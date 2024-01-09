'Work hard, eat hard and drink hard': What happened to the 'Sausage King' of Rochester?

It’s a good time to look back at a man called the “sausage king” whose meaty enterprise extended throughout the Rochester area.

Ludwig Gsellmeier was the founder of Gsellmeier Sausage shops and onetime proprietor of several local restaurants. His company produced about 45 varieties of German-style sausages and had six shops at its peak, including on North Clinton Avenue and at Midtown Plaza and Long Ridge (Greece) and Eastview (Victor) malls.

From its Bay Street plant, the family-run Gsellmeier’s cranked out 15,000 pounds of sausage weekly. The business was heavily involved with local Oktoberfest celebrations and Gsellmeier’s was known as Rochester’s official Oktoberfest sausage maker.

The restaurants that Gsellmeier owned at various times include the Hof Brau Haus on Lyell Avenue, the German House on Gregory Street and, briefly, Eddie’s Chop House on Main Street. The list also includes several Bratwurst Haus restaurants that Gsellmeier opened.

“My motto is work hard, eat hard, and drink hard,” Gsellmeier said in a 1972 Upstate Magazine article.

Ludwig Gsellmeier, the "sausage king" of Rochester, was planning to open Gsellmeier's Bratwurst Haus when this photo was taken in 1976.

He learned his craft in his native Germany and became a master sausage maker after a years-long apprenticeship.

“I make my sausage like my father, and like my grandfather before him,” Gsellmeier said in a 1980 Democrat and Chronicle story. “My family has had sausage shops in Germany for about 200 years.”

Gsellmeier left Germany in 1955, settled in Rochester with $6 in his pocket and later brought his wife, Roswitha, and son, Reinhard, to the U.S. Ludwig opened his first shop on North Clinton Avenue the following year.

As his family grew to include a daughter and another son, the business also grew. Gsellmeier bought the Hof Brau Haus around 1963 and ran the place for about seven years. He purchased the old German Club in 1968 and turned the barroom-restaurant in the basement into a Bavarian-style restaurant that he named the German House.

The atmosphere of the restaurants was painstakingly bona fide. The German House featured waitresses dressed in German attire, lederhosen-clad dancers, and walls covered by murals depicting the Bavarian Alps and the German countryside — and, of course, plenty of German food. The German-born bartender had worked there since the 1920s.

Ludwig Gsellmeier, shown in 1980, made his sausages along with a son and an employee.

“His restaurant doesn’t just look like a German Rathskeller — it is one, says Gsellmeier,” Mandi Harris wrote in that Upstate story. “All it needs for total authenticity is a Bavarian street address.” Gsellmeier sold the German House around 1972.

The heart of the empire, though, was the sausage business. Gsellmeier resisted “sometimes lucrative” offers to franchise the business and opened more and more shops over the years. The one in Midtown was advertised as “Next to the Clock” (the landmark Clock of Nations).

Gsellmeier started early and worked long hours every day and proudly declared that he used only quality meats and seasonings and all-natural casings. There were no artificial colors, synthetic dyes or fillers in Gsellmeier sausages. The vast product line included frankfurters, bratwurst, knackwurst, liverwurst and a house specialty called weisswurst, a “pale Bavarian sausage” made with veal and a little pork and flavored with chives and parsley.

The sausage-making was done by Ludwig Gsellmeier, his younger son, John, and employee Richard Paul.

Jackie Redrupp described the operation in the 1980 Democrat and Chronicle story: “By the time most of us are just starting work, hundreds of pounds of several different kinds of sausage have been prepared by the three men and are either hanging on racks to dry, hanging in the smokehouse, simmering in huge vats, or maturing in a giant walk-in cooler.”

Roswitha Gsellmeier oversaw the books and Reinhard handled the sales end. The Gsellmeiers’ daughter, Heidi, worked for the Al Sigl Center and was not involved with the business.

The Bratwurst Haus restaurants began opening in the 1970s. Wants ads seeking employees appealed for “German-speaking preferred.”

By 1982, Ludwig Gsellmeier took a stab at another kind of restaurant when he bought the legendary Eddie’s Chop House, which had closed the previous year. Gsellmeier kept the “Eddie’s” name and introduced some of his German cuisine to go along with longtime favorites served at Eddie’s.

That venture only lasted a year or so. When Gsellmeier closed Eddie’s in 1983, he told a reporter, “I’m mainly in the sausage business, and the restaurant was just too much for me.”

Ludwig Gsellmeier closed his sausage business and his restaurants in late 1987 and retired.

Soon enough, the sausage business and the Bratwurst Haus restaurants ended, also. Ludwig Gsellmeier retired in 1987 and sold off his many businesses. He and Roswitha divided their time between homes in Florida and the Conesus Lake area.

Ludwig Gsellmeier, Rochester’s “sausage king,” died of cancer in 1993 at age 64.

As his son, Reinhard, said in a 1993 Democrat and Chronicle obituary, “He never weighed anything when he made sausage. It was more an art than a science. It’s not everyone who could become a master sausage maker.”

It’s not everyone who could make food that fed Rochester-area residents for so many years, either.

Alan Morrell is a Rochester-area freelance writer. This story was originally published in July 2018 as part of the Whatever Happened To series.

