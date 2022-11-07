Hard Seltzer Market Size to Grow by USD 1 Bn, Boston Beer Co. Inc. and Constellation Brands Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hard seltzer market size is expected to grow by USD 1 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.59% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report. This report is curated by covering all market trends, competitive landscape, regional outlook, and comprehensive analysis for business needs and growth strategies. All the major aspects, including a detailed analysis of the market overview, opportunities, market drivers, and potential applications are covered. Both qualitative and quantitative analyses are considered.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hard Seltzer Market 2022-2026

Top Key players of the Hard Seltzer Market

Boston Beer Co. Inc. - The company offers hard seltzers under the brand Truly Hard seltzer.

Constellation Brands Inc. - The company offers hard seltzers under the brand Corona USA.

Diageo Plc - The company offers hard seltzers under the brands Guiness, Smirnoff, and CaptianMorgan.

Heineken NV - The company offers hard seltzers such as Pure Pirana lemon, raspberry, and orange flavors.

Lift Bridge Brewing Co. - The company offers hard seltzer in strawberry flavor.

Molson Coors Beverage Co. - The company offers hard seltzers under the brands White claw, Mikes and Harder.

Kona Gold Beverage Inc.

E. and J. Gallo Winery

Future Proof Brands LLC

Hard Seltzer Beverage Company LLC

Anheuser Busch InBev SA

Mark Anthony Brands Inc.

Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co.

Nude Beverages

Retail Services and Systems Inc.

San Juan Seltzer Inc.

The Coca Cola Co.

Kopparberg Cider of Sweden Ltd.

Hard Seltzer Market Split by Distribution Channel

Hard Seltzer Market Split by Geography

Imperative Insights on the following aspects

What was the size of the global hard seltzer industry by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the global hard seltzer industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global hard seltzer industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global hard seltzer market?

Hard Seltzer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.59% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 62% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Boston Beer Co. Inc., Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, E. and J. Gallo Winery, Future Proof Brands LLC, Hard Seltzer Beverage Company LLC, Heineken NV, Kona Gold Beverage Inc., Lift Bridge Brewing Co., Mark Anthony Brands Inc., Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Nude Beverages, Retail Services and Systems Inc., San Juan Seltzer Inc., The Coca Cola Co., and Kopparberg Cider of Sweden Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 On-trade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Boston Beer Co. Inc.

10.4 Constellation Brands Inc.

10.5 Diageo Plc

10.6 Hard Seltzer Beverage Company LLC

10.7 Heineken NV

10.8 Kopparberg Cider of Sweden Ltd.

10.9 Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co.

10.10 Molson Coors Beverage Co.

10.11 San Juan Seltzer Inc.

10.12 The Coca Cola Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

