Harbour Energy First Half 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$1.99b (down 25% from 1H 2022).

Net loss: US$8.40m (down by 101% from US$984.1m profit in 1H 2022).

US$0.01 loss per share (down from US$1.06 profit in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Harbour Energy Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 5.6%. Earnings per share (EPS) was also behind analyst expectations.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to fall by 8.7% p.a. on average during the next 3 years compared to a 2.6% decline forecast for the Oil and Gas industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Oil and Gas industry.

The company's shares are down 2.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Harbour Energy you should know about.

