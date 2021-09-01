U.S. markets open in 7 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,534.00
    +13.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,442.00
    +102.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,624.00
    +41.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,284.10
    +12.90 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.98
    +0.48 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.30
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.23 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.48
    +0.29 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3738
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2300
    +0.2340 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,431.04
    +245.54 (+0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.39
    +29.80 (+2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.70
    -28.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,406.46
    +316.92 (+1.13%)
     

Harbour BioMed Announces IND Approval for Phase II Trial of Anti-FcRn Batoclimab in Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy in China

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SUZHOU, China, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed ("HBM", HKEX: 02142) today announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate phase II trial of Anti-FcRn Batoclimab in patients with Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP).

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Harbour BioMed)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Harbour BioMed)

HBM is developing batoclimab (HBM9161) as a pipeline in a product to treat multiple pathogenic-IgG mediated autoimmune diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

Based on batoclimab's novel mechanism and high unmet medical needs in China, HBM has initiated clinical trials in multiple autoimmune diseases with positive trial results reported, including myasthenia gravis, grave's ophthalmopathy, adult immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

CIDP is a chronic and progressive disease characterized by progressive weakness and impaired sensory function in the legs and arms and is closely related to Guillain-Barre syndrome. Corticosteroid pulses and intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) are common therapies for patients with CIDP, but they can hardly meet patients' increasing medical needs for side effect and availability of medicine.

"Due to the side effects of steroids and limited access to IVIg, there is still high unmet medical needs to explore new, effective and convenient therapies for CIDP. We believe this novel mechanism will bring a safe and effective therapeutic to the CIDP patients. We are committed to further accelerate this exciting novel therapeutic development to help Chinese patients in need," said Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Harbour BioMed.

About Batoclimab (HBM9161)

Batoclimab (HBM9161), a fully human anti-FcRn mAb, blocks FcRn-IgG interactions, accelerating the degradation of autoantibodies and leads to the treatment of pathogenic IgG-mediated autoimmune diseases. Phase 2 study in myasthenia gravis showed that batoclimab can quickly and significantly alleviate patients' symptoms and improve quality of life. Earlier studies demonstrated that batoclimab is well tolerated and can rapidly reduce total IgG in a wide array of pathogenic IgG-mediated autoimmune diseases. HBM licensed batoclimab (HBM9161) from HanAll Biopharma and has the right to develop, manufacture and commercialize in Greater China (including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan).

About Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

CIDP is a chronic and progressive disease characterized by progressive weakness and impaired sensory function in the legs and arms and is closely related to Guillain-Barre syndrome. Corticosteroid pulses following high dose prednisone maintenance or intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) are common therapies for patients with CIDP, with an estimated two-thirds of the patients require IVIg over many years. Due to the side effects of steroids and limited access to IVIg, there is still high unmet medical needs to explore new, effective and convenient therapies for CIDP.

About Harbour BioMed
Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutics focusing on immunology and oncology. The Company is building its robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, collaborations with co-discovery and co-development partners and select acquisitions.

The Company's proprietary antibody technology platforms Harbour Mice® generate fully human monoclonal antibodies in two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format, as well as heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Building upon the HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE™) are capable of delivering tumor killing effects unachievable by traditional combination therapies. Integrating Harbour Mice® with single B cell cloning platform, our antibody discovery engine is highly unique and efficient for development of next generation therapeutic antibodies.

For further information, please refer to www.harbourbiomed.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harbour-biomed-announces-ind-approval-for-phase-ii-trial-of-anti-fcrn-batoclimab-in-chronic-inflammatory-demyelinating-polyneuropathy-in-china-301366879.html

SOURCE Harbour BioMed

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccine Stocks Diverge; Why Moderna Might Have The Stronger Covid Shot

    Vaccine stocks diverged Tuesday after Moderna's Covid shot produced double the number of antibodies as the Pfizer/BioNTech shot in a new study.

  • Regeneron Is More Than a Covid Play. This Drug Could Be the World’s Biggest Selling by 2030.

    Benchmark analyst Aydin Huseynov wrote that the company's Dupixent, for autoimmune diseases, could be the top-selling drug in the world by 2030.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Rising Today

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were rising 2.8% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday after moving as much as 5% higher earlier in the day. The gains came after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided updated guidance that participants in Novavax's phase 3 clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate who received two doses meet the criteria for being considered fully vaccinated.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Jumped on Tuesday

    An analyst on Wall Street thinks the company's commercial and development pipeline has been underestimated.

  • Why A Roche-Partnered Alzheimer's Drug Sent AC Immune Stock Flying

    AC Immune said Tuesday its drug slowed cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients in a test, and ACIU stock rocketed.

  • Poseida's Solid Tumor CAR-T Candidate Data Fails To Impress Investors

    The death of a patient in a solid tumor trial hit Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTX) hard last August, but since then, the hold has been lifted, and it is now reporting some early data from that same therapy. The Company announced interim results for P-PSMA-101, solid tumor autologous CAR-T product candidate for metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The Company was bullish on the presentation today, but investors apparently were not impressed. The caveat is that it is Phase

  • This Is How You Can Catch Delta Outside, Even If You're Vaccinated, Expert Says

    For most of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've moved everything from dining to exercise classes outside to make them safer to participate in. Unfortunately, mutations of the virus have made it harder to cut down on the risk of transmission. Now, experts are warning that the highly contagious nature of the Delta variant means that even vaccinated people can still catch the virus outside—but there are still a few tricks to avoiding it.RELATED: This Type of Mask Won't Protect You From COVID Right Now, Ne

  • 21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

    Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com. However, because the coronavirus actually has a spectrum of symptoms—some so mild they are barely noticeable or easily confused with somethin

  • Cathie Wood Is Scooping Up Shares of These 2 Pandemic Winners. Should You?

    Cathie Wood is known for her success over the long term. That's why so many of us love to follow her lead. Her biggest fund, Ark Innovation ETF, has steadily outperformed the S&P 500 for the past five years, for example.

  • Could This Be Pfizer's Biggest Win Yet?

    The pharmaceutical giant scored its first major win last December, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted its vaccine Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). With that, Pfizer became the first to bring a COVID-19 vaccine to market. This month, Pfizer announced more good news.

  • 3 Things About Pfizer That Smart Investors Know

    Many companies go through transformations. It's where Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) finds itself with a relatively new leader bent on reestablishing its scientific roots. Since CEO Albert Bourla took the chief operating officer role in January 2018, the company has spun off its generics and off-patent drugs in a venture that became Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and given control of its consumer health business to GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) through a joint venture.

  • If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

    Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which wer

  • CytoSorbents, Aferetica Launch Organ Perfusion System In Italy

    CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) and Aferetica srl (Italy) have launched products to remove inflammatory mediators at Italy's European Society of Organ Transplantation Congress. Aferetica's PerLife ex vivo organ perfusion system and CytoSorbents' PerSorb adsorber are based on the CytoSorbents ECOS-300CY sorbent technology. PerLife is a system for an organ transplant that provides both perfusion and purification of the kidney and the liver, following organ retrieval and before organ implan

  • Biogen Is Giving Away Its Controversial Alzheimer’s Drug: Report

    Aduhelm costs $56,000 a year and some insurers have been slow to make reimbursements, Reuters reported. Doctors also are questioning the drug's effectiveness.

  • Glaxo, SK Bioscience Start COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Against AstraZeneca Shot

    GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK) has started Phase 3 clinical study for a COVID-19 vaccine candidate designed by South Korean drugmaker SK Bioscience Co. The study will enroll 4,000 participants and compare the shot to Oxford University - AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN). The trial will test SK's protein-based vaccine candidate, GBP510, in combination with Glaxo, providing an adjuvant that can enhance the response to vaccines. Results from the Phase 3 study are expected in 1H of 2022, after which, s

  • Medicare isn’t as broken as it sounds

    Politicians could fix Medicare's shaky finances, if they had the courage to make a few tough choices.

  • Pfizer Stock Falters As It Prepares To Roll Out Boosters — Is It A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company asked for full FDA approval of a third booster shot of its Covid vaccine?

  • Walmart says ready to administer millions of COVID-19 vaccine boosters

    Rivals CVS Health Corp and Kroger Co earlier this month had announced plans to make booster shots available at their stores, pending regulatory guidance. U.S. health regulators have authorized a third dose of the vaccines made by Pfizer and partner BioNTech as well as Moderna for those with weak immune systems, and the government has said it plans to make booster doses available to more Americans in September. Walmart, which runs one of the largest U.S. pharmacy chains, and its Sam's Club pharmacies are currently administering the third dose to immunocompromised individuals.

  • Vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization falls for oldest patients

    Effectiveness in preventing hospitalization dropped to 80% among patients at least 75 years of age.

  • Stop using these N95 masks, FDA says. There are ‘serious concerns’ with their quality

    The warning was directed to health care professionals, but it doesn’t hurt to check if your mask made the cut.