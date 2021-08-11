HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock, one of the world's most recognizable and iconic brands, announces the appointment of Kimberly Manna as Senior Vice President of Retail and Licensing. In her new role, Manna will draw on more than three decades of experience in the retail industry, including work with companies such as Panama Jack, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Warner Brothers, to drive brand exposure and customer reach through engaging partnerships and various licensing opportunities. Manna will report directly to Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International.

Hard Rock International Appoints Kimberly Manna as New Senior Vice President of Retail and Licensing

In her most recent role as Chief Executive Officer at Panama Jack, Manna oversaw resort development as well as global wholesale, retail distribution, brand strategy and extension. During her time with Sony Pictures Entertainment, Manna assisted with the development of the brand's franchise properties such as Ghostbusters, I Dream of Jeannie, Men in Black, Godzilla, Jumanji, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.

"Kimberly's wealth of experience in brand strategy in the retail and licensing spaces will be a great asset to Hard Rock International as we continue to grow our retail footprint and expand our brand reach across the globe," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International.

"It is an honor to work with one of the world's most globally recognized brands," said Kimberly Manna, Senior Vice President of Retail and Licensing for Hard Rock International. "I look forward to bringing new and exciting collaborations to Hard Rock's international fan base."

Manna holds a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing from the University of Miami Herbert School of Business, and she currently serves on the School of Communication Dean's Advisory Committee.

To learn more about Hard Rock International, please visit https://www.hardrock.com.

High-resolution headshot of Kimberly available here.

About Hard Rock®:

Story continues

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 241 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock was awarded the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry by Forbes, designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal and named the top performing hotel brand in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the third consecutive year. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also received first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Hard Rock International)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hard-rock-international-appoints-kimberly-manna-as-new-senior-vice-president-of-retail-and-licensing-301352761.html

SOURCE Hard Rock International