Hard Seltzer Market Size to Grow by USD 1 Bn, Boston Beer Co. Inc. and Constellation Brands Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hard seltzer market size is expected to grow by USD 1 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.59% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report. This report is curated by covering all market trends, competitive landscape, regional outlook, and comprehensive analysis for business needs and growth strategies. All the major aspects, including a detailed analysis of the market overview, opportunities, market drivers, and potential applications are covered. Both qualitative and quantitative analyses are considered.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hard Seltzer Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hard Seltzer Market 2022-2026

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Top Key players of the Hard Seltzer Market

  • Boston Beer Co. Inc. - The company offers hard seltzers under the brand Truly Hard seltzer.

  • Constellation Brands Inc. - The company offers hard seltzers under the brand Corona USA.

  • Diageo Plc - The company offers hard seltzers under the brands Guiness, Smirnoff, and CaptianMorgan.

  • Heineken NV - The company offers hard seltzers such as Pure Pirana lemon, raspberry, and orange flavors.

  • Lift Bridge Brewing Co. - The company offers hard seltzer in strawberry flavor.

  • Molson Coors Beverage Co. - The company offers hard seltzers under the brands White claw, Mikes and Harder.

  • Kona Gold Beverage Inc.

  • E. and J. Gallo Winery

  • Future Proof Brands LLC

  • Hard Seltzer Beverage Company LLC

  • Anheuser Busch InBev SA

  • Mark Anthony Brands Inc.

  • Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co.

  • Nude Beverages

  • Retail Services and Systems Inc.

  • San Juan Seltzer Inc.

  • The Coca Cola Co.

  • Kopparberg Cider of Sweden Ltd.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

  • Hard Seltzer Market Split by Distribution Channel

  • Hard Seltzer Market Split by Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions in this report. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

Imperative Insights on the following aspects

  • What was the size of the global hard seltzer industry by value in 2020?

  • What will be the size of the global hard seltzer industry in 2026?

  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global hard seltzer industry?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What are the main segments that make up the global hard seltzer market?

Register & Subscribe to Technavio's Subscription Platform Now!
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to your strategies

  • Refine your business plan & growth

  • Know the financial performance of competitors with better insight

Browse Hard Seltzer Market-related details @ https://www.technavio.com/report/hard-seltzer-market-industry-analysis

Related Reports

Champagne Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by distribution Channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 35% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The champagne market share growth in the offline segment will be significant.

Craft Beer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by product (India pale ale, seasonal craft beer, pale ale, amber ale, and other craft beer) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The craft beer market share growth in the India pale ale (IPA) segment will be significant.

Hard Seltzer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.59%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.67

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 62%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Boston Beer Co. Inc., Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, E. and J. Gallo Winery, Future Proof Brands LLC, Hard Seltzer Beverage Company LLC, Heineken NV, Kona Gold Beverage Inc., Lift Bridge Brewing Co., Mark Anthony Brands Inc., Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Nude Beverages, Retail Services and Systems Inc., San Juan Seltzer Inc., The Coca Cola Co., and Kopparberg Cider of Sweden Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 On-trade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Boston Beer Co. Inc.

  • 10.4 Constellation Brands Inc.

  • 10.5 Diageo Plc

  • 10.6 Hard Seltzer Beverage Company LLC

  • 10.7 Heineken NV

  • 10.8 Kopparberg Cider of Sweden Ltd.

  • 10.9 Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co.

  • 10.10 Molson Coors Beverage Co.

  • 10.11 San Juan Seltzer Inc.

  • 10.12 The Coca Cola Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Hard Seltzer Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hard-seltzer-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-bn-boston-beer-co-inc-and-constellation-brands-inc-among-key-vendors---technavio-301667951.html

SOURCE Technavio

