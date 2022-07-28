Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market, Evolving Opportunities with Absolute Auctions and Realty Inc. and Alex Lyon and Son Sales Managers and Auctioneers Inc - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market size is expected to grow by USD 2.12 billion at a CAGR of 21.55% during the forecast period. The hard asset equipment online auction market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Absolute Auctions and Realty Inc., Alex Lyon and Son Sales Managers and Auctioneers Inc., AllStar Auctions Inc., Auction Technology Group, Bar None Auction, Bidadoo Inc., BPI Auctions Ltd., Bruce Schapansky Auctioneers Inc., TBAuctions B.V., Terra Point LLC, WCA Inc., and WorldNet Auctions Inc. among others.
This hard asset equipment online auction market research report extensively covers hard asset equipment online auction market segmentation by
Product type (construction, transportation, agriculture, and others) and
Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market Analysis Report by Product, End-user, and Geographic and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Buy Sample Report.
Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Key Market Trend
The development of AI-based online auctions, which helps to lower administrative costs by automating a number of procedures such as internal operations, packing of purchased industrial equipment, and delivery, is a key factor fueling the growth of the worldwide hard asset equipment online auction market. The voice assistant, a voice recognition system, which searches auction listings for buyers on its online auction platforms, was first used by auctioneers in beta testing. During the projected period, these variables are anticipated to have a favorable effect on the market under consideration's expansion.
Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Key Market Driver
The preference for online auctioning over traditional auctioning is one of the main drivers boosting the growth of the worldwide hard asset equipment online auction industry. Bidders have more transparency in online auctions, which increases user trust. A preview of the equipment up for auction may also be available on some online auction websites weeks before the actual auction, giving prospective bidders time to evaluate equipment reports. The possibility to haggle with sellers or auctioneers is provided to bidders during the online auction. This ends up making the process simple, which finally supports the market growth during the predicted period by eliminating the profits made by agents, brokers, or middlemen.
Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Key Market Challenge
The rise in shill bidding during hard asset equipment online auctions is one of the major obstacles to the growth of the global market for these sales. Any user can easily create a phony identity and sign up for an auction system to bid on his own selling or buying things. The rules of online auctions permit a group of users to bid on each other's merchandise. Shill bidding has the result of making the bidder pay more than the item is actually worth. The rise of shill bidding may cause bidders to steer clear of online auctions, which is anticipated to hurt the market for hard asset equipment online auctions globally in the years to come. Download Sample Report.
Major Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Companies:
Absolute Auctions and Realty Inc.
Alex Lyon and Son Sales Managers and Auctioneers Inc.
AllStar Auctions Inc.
Auction Technology Group Plc
Bar None Auction
Bidadoo Inc.
BPI Auctions Ltd.
Bruce Schapansky Auctioneers Inc.
Euro Auctions UK Ltd.
Hess Auction Group
Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a sample report
Related Reports:
Electronics Parts Forward Logistics Market in APAC by End-use and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Courier, Express, and Parcel Market by Consumer and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.55%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 2.12 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
20.88
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 55%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Absolute Auctions and Realty Inc., Alex Lyon and Son Sales Managers and Auctioneers Inc., AllStar Auctions Inc., Auction Technology Group, Bar None Auction, bidadoo Inc., BPI Auctions Ltd., Bruce Schapansky Auctioneers Inc., Euro Auctions UK Ltd., Hess Auction Group, J.J. Kane Associates Inc., Joey Martin Auctioneers LLC, KAR Auction Services Inc., MachineWeb Inc., NetBid Industrie-Auktionen AG, Proxibid Inc., Ritchason Auctioneers Inc., Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc., Sullivan Auctioneers LLC, TBAuctions B.V., Terra Point LLC, WCA Inc., and WorldNet Auctions Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product Type
5.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Product Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Absolute Auctions and Realty Inc.
10.4 Alex Lyon and Son Sales Managers and Auctioneers Inc.
10.5 Euro Auctions UK Ltd.
10.6 Hess Auction Group
10.7 MachineWeb Inc.
10.8 Proxibid Inc.
10.9 Ritchason Auctioneers Inc.
10.10 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc.
10.11 WCA Inc.
10.12 WorldNet Auctions Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hard-asset-equipment-online-auction-market-evolving-opportunities-with-absolute-auctions-and-realty-inc-and-alex-lyon-and-son-sales-managers-and-auctioneers-inc---technavio-301594349.html
SOURCE Technavio