U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,425.25
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,156.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,018.50
    -26.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.10
    -4.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.93
    -1.36 (-1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.40
    +4.70 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.92
    +0.20 (+1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3854
    +0.0019 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6010
    +0.0610 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,034.14
    +296.02 (+0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,147.21
    +904.53 (+372.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.26
    +31.22 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Hard Rock International Appoints Kimberly Manna as New Senior Vice President of Retail and Licensing

·3 min read

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock, one of the world's most recognizable and iconic brands, announces the appointment of Kimberly Manna as Senior Vice President of Retail and Licensing. In her new role, Manna will draw on more than three decades of experience in the retail industry, including work with companies such as Panama Jack, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Warner Brothers, to drive brand exposure and customer reach through engaging partnerships and various licensing opportunities. Manna will report directly to Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International.

Hard Rock International Appoints Kimberly Manna as New Senior Vice President of Retail and Licensing
Hard Rock International Appoints Kimberly Manna as New Senior Vice President of Retail and Licensing

In her most recent role as Chief Executive Officer at Panama Jack, Manna oversaw resort development as well as global wholesale, retail distribution, brand strategy and extension. During her time with Sony Pictures Entertainment, Manna assisted with the development of the brand's franchise properties such as Ghostbusters, I Dream of Jeannie, Men in Black, Godzilla, Jumanji, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.

"Kimberly's wealth of experience in brand strategy in the retail and licensing spaces will be a great asset to Hard Rock International as we continue to grow our retail footprint and expand our brand reach across the globe," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International.

"It is an honor to work with one of the world's most globally recognized brands," said Kimberly Manna, Senior Vice President of Retail and Licensing for Hard Rock International. "I look forward to bringing new and exciting collaborations to Hard Rock's international fan base."

Manna holds a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing from the University of Miami Herbert School of Business, and she currently serves on the School of Communication Dean's Advisory Committee.

To learn more about Hard Rock International, please visit https://www.hardrock.com.

High-resolution headshot of Kimberly available here.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 241 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock was awarded the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry by Forbes, designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal and named the top performing hotel brand in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the third consecutive year. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also received first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Hard Rock International)
(PRNewsfoto/Hard Rock International)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hard-rock-international-appoints-kimberly-manna-as-new-senior-vice-president-of-retail-and-licensing-301352761.html

SOURCE Hard Rock International

Recommended Stories

  • Why Carnival Is Rising Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) were running 2.7% higher in morning trading Tuesday on no news directly impacting its business. Carnival's premier Cunard brand announced its luxury cruise liner, the Queen Elizabeth, would be returning to the high seas on Friday after being dead in the water for 17 months.

  • Airline industry signs COVID passport deal with major lab firm

    'Verified COVID-19 testing is critical to restore the freedom to travel for people who are not vaccinated,' said Willie Walsh, chief executive of the International Air Transport Association.

  • Airbnb’s pandemic recovery questioned as ‘delta variant is bringing rain to the parade’

    The travel rebound has most likely benefited Airbnb Inc., but rising COVID-19 cases could spell trouble for the home-rental company.

  • Here's My Top Stock to Buy in August

    Global travel company Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) was growing rapidly before the pandemic temporarily halted nearly all travel. On Airbnb, you can book a stay in a treehouse, castle, farmhouse, beachfront home, or room in an apartment. As economies around the world make every effort to reopen, Airbnb's variety will help it benefit from the pent-up demand that has developed among people wanting to travel again.

  • She transformed her Mid-City backyard into a pop-up paradise tea garden

    Inspired by her grandparents' fruit-filled tea garden in Iran, Sorina Vaziri started a grass-roots movement to improve and increase the number of public parks in L.A.'s Mid-City neighborhood.

  • Canada opens border to fully vaxxed Americans, U.S. is not there yet

    Lawmakers are calling on the Biden White House to share their plans for vaccinated Canadians at the land border.

  • 6 Expert Tips on How to Be a Responsible Traveler in Hawaii

    Hawaii's tourist numbers are soaring — here are expert tips on how to be a responsible traveler if you're planning a visit.

  • Cunard Makes Final Touches to Queen Elizabeth as the Ship Prepares for Return to Sailing on Friday

    The final touches are being made to Cunard's Queen Elizabeth as the luxury cruise line prepares to return to sailing on Friday, August 13th after a 17 month break.

  • Why Carnival Declined by 17.9% in July

    The cruise company's share price was up 50% year to date at its highest point this year but is now just up 6.2% for the year. Things were looking good for Carnival as the company announced plans for additional cruises in September and October, a ramp-up that was proceeding according to plan. Daily infections in the U.S. have hit a six-month high of 100,000 cases per day and Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the president, predicts that cases could double.

  • Airbnb’s (NASDAQ:ABNB) Results on Thursday Should Provide Valuable Insights About the Company’s Valuation

    Airbnb will be reporting second quarter results on Thursday. These results will be interesting as the latest wave of infections only began in the last few weeks of the quarter. For most of the second quarter, it appeared that the vaccines were slowing the spread of Covid-19 and pandemic would soon be over. Airbnb’s results should give us a good idea of what a more sustained recovery will look like.

  • Woman acted as travel agent, siphoned nearly $35,000 from customers

    A woman who pretended to be a travel agent would lie to her clients by claiming that her mother was hospitalised or in an intensive care unit (ICU) for being unable to proceed with the travel plans she supposedly made for them.

  • Most and least affordable UK cities in 2021 revealed

    A 10.3% surge in city house prices over the past year has worsened the affordability of city living , Halifax said.

  • Amtrak Unveils Upgraded Food and Drinks Menu for First Class Acela Customers

    Lobster crab cakes and eggs Benedict are on the menu.

  • Amtrak Is Offering Its Biggest Credit Card Bonus Ever for Its 50th Anniversary

    Sign up by Sept. 30 and spend $2,500 in the first 90 days to qualify.

  • People Are Sharing The Vacations That Were Actually Low-Key Life-Changing

    "I was dealing with anxiety and depression, and that trip was exactly what I needed to heal and appreciate the world."View Entire Post ›

  • U.S. eases COVID-19 travel advisory for Canada -State Department

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. State Department has lowered the COVID-19 travel advisory for Canada to "Level 2 Exercise Increased Caution", according to a statement on Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also eased Canada's travel recommendation rating to Level 2. Despite the change, the U.S. government shows no sign of easing restrictions for Canadian tourists, who are barred from entering United States land borders.

  • Want to fall asleep in a tree house? Check out these unique Airbnbs in South Carolina

    Spend your next getaway daydreaming in one of these luxury treehouses, which are probably a lot nicer than the ones you built in your backyard as a kid.

  • Government 'had months to act' over testing chaos, says travel watchdog

    How to get a Covid PCR test for travel and how much they cost Which countries are on the amber list and who can visit them quarantine-free? Comment: It's time to scrap the day-two holiday test rip-off Sign up to the Telegraph Travel newsletter

  • Analyst Report: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

    Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest cruise company by berths (at nearly 60,000), operating 28 ships across three brands (Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas), offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company is set to have its entire fleet back in the water by April 1, 2022. Additionally, with nine passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2027 (representing 24,000 incremental berths), Norwegian is growing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to more than 490 global destinations.

  • S.Korea adopts electronic travel authorisation to stave off infectious disease

    South Korea is implementing for the first time an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) system for overseas visitors from September, as the COVID-19 pandemic forces open the way for a policy previously opposed by the country's tourism industry. The justice ministry said the system will be a long-term way to pre-emptively head off any contagious disease as well as limit the number of undocumented immigrants, which had risen in the years before the pandemic. Most visa waivers were suspended as the pandemic worsened in April 2020.