti-CTLA-4 Antibody

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SUZHOU, China, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed ("HBM", HKEX: 02142) announced that, it has successfully completed the dosing of first patient in phase Ib/IIa trial at the stage of dose expansion of its anti-CTLA-4 antibody (HBM4003) in combination therapy with toripalimab (anti-PD-1 antibody) for patients suffering from advanced melanoma and other solid tumors.

As the first heavy chain only fully-human antibody on clinical stage in the world, HBM4003 showed its good safety profile and strong efficacy on its monotherapy study of phase I trial. HBM is making all efforts to push forward to the studies of this product in combination therapy as treatment for multiple solid tumors, including melanoma, NSCLC, HCC, NET/NEC.

About HBM4003

HBM4003 is a fully human anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal heavy chain only antibody (HCAb) generated from Harbour Mice®. By enhancing antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity (ADCC) killing activity, HBM4003 has demonstrated significantly improved depletion specific to high CTLA-4 Treg cells in tumor tissues. The potent anti-tumor efficacy and differentiated pharmacokinetics with durable pharmacodynamic effect presents a favorable product profile. This novel and differentiated mechanism of action has the potential to improve efficacy while significantly reducing the toxicity of the drug in monotherapy and combo-therapy.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutics focusing on immunology and oncology. The Company is building its robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, collaborations with co-discovery and co-development partners and select acquisitions.



The Company's proprietary antibody technology platforms Harbour Mice® generate fully human monoclonal antibodies in two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format, as well as heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Building upon the HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) are capable of delivering tumor killing effects unachievable by traditional combination therapies. Integrating Harbour Mice® with single B cell cloning platform, our antibody discovery engine is highly unique and efficient for development of next generation therapeutic antibodies.

