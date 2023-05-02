Hardee’s Franchisee Shows Commitment to Hampton Roads with New Menu Additions and Restaurant Remodels

Boddie-Noell

To Celebrate, Restaurants Will Support the Navy SEAL Foundation Throughout June

HAMPTON ROADS, Va., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hardee’s franchise operator Boddie-Noell Enterprises has a longtime presence in Hampton Roads and recently made it even bigger with new menu choices at the nearly 60 restaurants in the region and multi-million dollar renovations across all locations.



In addition to its new line of Charbroiled 100% Angus Beef Burgers, the local Hardee’s are introducing Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™ Platters for the first time at any Hardee’s in the country as a meal. The Platter includes a choice of either three or five tenders with choice of sauce, combined with slaw, new crinkle-cut fries, toast and a drink. This tasty meal can be enjoyed with the newly introduced Refreshing Lemonade or Brewed Fresh Tea. All new menu items are available now.

To demonstrate its long-term commitment to the Hampton Roads area, franchisee Boddie-Noell has recently invested more than $10 million in restaurant remodels here that include a more attractive contemporary exterior and interior (photos available).

“The Hampton Roads area has played a major role in our Hardee’s business for decades,” said Mike Boddie, Boddie-Noell Hardee’s president. “We’re furthering that commitment by introducing the new Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™ Platters and crinkle-cut fries for the first time at any Hardee’s in the country. We know they’re going to be a big hit with our customers and we’re excited to be the first to do it.”

To celebrate the exciting new menu additions and remodels, Hardee’s is partnering with the Navy SEAL Foundation for a special FRYDAY promotion in June. For every new crinkle-cut fry sold each Friday during June at a Hampton Road area Hardee’s, 25 cents will be donated to the Navy SEAL Foundation, a Virginia-based nonprofit which provides critical care for the warriors, veterans and families of Naval Special Warfare.

The transformative new menu and enhancement of its restaurants is only the latest in Hardee’s food innovations that Boddie-Noell has been bringing this area for many years. Boddie-Noell was the first to create and introduce the Made From Scratch™ Breakfast Biscuit at one of its Virginia Beach Hardee’s locations back in the 1970s before anyone else in the quick service business had done so, as well as the first to offer Fresh Fried Chicken. Then, a decade ago, Boddie-Noell rolled out the Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™ here which have been widely popular as a Hardee’s menu item throughout the nation.

About Boddie-Noell Enterprises

Boddie-Noell is proud to have been a Hardee’s franchise operator for 61 years in 2023. Family-owned, Boddie-Noell is the largest Hardee’s franchisee in the United States with 330 restaurant locations in four states. The company is based in Rocky Mount, N.C. For more information, visit www.bneinc.com.

