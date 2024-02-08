It’s hard to reverse scams on peer-to-peer payment apps like Venmo, PayPal, Zelle

Consumers often view their money in the bank as being safe, but they're increasingly losing big bucks in sophisticated banking-related and payment app scams.

One in five victims reported losing more than $5,000 as a result of financial exploitation that involved peer-to-peer payment apps, such as Zelle, PayPal and Venmo, according to a new survey released Thursday by AARP.

The speed of such P2P payment transactions makes them attractive for easily splitting costs with friends. But that same speed is proving to be a gold mine for those engaging in fraud. What's worse for consumers: The transactions are generally not reversible.

One doesn't have to look far to find a neighbor, friend or family member who has endured some sort of havoc involving a payment app or their bank accounts.

Earlier this year, I wrote a column about how Andy Cohen, the buzz-generating executive producer of the "Real Housewives" franchise, publicly disclosed that that cyber crooks made off with his money using three wire transfers out two of his bank accounts. He did not say how much money was lost but indicated it was significant. Scammers engineered the scheme by initially impersonating someone from his bank's fraud department.

Celebrity Andy Cohen says he was hit by a scam where crooks impersonate bank employees. File: Cohen attends iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 8, 2023. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

In late January, a Troy resident reported losing $4,500 from his credit union account after being hit by scammers, according to a report made to the Troy police.

The man said he was contacted by a suspect posing as a representative of Navy Federal Credit Union.

Earlier, someone had contacted him about another issue, delivery problems with a package. But the man told police he contacted the U.S. Postal Service and was told the delivery issue was fraud, according to Sgt. Ben Hancock, of the Troy Police Department.

After that, he heard from someone impersonating his credit union. The call seemed real and like it could be related to the earlier scam involving the delivery. He ended up buying gift cards to solve some issue that was raised by the person impersonating the credit union.

The reason given and the amount requested weren't disclosed in the police report.

Later as part of that same scam, the Troy man was tricked into handing over his credit union information. Once the man became suspicious, he contacted his credit union directly. The credit union told him that $4,500 had been withdrawn from his savings account, according to the Troy police report.

The victim reported the fraud, Hancock said, and the credit union will attempt to recover the money.

Hancock said police have seen an uptick in this type of fraud, which often involves using computers or mobile phones to facilitate the scam.

"The best advice we can provide is to never provide gift cards as any form of payment and to never provide your banking information," Hancock said.

Many consumers don't get their money back

The big problem for consumers is that many times they're out of luck when it comes to getting their money back after being hit by cyber crooks who gain access to their cash through scams involving peer-to-peer apps.

I've written several times in recent years about these complex money app scams that steal significant savings from consumers. While don't-click-on-links warnings to consumers are important, more oversight is needed to fix the loopholes that make stealing money way too easy for scammers.

Jilenne Gunther, the national director of AARP's BankSafe program, said regulators need to look at the concept of shared responsibility — and cost — when it comes to reimbursing consumers who lose money on some complex P2P related scams.

The fraud can start on social media. Or criminals post fake websites on the internet and make sure those sites pop up at the top when you search for a customer service number or other contact. Instead of contacting a legitimate outfit, you're suddenly dealing with a scammer. Or some telecommunications companies don't properly block calls coming from known scammers.

Many companies, in addition to the money apps, need to be held accountable, Gunther said, for cracking down on fraud in their universe.

"It's really going to take the entire industry to stop this and shut it down. And there needs to be an incentive for them to participate," Gunther said.

Scammers, Gunther said, often try to scare consumers into acting quickly, such as pretending to be from a utility and threatening to shut off their heat in the winter. Or they take advantage of your trust, such as faith in a romantic relationship that developed online or a natural reaction to a text that appears to be from your bank or credit union.

Jilenne Gunther, the national director of AARP's BankSafe program, said consumers want peer-to-peer payment platforms to offer more protection from financial exploitation, and they want to be reimbursed for losing money.

Not many years ago, scammers would direct a victim to go to the bank to withdraw money to put on a gift card. Or trusting relatives would take them to the bank to take advantage of them.

In 2019, AARP launched a new BankSafe training module for bank and credit union employees to prevent financial exploitation at brick-and-mortar branches. The objective is to enable tellers and other front-line staff to better understand a possible problem and take direct action when they suspect a case of financial exploitation.

In some cases, the bank employee takes the customer to another office where the two can discuss whether the customer feels threatened.

Gunther said more than $300 million has been protected as a result of BankSafe training programs.

Now, sophisticated crime rings are able to get your cash using peer-to-peer payment apps and they don't need you to show up at a bank branch to withdraw money.

So, AARP's BankSafe program has expanded, Gunther said, and has already trained employees at PayPal and Venmo to stop some fraudulent transactions on the front lines at call centers.

"No one protection is a silver bullet," she said.

But she maintains that more employee training and consumer education can solve some problems involving P2P platforms, too.

Consumers want more protection for their money

AARP surveyed more than 2,000 adults ages 18 or older in June and July of 2023 to better understand what consumers are facing when it comes to financial exploitation involving peer-to-peer payment platforms.

The report noted that consumers want payment platforms to offer more protection from financial exploitation, including reimbursements, alerts to potential problems, temporary holds on suspicious digital transactions, and employee training. Consumers who are 50 and older are even more likely than adults 49 and under to want these services.

How current banking rules don't always fix the problem

Right now, many consumers are often blocked from getting reimbursed in a variety of situations by industry jargon and regulations relating to what's deemed an "authorized" or "unauthorized" transaction.

Peer-to-peer payment apps are protected under federal law from "unauthorized transfers," which would be initiated by someone who does not have authority to do so. The consumer isn't making the transfer and receives no benefit from this transfer.

Typically, you would think many scams would be treated as unauthorized. But banks become far more difficult for consumers to deal with when they have been tricked into giving access to an account, say, by providing codes that are texted during the scam or other key account information.

The AARP report notes that peer-to-peer payment platforms are not responsible for what's called "authorized fraud." That's when perpetrators deceive consumers into transferring money.

The AARP report recommends that government regulators and P2P providers collaborate to "better define the distinctions between these types of fraud and expand reimbursements for authorized fraud."

In late June, Zelle expanded protection to some fraudulently induced transfers by requiring 2,100 bank and credit union participants to reimburse consumers for "qualifying imposter scams," according to a statement from a spokesperson for Early Warning Services, the network provider of Zelle. Specifics on what's covered as an "imposter scam" were not disclosed.

"The reimbursement policy pertains to certain imposter scams like when a criminal could be posing as an institution you already do business with, such as your bank, mobile phone or utility provider," the spokesperson for Early Warning Services said. Qualifying criteria applies.

The change, according to the spokesperson, "ensures consistency across our network and goes beyond legal requirements."

In November, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said it wants to be able to supervise the largest payment platforms that are not run by traditional banks to make sure these digital wallets and payment apps follow applicable federal consumer financial protection laws.

“Financial fraud can be devastating for victims," according to a statement sent to the Free Press by a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau spokesperson

"The CFPB is working to prevent further harm by ensuring that financial institutions are living up to their obligations to the law and to their customers. Payment networks and financial institutions should do everything they can to ensure their networks are not facilitating fraud — including kicking fraudsters off their services, investing in the appropriate technology, and coordinating closely to ensure that problems are resolved quickly.”

We're dealing with tech and customer support scams, romance scams, job scams, and more that can involve P2P payments. The crooks "take advantage of victims’ unfamiliarity with technology, online banking and newer payment methods, like cryptocurrency, to quickly take as much money as possible," according to a report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

On Feb. 1, the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee held a hearing on "Examining Scams and Fraud in the Banking System and Their Impact on Consumers."

Carla Sanchez-Adams, a senior attorney at the National Consumer Law Center, gave testimony noting that "consumers are plagued by problems with unauthorized transactions as well as fraudulently induced transactions over peer-to-peer payment applications, bank-to-bank wire transfers, check alterations and forgeries, and Electronic Benefits Transfer card skimming."

Warning to consumers, she said, are insufficient, given the increasing sophistication of fraud schemes.

She said it's essential to address the current gaps and ambiguities in the Electronic Funds Transfer Act that leave consumers unprotected.

Some problems could be addressed by rulemaking or guidance from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, she said, but added that "Congressional action would be faster and less subject to challenge."

Right now, consumers, unfortunately, cannot simply hope that they'll easily get their money back in many cases. They need to take action as quickly as possible, though, because some losses are covered and some changes, including those made by Zelle, now work in the customer's favor.

If you spot an unauthorized transfer on your peer-to-peer account, you should contact the company and dispute the authorized transfer, according to Lauren Saunders, associate director for the National Consumer Law Center.

If the money came out of a linked bank account due to peer-to-peer transfers that you did not authorize, she said, you can contact either your bank or payment platform, and should probably do both.

The company has 10 days to respond to your complaint, Saunders noted, and then they must restore the money if it was not authorized. Or they can take up to 45 days but need to give you a provisional credit in the meantime.

If you're dealing with a lost or stolen debit card or PIN, you should report it within two business days of when you discover it is missing. If you do that, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau notes that you will limit your losses to $50 or less, no matter how much is charged to your card.

If you notify your bank or credit union after two business days about the lost or stolen debit card, you could be responsible for up to $500 in unauthorized transactions.

When it comes to those "authorized" transactions connected with a scam or fraud, you should still report it and seek to get your money back, if you can.

If you're having trouble getting your money, you can submit a complaint online or call the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau toll-free at 1-855-411-2372.

Consumers affected by a criminal wire fraud scheme, according to the CFPB, should contact state or federal law enforcement, including their state attorney general, as well as the FBI through the Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

It's unsettling when you realize how easily criminals have been able to pull off some of these schemes. And, it's clearly not enough to put all the blame on the consumer.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Consumers lose money in Venmo, Zelle, PayPal app scams