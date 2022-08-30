Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market to grow at a CAGR of 21.55%, Driven by Shift In Preference Toward Online Auctioning From Conventional Auctioning- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hard asset equipment online auction market size is set to grow by USD 2.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 21.55% according to Technavio. The key factor driving the global hard asset equipment online auction market growth is the shift in preference toward online auctioning from conventional auctioning. Online auction is convenient to bidders in terms of time, place, and cost, and also eliminates the need for physical presence. Online auction provides transparency to bidders, which helps in improving trust among users. In addition, some of the online auction websites also offer a preview of the equipment to be auctioned weeks before the auction date, which provides potential bidders time to review equipment reports. The online auction offers the opportunity for bidders for bargaining with sellers or auctioneers during the auction. This eliminates the profits made by agents, brokers, or middlemen, eventually making the process easy, which will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market by Product Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

To know about the drivers along with the challenges - Request a free sample report .

Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our hard asset equipment online auction market report covers the following areas:

Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The hard asset equipment online auction market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Absolute Auctions and Realty Inc., Alex Lyon and Son Sales Managers and Auctioneers Inc., AllStar Auctions Inc., Auction Technology Group Plc, Bar None Auction, bidadoo Inc., BPI Auctions Ltd., Bruce Schapansky Auctioneers Inc., Euro Auctions UK Ltd., Hess Auction Group, J.J. Kane Associates Inc., Joey Martin Auctioneers LLC, KAR Auction Services Inc., MachineWeb Inc., NetBid Industrie-Auktionen AG, Proxibid Inc., Ritchason Auctioneers Inc., Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc., Sullivan Auctioneers LLC, TBAuctions B.V., Terra Point LLC, WCA Inc., and WorldNet Auctions Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Story continues

Proxibid Inc. - The company offers hard asset equipment online auctions such as arm machinery, equipment, and tractors.

To know about all major vendor offerings - Click Now!

Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Revenue Generating Segment - The hard asset equipment online auction market share growth by the construction segment will be significant for revenue generation. The significant increase in the investments in infrastructure projects owing to the rapidly rising population and growing regulatory support from various government bodies for building projects will drive the segment growth in the coming years.

Geography

Regional Highlights - 55% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for hard asset equipment online auctions in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in investments in infrastructural activities in countries such as the US and Canada will facilitate the hard asset equipment online auction market growth in North America over the forecast period.

To know about the contribution of each segment - Request a FREE Sample Now!

Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist hard asset equipment online auction market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hard asset equipment online auction market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hard asset equipment online auction market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hard asset equipment online auction market vendors

The competitive scenario provided in the Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market Report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The in-plant logistics market share for the automotive OEM industry is expected to increase to USD 660.48 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26%.

The industrial cleaning services market share is projected to increase by USD 5.00 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 5.49%

Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.88 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Absolute Auctions and Realty Inc., Alex Lyon and Son Sales Managers and Auctioneers Inc., AllStar Auctions Inc., Auction Technology Group Plc, Bar None Auction, bidadoo Inc., BPI Auctions Ltd., Bruce Schapansky Auctioneers Inc., Euro Auctions UK Ltd., Hess Auction Group, J.J. Kane Associates Inc., Joey Martin Auctioneers LLC, KAR Auction Services Inc., MachineWeb Inc., NetBid Industrie-Auktionen AG, Proxibid Inc., Ritchason Auctioneers Inc., Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc., Sullivan Auctioneers LLC, TBAuctions B.V., Terra Point LLC, WCA Inc., and WorldNet Auctions Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio " Industrials Market " Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product Type

5.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Product Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Absolute Auctions and Realty Inc.

10.4 Alex Lyon and Son Sales Managers and Auctioneers Inc.

10.5 Euro Auctions UK Ltd.

10.6 Hess Auction Group

10.7 MachineWeb Inc.

10.8 Proxibid Inc.

10.9 Ritchason Auctioneers Inc.

10.10 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc.

10.11 WCA Inc.

10.12 WorldNet Auctions Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hard-asset-equipment-online-auction-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-21-55-driven-by-shift-in-preference-toward-online-auctioning-from-conventional-auctioning--technavio-301612638.html

SOURCE Technavio