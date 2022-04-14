U.S. markets closed

Harbour BioMed Appoints Dr. Humphrey Gardner as Chief Medical Officer

·3 min read
In this article:
  • HBMHF

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., SUZHOU, China and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed ("HBM" or the "Company"; HKEX: 02142), today announced the appointment of Dr. Humphrey Gardner as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Gardner will be responsible for leading the global product development of the Company, including pipeline strategy, clinical development plan and operations, and product registration.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Harbour BioMed)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Harbour BioMed)

Dr. Gardner has more than 30 years industry experience, achievement and leadership in clinical development and translational medicine, including over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and over 10 years of experience in academia. Before joining the Company, he served as the chief medical officer at Silicon Therapeutics and the chief of medical oncology at Evelo Biosciences. He also served critical leadership roles at Novartis, AstraZeneca and Biogen.

"I am delighted to welcome Dr. Gardner, an industry veteran and highly respected scientist, to Harbour BioMed. Dr. Gardner's extensive experience in drug development from conception to approval will be instrumental to advancing our innovative therapeutics through global clinical trials and on to registration," said Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "He is joining HBM at a very important time and will be a tremendous asset to our organization, strengthening our mission to deliver breakthrough medicines for healthy life."

With Dr. Gardner's appointment, the Company will further strengthen its global clinical development capability and continue to advance the global development of its clinical products, including next-generation anti-CTLA-4 antibody HBM4003 and B7H4x4-1BB bispecific antibody HBM7008, whilst enriching the pipeline strategy of the global development of its immune-oncology pipeline.

"I am profoundly excited to bring my experience to HBM, an organization I have long admired," said Dr. Gardner. "I am looking forward to working with the Company's talented teams to advance novel and highly innovative antibody-based therapeutics in the areas of oncology and immunological diseases and to build a robust pipeline that has the opportunity to transform care for many more patients in need around the world."

Dr. Gardner holds a bachelor's degree in Biochemistry and his medical degree from the University of Cambridge, and an MS in Bioinformatics from Brandeis University. He completed his residency in Anatomic Pathology at Beth Israel Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and postdoctoral training at Whitehead Institute, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Dr. Gardner is an expert in oncology, rheumatology, and infectious disease. He published approximately one hundred papers in international academic journals, and has been an active influential speaker at international conferences. He is also a fellow of the College of American Pathologists, and a member of American Society of Clinical Oncology, and has previously been a member of a variety of professional organizations including the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases and the American Association for Clinical Chemistry.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutics focusing on immunology and oncology. The Company is building its robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, collaborations with co-discovery and co-development partners and select acquisitions.

The Company's proprietary antibody technology platforms Harbour Mice® generate fully human monoclonal antibodies in two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format, as well as heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Building upon the HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) are capable of delivering tumor killing effects unachievable by traditional combination therapies. Integrating Harbour Mice® with single B cell cloning platform, our antibody discovery engine is highly unique and efficient for development of next generation therapeutic antibodies.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harbour-biomed-appoints-dr-humphrey-gardner-as-chief-medical-officer-301525437.html

SOURCE Harbour BioMed

