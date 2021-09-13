U.S. markets open in 6 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,476.50
    +18.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,761.00
    +154.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,487.00
    +45.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,243.30
    +15.50 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.31
    +0.59 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.10
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.70
    -0.20 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1786
    -0.0031 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.95
    +2.15 (+11.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3807
    -0.0031 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1060
    +0.1960 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,772.71
    -425.32 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,147.89
    -57.86 (-4.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Harbour BioMed Announces Phase I Study Positive Results on Next-Generation Anti-CTLA-4 Antibody HBM4003

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SUZHOU, China, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed ("HBM", HKEX: 02142) announced positive results from its phase I dose escalation clinical trial of HBM4003 in solid tumors in Australia (the "phase I study"). The clinical data abstract has been presented by way of an e-poster at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Harbour BioMed)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Harbour BioMed)

The data received from the phase I study, as the first clinical evidence of next generation anti-CTLA-4 fully human heavy-chain only antibody (HCAb) in solid tumors, showed favorable safety and encouraging efficacy profile of HBM4003. All treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) to the extent discovered during the phase I study were manageable and reversible. The initial anti-tumor efficacy of HBM4003 monotherapy was encouraging, especially two respondents who underwent multiple therapies responded to HBM4003 monotherapy.

The Phase I Study Design

The phase I study is an open-label, multi-center study on subjects with solid tumors to receive HBM4003 at dose levels of 0.3mg/kg QW (28-day cycle), 0.45mg/kg Q3W (21-day cycle), and 0.6mg/kg Q3W (21-day cycle). The primary endpoint for the dose escalation stage is proportion of patients with dose-limiting toxicity (DLT).

Key Results of the Phase I Study

(i) 20 patients with advanced solid tumors have been treated at four Australian sites where the phase I study was conducted, with 13 out of 20 patients (65%) having received 2 or more prior regimens and with 8 patients (40%) having received PD-1 treatment.
(ii) HBM4003 treatment demonstrated favorable safety profile. No toxicity reported was related to lung, kidney, heart or endocrine system.
(iii) A dosage of 0.45 mg/kg Q3W was recommended as the phase II dose for dose expansion.
(iv) A total of 15 patients had post-treatment tumor assessments. One hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) patient had confirmed partial response (PR) and another prostate cancer patient achieved a prostate surface antigen (PSA) response with tumor remaining stable disease (SD) up to 24 weeks. Nine patients had SD with tumor shrinkage in 3 patients.
(v) For the HCC patient with PR, extended clinical benefit was observed after treatment discontinuation. Tumor reduction reached 64.4% for target lesions and non-target lesions were no longer detectable 16 weeks after the last dose.

"We are extremely pleased to announce the positive results of this study at ESMO Congress 2021, one of the top international academic conferences. The anti-tumor efficacy of HBM4003 with the good safety profile and tolerability is encouraging. With high expectations on the promising therapeutic value of HBM4003, the Company has proceeded with multiple global phase Ib/IIa trials in solid tumors." said Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Harbour BioMed.

About HBM4003

HBM4003 is a fully human anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal heavy chain only antibody (HCAb) generated from Harbour Mice®. By enhancing antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity (ADCC) killing activity, HBM4003 has demonstrated significantly improved depletion specific to high CTLA-4 Treg cells in tumor tissues. The potent anti-tumor efficacy and differentiated pharmacokinetics with durable pharmacodynamic effect presents a favorable product profile. This novel and differentiated mechanism of action has the potential to improve efficacy while significantly reducing the toxicity of the drug in monotherapy and combo-therapy.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutics focusing on immunology and oncology. The Company is building its robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, collaborations with co-discovery and co-development partners and select acquisitions.

The Company's proprietary antibody technology platforms Harbour Mice® generate fully human monoclonal antibodies in two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format, as well as heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Building upon the HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) are CAPABLE of delivering tumor killing effects unachievable by traditional combination therapies. Integrating Harbour Mice® with single B cell cloning platform, our antibody discovery engine is highly unique and efficient for development of next generation therapeutic antibodies.

For further information, please refer to www.harbourbiomed.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harbour-biomed-announces-phase-i-study-positive-results-on-next-generation-anti-ctla-4-antibody-hbm4003-301374964.html

SOURCE Harbour BioMed

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Where Novavax May Beat Moderna and Pfizer

    Early in the coronavirus vaccine race, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) seemed to have secured the third spot behind rivals Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in December. Let's take a closer look at what Novavax is doing now that may lead to victory down the road.

  • The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 12-18): Calliditas FDA Decision, Adcom Review For Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Oncology Conference And IPOs

    Biotech stocks retreated in the holiday-shortened week ending Sept. 10, reversing course from the previous week. Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) was among the biggest decliners of the week after the company said the Food and Drug Administration refused to authorize its COVID-19 treatment for emergency use. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) pulled back notably in reaction to clinical trial disappointments. On the other hand, Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN), w

  • Sarah Harding’s death is a warning to all young women

    In talking about her diagnosis, Harding revealed that she had put off going to see her GP. None of us should make the same mistake

  • Delta variant: Unvaccinated and vaccinated people 'are not in the same ballpark' of risk, doctor explains

    Amid fears of new variants emerging and evading COVID-19 vaccines, health experts are urging the public to remember that being fully vaccinated is very different from being unvaccinated.

  • 15 Words From President Biden That Could Equal Billions for Pfizer and Moderna

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have already fully vaccinated 96 million and 66 million Americans, respectively. "As your president, I'm announcing a new plan to require more Americans to be vaccinated," Biden said according to a transcript published by The New York Times. Now, a whole new group of people must opt for vaccination if they hope to work.

  • These Promising Clinical Results Could Be Huge for Amgen Investors

    New data from the phase 3 trial of tezepelumab bodes well for the drug candidate becoming a significant revenue producer in the near future.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Are Better Buys Than Moderna

    Moderna was a great stock to buy in 2020 and even earlier this year. Here are two biotech stocks that are better buys right now than Moderna. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) could soon be a direct competitor to Moderna.

  • 60 Percent of Virus Experts Wouldn't Do These 6 Things Right Now, Data Shows

    The summer of 2021 wasn't exactly what many of us hoped it would be. Weeks of climbing vaccination rates and declining COVID cases in the spring had many of envisioning a summer of increased freedoms like eating in restaurants, traveling without worry, and gathering with friends and family for long overdue milestone celebrations. But soon, those statistics turned in the opposite directions as the Delta variant took hold; instead, it was case numbers that started climbing and vaccination rates sl

  • 3 Smartest Big Pharma Stocks to Buy in September

    Big pharma stocks appeal to many investors. Why? They often offer relative stability and solid (albeit not always spectacular) growth prospects. Many of these stocks also provide strong dividends. We asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick the smartest big pharma stocks to buy in September.

  • Chris Wallace Grills GOP Guv: Why Do You Oppose Vaccine Mandates for COVID but Not Chickenpox?

    Fox News SundayFox News anchor Chris Wallace repeatedly confronted Republican Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts over his opposition to the Biden administration’s new coronavirus vaccine mandates and requirements, highlighting the governor’s seemingly contradictory position on other vaccines.After President Joe Biden announced a new series of rules that will mandate all federal employees to be vaccinated and require many private-sector employees to either be inoculated or tested weekly, several Republi

  • Analyst Report: Pfizer Inc.

    Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion. Pfizer also spends a leading amount on research and development, close to $8 billion annually. While Pfizer historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now, prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, cardiovascular treatment Eliquis, and immunology drug Xeljanz. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of its total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

  • 4 Factors That Increase Your Risk of Breakthrough COVID

    Two weeks after your second COVID-19 vaccine dose, the protective effects of vaccination will be at their highest. At this point, you're fully vaccinated. If you still get COVID-19 after this point, you've suffered a "breakthrough" infection. Broadly speaking, breakthrough infections are similar to regular COVID-19 infections in unvaccinated people – but there are some differences. Here is what to look out for if you've had both jabs. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the he

  • The Common Cold Versus COVID: A Doctor Explains How to Tell the Difference

    How are the symptoms of COVID and the common cold different? Dr. Kadaj tells us there are a few ways to distinguish between a cold and Covid-19. “Symptoms of the common cold would resemble allergy-like symptoms...

  • 5 Signs You've Already Had a Heart Attack

    A "silent heart attack" might seem to be a contradiction in terms. Surely, such a serious health event—in which a blockage prevents adequate blood from flowing to the heart, still the #1 cause of death in the U.S.—can't happen without you even noticing, right? Not so. In fact, "Nearly half of people who have a heart attack don't realize it at the time," says Harvard Medical School. "These so-called silent heart attacks are only diagnosed after the event, when a recording of the heart's electrica

  • Block Vectura takeover, Philip Morris investors urged

    The UK’s largest lung disease charity has urged shareholders to block a big tobacco takeover of drug maker Vectura ahead of a deadline on Wednesday.

  • Republican backlash against Biden’s Covid vaccine mandate grows

    Asa Hutchinson calls directive ‘unprecedented assumption of federal mandate authority’ as other governors threaten to sue The Arkansas governor, Asa Hutchinson, speaks in Texarkana in July. Photograph: Kelsi Brinkmeyer/AP The political sparring match over Joe Biden’s new vaccine mandate continued on Sunday with one Republican governor blasting the measure as “counterproductive” and the White House insisting it was necessary to end the coronavirus pandemic. Asa Hutchinson, the governor of Arkansa

  • Israel Eyes Fourth Dose; U.K. Drops Vaccine Passes: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will announce his next steps to boost the global vaccine supply before this year’s United Nations General Assembly begins, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said. Republican governors said the vaccine mandates Biden announced last week will backfire and harden resistance to getting the shot. The U.K. will abandon plans to call for proof of vaccination to enter certain venues, and may soon drop mandatory testing for returning travelers as part of a further easin

  • One Major Effect of Vitamin D on Your Bladder, New Study Says

    An overactive bladder can feel both embarrassing and like a major nuisance—but if you suffer from this condition, you're not alone. The American Urological Association states 33 million Americans experience an overactive bladder. Currently, there are a lot of cutting-edge medications to treat this… but if you'd prefer to try making a small shift to your daily routine rather than start on a prescription, an impressive new study suggests one supplement that's already been making headlines lately.F

  • If You Have This Dole Product at Home, Throw It Out Now, FDA Says

    When you head to the grocery store, you tend to pick up products from brands you know and trust, like Dole, the world's largest fruit and vegetable company. They produce more than 300 culinary staples, from bananas and pineapples to juices and pre-made salads. Unfortunately, if you picked up one particular vegetable made by the company recently, you could be putting your health at risk. On Sept. 10, Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. announced it is voluntarily recalling one of its products after a sam

  • Chinese city with coronavirus outbreak stops buses, trains

    A city in southern China that is trying to contain a coronavirus outbreak told the public Sunday not to leave town, suspended bus and train service and closed cinemas, bars and other facilities. Anyone who needs to leave Putian, a city of 2.9 million people in Fujian province south of Shanghai, for an essential trip must have proof of a negative coronavirus test within the past 48 hours, the city government announced. China declared the coronavirus under control in early 2020 but has suffered outbreaks of the more contagious delta variant.