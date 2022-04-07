U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.25
    -10.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,311.00
    -88.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,479.75
    -25.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,008.40
    -5.70 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.60
    +1.37 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.60
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0910
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    +0.0530 (+2.07%)
     

  • Vix

    22.10
    +1.07 (+5.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3078
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7260
    -0.0740 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,207.30
    -2,110.90 (-4.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,003.48
    -52.87 (-5.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,813.45
    -536.85 (-1.96%)
     

Harbour BioMed Announces Global Out-License Agreement with AstraZeneca for CLDN18.2xCD3 Bispecific Antibody HBM7022

·4 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SUZHOU, China, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed ("HBM", "the Company", HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutics, today announced a global out-license agreement with AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) for CLDN18.2xCD3 bispecific antibody (HBM7022), a novel bispecific antibody generated from HBM's HCAb Based Immune Cell Engagers (HBICE®) Platform. This license agreement and recognition by an industry-leading global biopharmaceutical company marks a major milestone in HBM's business development, validating the potential of the Company's technology platform and innovation capabilities.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Harbour BioMed)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Harbour BioMed)

HBM7022 is a bispecific antibody, currently in pre-clinical stage, that crosslinks tumor cells and T cells by targeting a tumor-associated antigen (Claudin18.2) and CD3, and thus leads to potent T cell activation and tumor elimination.

Upon the execution of the license agreement and subject to terms and conditions thereof, AstraZeneca will be granted an exclusive global license for research, development, registration, manufacturing, and commercialization of HBM7022 and shall be solely responsible for all costs and activities associated with its further development and commercialization.

Pursuant to the license agreement and subject to the terms and conditions thereof, HBM shall receive an upfront payment of US$25 million with the potential for additional payments up to US$325 million pending achievement of certain development, regulatory and commercial milestones. HBM is also eligible to receive tiered royalties on net sales.

Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Harbour BioMed, said, "HBM7022, one of our representative innovative bispecific antibodies generated from the HBICE® platform, has significant potential value on a global basis. We are happy to reach this agreement with AstraZeneca, a leading innovator in oncology with a diverse portfolio and pipeline of life-changing medicines. We are very confident that AstraZeneca will maximize the value of HBM7022 to realize the potential of the molecule."

Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, AstraZeneca, said, "We are excited to enter into this agreement with Harbour BioMed for the development of the next-generation bispecific antibody HBM7022. This molecule is designed to harness the body's immune system T cell response, with potential for strong efficacy across solid tumors including gastric and pancreatic cancers, both of which comprise large populations of patients with major unmet medical need."

About HBM7022

HBM7022 is a bispecific antibody that crosslinks tumor cells and T cells by targeting a tumor-associated antigen (Claudin18.2) and CD3 and thus leads to potent T cell activation and tumor elimination. By using bivalent high affinity anti-Claudin18.2 and monovalent low affinity anti-CD3, HBM7022 has demonstrated potent cytotoxicity but low cytokine release syndrome risk. Preclinical studies have shown that it can treat not only wild type Claudin18.2 positive gastric cancer, but also pancreatic cancer and mutated Claudin18.2 gastric cancer. HBM7022 is one of the fully human bispecific antibodies developed from the HBICE® Platform of the Company. Building on this unique platform technology, HBM7022 exhibits an encouraging safety profile, pharmacokinetics (PK) and potential for clinical development. With the unique HBICE molecule design and promising preclinical data, we believe that HBM7022 will lead the next generation of T cell engager therapy for solid tumors in future clinical trials.

About HBICE®

Harbour HCAb platform can generate diverse and stable fully human Heavy Chain only Antibodies (HCAbs) and derived human VH single-domain moieties, enabling us to make novel multi-specific and multi-valent antibodies in simplified structures with relatively smaller molecule size and fewer number of polypeptide chains. On top of this, we have established proprietary HBICE® (HCAb Based Immune Cell Engagers) platform to quickly develop multi-specific antibodies that redirect immune cells to the tumor microenvironment to eradicate tumors.

HBICE® molecules recognize and bind both specific tumor-associated antigens on tumor cells and co-stimulatory molecules on immune cells such as T cells or NK cells, resulting in efficient and selective activation of immune cells specifically in the TME, thereby preventing non-specific or systemic activation of peripheral immune cells. Besides, HBICE® technology provides the flexibility to generate molecules with different architectures and avidity profiles to achieve desired mechanisms of action that are usually unachievable by combo therapies.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutics focusing on immunology and oncology. The Company is building its robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, collaborations with co-discovery and co-development partners and select acquisitions.

The Company's proprietary antibody technology platforms Harbour Mice® generate fully human monoclonal antibodies in two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format, as well as heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Building upon the HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) are capable of delivering tumor killing effects unachievable by traditional combination therapies. Integrating Harbour Mice® with single B cell cloning platform, our antibody discovery engine is highly unique and efficient for the development of next-generation therapeutic antibodies.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harbour-biomed-announces-global-out-license-agreement-with-astrazeneca-for-cldn18-2xcd3-bispecific-antibody-hbm7022--301519595.html

SOURCE Harbour BioMed

Recommended Stories

  • ESPN Enters the NFT Space with Tom Brady’s Startup

    Crypto exchanges, NFTs, and sports have had a blossoming relationship this year. More sports enterprises and teams are now turning towards NFTs.

  • U.K. Urged to Overhaul Tax System That Favors Highest-Earning 1%

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. tax system continues to favor the 500,000 highest-earning people in the country and should be overhauled, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by $95 Billion a MonthPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over Ukrain

  • EPA Set to Render Verdict on Dozens of Refinery Biofuel Waivers

    (Bloomberg) -- Facing a court deadline, the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday is set to decide the fate of roughly three dozen refineries’ exemptions from 2018 biofuel-blending requirements.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by $95 Billion a MonthPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions A

  • China Stocks Shrug Off Covid Outbreak as Traders Bet on Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s soaring Covid infections are provoking little panic in the stock market, with investors betting that the authorities will unleash stimulus to prop up growth.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by $95 Billion a MonthPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over Ukr

  • 3 COVID-19 Stocks With Monster Upside of Up to 355%, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts foresee these coronavirus stocks rocketing higher by 246% to 355% over the next year.

  • Moderna, BioNTech Dive As Israel Study Looks Bearish On Fourth Covid Shot

    Vaccine stocks toppled Wednesday after an Israeli study suggested immunity wanes quickly following a second Covid booster shot.

  • FDA pulls approval for Vir Covid drug, sending stock plunging

    The monoclonal antibody has been used in hospitalized Covid patients following its emergency use authorization last spring, but it has been ineffective in its current form against the latest Covid subvariant, BA.2.

  • Moderna Confirms Covax Turned Down More Covid-19 Vaccine Doses

    The global health coalition that aims to get Covid-19 vaccines into the hands of low- and middle-income countries didn’t exercise options to buy more Moderna doses this year.

  • US pulls GSK's COVID drug as omicron sibling dominates cases

    GlaxoSmithKline’s IV drug for COVID-19 should no longer be used because it is likely ineffective against the omicron subvariant that now accounts for most U.S. cases, federal health regulators said Tuesday. The Food and Drug Administration announced that the company’s antibody drug sotrovimab is no longer authorized to treat patients in any U.S. state or territory. The decision was expected, because the FDA had repeatedly restricted the drug’s use in the Northeast and other regions as the BA.2 version of omicron became dominant.

  • 3 takeaways ahead of potential fall Covid booster campaign

    Panel members agreed that myriad unknowns persist about the coronavirus and how it might evolve.

  • Online Pharmacies Can Help You Save Big on Prescription Drugs

    Since the pandemic began, Americans have turned to online services for everything from groceries and household supplies to doctor visits. Many have also switched to online vendors to fill their p...

  • U.S. FDA aims to decide on strain selection for COVID boosters by June

    (Reuters) -Top U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials on Wednesday said the agency is aiming to decide by June whether to change the design of COVID-19 vaccines in order to combat future variants, even if it does not have all the necessary information to measure their effectiveness. "We're going to have to think about this in a way that is less than optimal because we're not going to have all the data that we'd like to have," Peter Marks, director of FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said at a meeting of the agency's scientific advisers to discuss the issue. Marks also conceded that future COVID booster campaigns likely need to be less frequent.

  • FDA pulls GlaxoSmithKline’s COVID-19 drug as omicron subvariant dominates U.S. cases

    GlaxoSmithKline’s IV drug for COVID-19 should no longer be used because it is likely ineffective against the omicron subvariant that now accounts for most U.S. cases, federal health regulators said Tuesday.

  • China Kintor's COVID drug candidate cuts hospital, death risk in trial

    China's Kintor Pharmaceutical said on Wednesday its potential COVID-19 treatment proxalutamide effectively reduced the risk of hospitalization and death in a clinical trial involving outpatients with mild to moderate symptoms. The results came from a multi-national clinical trial with over 700 subjects across the world, mostly from the United States, recruited during April-December, 2021, who were given either proxalutamide or a placebo, the company said in a filing. Among trial subjects with more than seven days of treatment, six in the placebo group were hospitalized, including one death, versus no death or hospitalisation in the group taking proxalutamide, according to the filing, without providing detailed data.

  • It would take 500 years for TB vaccine development to get as much money as covid-19

    New vaccines, using new technology, have been developed in record time, and are already in the arms of billions around the world. This has been possible for a number of reasons, chiefly among them international cooperation among researchers, and huge financial investment. According to analysis from the Graduate Institute’s global health center in Geneva, between direct funding of vaccine development and advance purchases of vaccine doses, more than $51 billion—overwhelmingly from public investments—was directed in the first year alone toward having an effective covid-19 vaccine, quickly—and it worked.

  • 5 Ways to Save on Prescription Drugs

    The pandemic has spurred more Americans to do their shopping online, and shopping for medications is no exception. In addition to the mail-order business of big chains, such as CVS and Walgreens,...

  • Protection against COVID-19 infection improves after fourth vaccine dose but wanes quickly: study

    A new study in Israel has found that the fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine improves protection against infection and severe COVID-19; however, protection against confirmed infection appears to be short-lived. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Tuesday, found that the effectiveness against COVID-19 infection in the fourth week after…

  • LEADING GLOBAL MEDICAL CANNABIS COMPANY KHIRON PUBLISHES CLINICAL STUDY ON THE EFFECTIVENESS OF ITS PRODUCTS AT CONTROLLING CHRONIC PAIN

    Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), the global medical cannabis leader expanding throughout Latin America and Europe, has published in the international peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Pain Research the results of its first clinical study on the use of medical cannabis prescribed to Colombian patients in treating chronic pain. This is the largest study of its kind in Latin America, and the first published clinical evidence on

  • What This Regulatory Approval Could Mean for Merck

    Japan has approved cancer drug Keytruda's pairing with another drug to treat certain kidney cancer patients.

  • Which Medications Are Safe While Breastfeeding?

    Can you take cold and flu medications while breastfeeding? How about antihistamines, pain relievers, and herbal remedies? We spoke with a neonatologist and lactation consultant to learn more.