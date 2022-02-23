U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,321.00
    +21.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,660.00
    +135.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,976.00
    +113.25 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,987.20
    +8.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.56
    -0.35 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.80
    -10.60 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.19 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1344
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.17
    +0.42 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3588
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0910
    +0.0510 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,851.19
    +1,249.91 (+3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.93
    +55.63 (+6.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.68
    +24.47 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Hard Seltzer Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the hard seltzer market are Anheuser-Busch InBev, Barefoot Cellars, Blue Marble, Boathouse Beverage Co. , Future Proof Brands LLC, Cutwater Spirits, High Noon Spirits Company, Kona Brewing Co.

New York, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hard Seltzer Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06233739/?utm_source=GNW
, Lift Bridge Brewing Co., Smirnoff, Nauti Seltzer, White Claw, NÜTRL, Vizzy Hard Selter, Boston Beer Company and Mother Earth Brewing Company.

The global hard seltzer market is expected to grow from $10.50 billion in 2021 to $12.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $23.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.4%.

The hard seltzer market consists of sales of hard seltzer beverages by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is a type of highball drink containing seltzer, alcohol, and often fruit flavorings.Hard seltzer is an alcoholic beverage created from fermented grapes that are considered a better alternative to soda because it is gluten-free, low in calories, low in alcohol, and low in sugar.

Hard seltzers are also named alcoholic seltzer, hard sparkling water, and spiked seltzer.

The main types of hard seltzer are ABV more than 5% and ABV less than 5%.Hard seltzers such as Barefoot uses ABV content of less than 5% that has several flavors such as peach and nectarine, cherry and cranberry, pineapple and passion fruit, strawberry, and guava, watermelon, and lime.

The different flavors include cherry, grapefruit, mango, lime, others and are packed in various modes such as cans, glass, others. It is available in hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, others.

North was the largest region in the hard seltzer market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rising consumer preference for carbonated beverages with reduced alcoholic content is expected to propel the growth of the hard seltzer market going forward.Carbonated beverages are drinks that include carbon dioxide dissolved in water, resulting in fizzing and bubbling.

Carbonated water is mixed with alcohol and fruit flavors to make hard seltzer.For instance, according to PepsiCo, a US-based carbonated beverages company, India’s annual per-capita bottle consumption in beverages increased by 84 bottles in 2021.

In India, carbonated drinks account for 51% of PepsiCo’s total sales. Therefore, the rising consumer preference for carbonated beverages drives the growth of the hard seltzer market.

Rising investment by market players in their R&D to launch innovative products is a key trend gaining popularity in the hard seltzer market.Major companies in the hard seltzer sector are focusing on R&D investments to develop new products with distinctive qualities and enhance their position.

For Instance, in 2021, Anheuser-Busch, a US-based brewing company has announced that it will invest more than $1 billion in hard seltzer plants in the United States during the next two years. Furthermore, brewing giant Molson Coors Beverage Company is expected to invest $100 million by early 2022 to boost the production of spirit and malt-based hard seltzers.

In March 2021, Diageo, a UK-based alcohol beverage company acquired Far West Spirits LLC for an undisclosed amount.The company expects to build and expand its portfolio in the hard seltzer industry as a result of this acquisition.

Far West Spirits LLC is a US-based company that produces hard seltzer beverages.

The countries covered in the hard seltzer market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06233739/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Alibaba Faces Volatile Reaction to Earnings as Woes Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. faces a wild ride over the next few days, with options pricing pointing to huge swings in the stock as investors brace for a drop in earnings and further regulatory scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeStocks Declin

  • The S&P 500 Just Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Funds Are Buying These 4 Growth Stocks

    These names can present unique opportunities for outperformance as institutional investors tend to be more sophisticated than retail buyers.

  • Rio Tinto to pay $7.7bn final dividend after bumper profits

    The miner paid out a total dividend for 2021 worth $16.8bn – this is a record for the miner and one of the largest in UK corporate history.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • Got $5,000? Please Don't Put It in These 2 Cannabis Growth Stocks

    Investing $5,000 in companies that compete in a growing industry like cannabis can be great for your portfolio. With trailing revenue of $589.31 million, it also has a claim to being one of the world's leaders in the cannabis space.

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict is a worry, but this is still the biggest threat for stock investors, says JPMorgan

    Investors are grappling with some troublesome headlines from Russia-Ukraine. Here's the big headache from that, says JPMorgan.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Why Boeing Stock Was Down More Than 5% Today

    Shares of aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) are among the highest-profile victims of today's sell-off on the latest escalation of Russia's moves against Ukraine. As of 2:05 p.m. ET Tuesday, Boeing stock was down 5.2%, roughly three times the loss of the S&P 500 as a whole. Why would a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine be bad news for Boeing?

  • Zuckerberg Gets Kicked Out of the Billionaires Top 10 Club

    Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been booted off of the top 10 list of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as shares of the Facebook parent have been taking a serious shellacking this month. Zuckerberg, who dropped to the lucky 13th spot, had his virtual head handed to him weeks ago. Zuckerberg's total net worth was put at $78.2 billion and he lost $47.3 billion year-to-date.

  • Why Hecla Mining Stock Soared as the Dow Went Red

    Stock markets turned red on Tuesday as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine and Western nations began to announce economic sanctions against Russia. One stock defying the downturn, however, was Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL). America's biggest silver miner (and a big miner of gold, too) benefited not just from being in the business of producing some of the world's hardest currency in a time of economic uncertainty but from its own impressive earnings performance in 2021.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Plummeted Today

    Equity investors sold out of a wide range of titles on Tuesday, but they really sold out of Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK). The internet discount retailer's shares took a more than 8% hit on the day, due mainly to a price target cut from an influential bank. The cutter was Bank of America Securities analyst Curtis Nagle, who on Tuesday chopped his Overstock.com target to $80 from the previous $100 for a fairly steep 20% trimming.

  • Russia warns gas prices will double after Nord Stream 2 blocked

    Oil price soars to seven-year high as Putin orders troops into Ukraine What sanctions the UK has imposed on Russia FTSE 100 rises 0.1pc in volatile trading; Pound falls against dollar Russian stocks and rouble tumble; Gas prices surge Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Vladimir Putin controls the supply chain of western technology, so who is bluffing? Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Falling Today

    The company announced today that it plans to acquire the core processing company Technisys for $1.1 billion.

  • Nine Beaten-Down Stocks Must Jump 100% Just To Get Your Money Back

    If you're waiting for some fallen S&P 500 stocks to bounce back — hope you're patient. Many must double in value to get your money back.

  • The gold price is surging on inflation and Ukraine fears. Here’s where UBS sees it going this year

    Pandemic-era inflation and a geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe have caused gold's price to surge, so where to next?

  • Is Microsoft (MSFT) A Great Long-Term Investment?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the […]

  • QuantumScape Hits Its Mark, but Still Stalls Out in the Market

    The electric vehicle battery maker achieved its four targeted milestones, but the stock still sags after earnings.