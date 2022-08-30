Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market to grow at a CAGR of 21.55%, Driven by Shift In Preference Toward Online Auctioning From Conventional Auctioning- Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hard asset equipment online auction market size is set to grow by USD 2.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 21.55% according to Technavio. The key factor driving the global hard asset equipment online auction market growth is the shift in preference toward online auctioning from conventional auctioning. Online auction is convenient to bidders in terms of time, place, and cost, and also eliminates the need for physical presence. Online auction provides transparency to bidders, which helps in improving trust among users. In addition, some of the online auction websites also offer a preview of the equipment to be auctioned weeks before the auction date, which provides potential bidders time to review equipment reports. The online auction offers the opportunity for bidders for bargaining with sellers or auctioneers during the auction. This eliminates the profits made by agents, brokers, or middlemen, eventually making the process easy, which will support the market growth during the forecast period.
Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market 2022-2026: Scope
Our hard asset equipment online auction market report covers the following areas:
Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market industry analysis
Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The hard asset equipment online auction market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Absolute Auctions and Realty Inc., Alex Lyon and Son Sales Managers and Auctioneers Inc., AllStar Auctions Inc., Auction Technology Group Plc, Bar None Auction, bidadoo Inc., BPI Auctions Ltd., Bruce Schapansky Auctioneers Inc., Euro Auctions UK Ltd., Hess Auction Group, J.J. Kane Associates Inc., Joey Martin Auctioneers LLC, KAR Auction Services Inc., MachineWeb Inc., NetBid Industrie-Auktionen AG, Proxibid Inc., Ritchason Auctioneers Inc., Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc., Sullivan Auctioneers LLC, TBAuctions B.V., Terra Point LLC, WCA Inc., and WorldNet Auctions Inc. are some of the major market participants.
Proxibid Inc. - The company offers hard asset equipment online auctions such as arm machinery, equipment, and tractors.
Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis
Product
Revenue Generating Segment - The hard asset equipment online auction market share growth by the construction segment will be significant for revenue generation. The significant increase in the investments in infrastructure projects owing to the rapidly rising population and growing regulatory support from various government bodies for building projects will drive the segment growth in the coming years.
Geography
Regional Highlights - 55% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for hard asset equipment online auctions in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in investments in infrastructural activities in countries such as the US and Canada will facilitate the hard asset equipment online auction market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist hard asset equipment online auction market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the hard asset equipment online auction market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the hard asset equipment online auction market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hard asset equipment online auction market vendors
The competitive scenario provided in the Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market Report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.55%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 2.12 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
20.88
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 55%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Absolute Auctions and Realty Inc., Alex Lyon and Son Sales Managers and Auctioneers Inc., AllStar Auctions Inc., Auction Technology Group Plc, Bar None Auction, bidadoo Inc., BPI Auctions Ltd., Bruce Schapansky Auctioneers Inc., Euro Auctions UK Ltd., Hess Auction Group, J.J. Kane Associates Inc., Joey Martin Auctioneers LLC, KAR Auction Services Inc., MachineWeb Inc., NetBid Industrie-Auktionen AG, Proxibid Inc., Ritchason Auctioneers Inc., Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc., Sullivan Auctioneers LLC, TBAuctions B.V., Terra Point LLC, WCA Inc., and WorldNet Auctions Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product Type
5.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Product Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Absolute Auctions and Realty Inc.
10.4 Alex Lyon and Son Sales Managers and Auctioneers Inc.
10.5 Euro Auctions UK Ltd.
10.6 Hess Auction Group
10.7 MachineWeb Inc.
10.8 Proxibid Inc.
10.9 Ritchason Auctioneers Inc.
10.10 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc.
10.11 WCA Inc.
10.12 WorldNet Auctions Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
