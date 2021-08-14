U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.00
    +7.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.38
    +15.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.90
    +6.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.11
    -20.96 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.06 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    +29.70 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5700
    -0.8520 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,577.34
    +2,379.08 (+5.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.17
    +56.68 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

It’s Hard to Find These Cameras Brand New, So Here Are a Few Deals

Chris Gampat

Let’s be honest, it’s really hard to find a brand new camera. We’re having component shortages all around the world right now. There are some really cool renewed cameras looking for a home right now. Why not order them? We found 10 of the hottest cameras on the market right now with full-frame sensors that you’ll want to take a look at. These deals are pretty decent considering everything that you’re getting. Take a look!

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 13th, 2021

    It’s been a bullish start to the day. The majors will need to move through the day’s pivot levels, however, to avoid another day of losses.

  • 12 Best 5G Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 12 best 5G stocks to invest in right now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the 5G industry, you can go directly to see the 5 Best 5G Stocks To Invest In Right Now. The 5G industry continues to thrive with its potential to […]

  • Sonos Wins First Round in Patent Case Against Google at ITC

    (Bloomberg) -- Sonos Inc. shares jumped as the wireless audio company came one step closer to winning a global battle with Alphabet Inc.’s Google when a U.S. trade judge found the search giant infringes five Sonos patents -- a decision that could shut some Google smart home devices, phones and laptops out of the U.S. market.U.S. International Trade Commission Judge Charles Bullock announced his findings in a one-paragraph notice on the agency’s website. The judge’s full decision won’t be availab

  • Everyone Is Talking About the Metaverse. These Companies Have an Early Lead.

    Corporate mentions of the metaverse are up five times this year. Here are companies with the early lead.

  • Microsoft protests NSA’s decision to award $10bn cloud computing contract to Amazon

    Microsoft and Amazon’s rivalry in the cloud computing space has emerged again after the latter clinches an NSA contract

  • 5 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    Recessions don't happen often, but they are among the most frightening times for investors when they do occur. Recessions can be dangerous times for riskier stocks and companies that are unprofitable or have unproven business models. To invest during a recession, consider these five technology leaders that have the proven businesses and cash on hand to not only survive, but to thrive in any market environment.

  • After criticism, Apple to only seek abuse images flagged in multiple nations

    After a week of criticism over a its planned new system for detecting images of child sex abuse, Apple Inc said on Friday that it will hunt only for pictures that have been flagged by clearinghouses in multiple countries. After previously declining to say how many matched images on a phone or computer it would take before the operating system notifies Apple for a human review and possible reporting to authorities, executives said on Friday it would start with 30, though the number could become lower over time as the system improves. Apple also said it would be easy for researchers to make sure that the list of image identifiers being sought on one iPhone was the same as the lists on all other phones, seeking to blunt concerns that the new mechanism could be used to target individuals.

  • Abbott's Freestyle® Libre 2 IOS App Cleared In U.S., Providing a Seamless Digital Experience to Simplify Diabetes Management

    ABBOTT PARK, Ill., /3BL Media/ - Abbott announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the FreeStyle® Libre 2 iOS application for use with compatible iPhones1, providi...

  • This touchless Taco Bell could be the future of drive-thrus

    Late-night munchies will be a little easier to satisfy for mobile customers at Taco Bell's new touchless drive-thru restaurant coming to Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: When you're hungry, you want your food NOW.Flashback: Axios' crack local reporters in Minneapolis-St. Paul already flagged plans for this prototype fast-food joint back in February, pointing out its odd resemblance to a ba

  • Where Will Nintendo Be in 5 Years?

    The Japanese video gaming giant could face another cyclical slowdown as the pandemic passes and the Switch ages another year.

  • Apple’s Software Chief Explains ‘Misunderstood’ iPhone Child-Protection Features (Exclusive)

    Apple’s tools for flagging child pornography and identifying explicit photos in kids’ messages caused backlash and confusion. In an exclusive interview, Apple software chief Craig Federighi sat down with WSJ’s Joanna Stern to defend the technology and explain how it will work. Illustration: Laura Kammermann/The Wall Street Journal

  • Expandable Internal PS5 Storage is Finally Here, But There’s a Catch

    PlayStation 5 is an incredible next-gen gaming console, but its limited storage capacity has given players a rough time. As it stands, both versions of the Sony system come with 825GB of internal space, but you’ll only have access to 667GB – the remainder is required for built-in software. Games today often consume nearly 100GB …

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 13th, 2021

    It’s been a bullish start to the day for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $46,000 levels would deliver further support.

  • Motivo raises $12M Series A to speed up chip design with AI

    Chip design is a long slog of trial and error, taking years to bring a design to market. Motivo, a five-year-old startup from a chip industry veteran, is creating software to speed up chip design from years to months using AI. Intel Capital led the round along with new investors Storm Ventures and Seraph Group, as well as participation from Inventus Capital.

  • Move Over Bird and Lime, Now You Can Sit Down While You Cruise – on Boaz

    Micromobility refers to city dwellers opting for lightweight transportation vehicles — like bikes, scooters, mopeds and more — to help them move from one place to the next. It’s a phenomena that’s transforming cities worldwide and a market that’s expected to reach $9.8 billion in revenue by 2025. By combating congestion and gas-powered emissions, micromobility is often categorized as an eco-friendly, sustainable alternative to public transportation, cars and taxis. Several startups have been dri

  • Foldable phones at bargain prices

    Samsung is set to release its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 phones.

  • Fortifying and Future Proofing Our Cyber Security Commitment

    “As we shift towards a digital workplace and implement our risk-based approach, we are working hard to remain nimble and vigilant. We’ve assembled an expert team to proactively monitor, identify an...

  • TikTok to add more privacy protections for teenaged users, limit push notifications

    TikTok today becomes the latest tech company to roll out increased protections for minors on its platform in the wake of increased regulatory scrutiny. The company says it will introduce a series of product changes for teen users aged 13 to 17, aimed at making their TikTok experience more private, safer and less addictive. TikTok's news follows similar moves recently announced by other tech companies catering to teens, including Google and YouTube, as well as Instagram.

  • Verizon offers subscribers up to a year of 'free' AMC+ streaming

    Verizon is trying to tempt 'The Walking Dead' fans by offering up to a year of AMC+ service to mobile and Fios subscribers.

  • Banks take steps to reduce potential cloud computing risks, Google survey

    Banks are taking steps to mitigate risks from their increasing use of external cloud computing services, a survey by Harris Poll and Google Cloud said on Thursday. The Bank of England and the Bank of France have expressed concerns about a lack of transparency in how banks rely on a "concentrated" number of outside cloud computing providers like Google, Microsoft and Amazon which are beyond the arm of the regulators. Regulators are worried that reliance by many banks on the same providers could create systemic risk if one of the cloud companies were to go down.