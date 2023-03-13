U.S. markets close in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,888.88
    +27.29 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,071.49
    +161.85 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,291.30
    +152.41 (+1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,756.16
    -16.54 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.88
    -1.80 (-2.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,914.80
    +47.60 (+2.55%)
     

  • Silver

    21.88
    +1.37 (+6.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0738
    +0.0095 (+0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5220
    -0.1730 (-4.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2186
    +0.0152 (+1.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3330
    -1.6290 (-1.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,229.82
    +3,185.53 (+15.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.92
    +35.01 (+6.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,548.63
    -199.72 (-2.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,832.96
    -311.01 (-1.11%)
     

Companies are getting rid of middle managers. That's a big mistake.

3
Aki Ito
·9 min read
A drawing of a business man is shown, being erased in the middle by a large hand holding an eraser.
Tech companies like Meta and Twitter are laying off middle managers and "flattening" their structure. That's going to cost them in the long run.iStock; Robyn Phelps/Insider

Getting rid of them is a big mistake

Few positions in corporate America are more thankless — or more ridiculed — than that of middle manager. Stuck between the CEO and everyone else in the office, they've long been derided as petty, powerless, thumb-twiddling bureaucrats whose job is to enforce the rules, crack the whip, and stamp out any vestige of creativity or self-initiative. Middle management, the thinking goes, is make-work for the mediocre.

But in recent weeks, as companies brace for tougher times ahead, the assault on middle managers has picked up new steam. At Meta, Mark Zuckerberg is eliminating layers of middle management, demoting many supervisors to the ranks of the supervised. Shopify is also reorganizing its corporate hierarchy, a "flattening" that will result in fewer managers. And Elon Musk has ordered Twitter's engineering managers to start writing "a meaningful amount" of code themselves, in addition to performing their supervisory duties.

CEOs say they're slashing away at managers in the name of efficiency. Zuckerberg offered a telling explanation for his decision: He doesn't want to have "managers managing managers, managing managers, managing managers, managing the people who are doing the work." His rhetoric, in fact, is part of a decades-long movement to reduce the number of middlemen in corporate America's sprawling bureaucracy. Save on overhead. Break down silos. Cut the red tape. Create, in Zuckerberg's words, "a more fun place to work." It all sounds great, right?

Except for one little thing: Middle managers are actually the ones who make large organizations work. Studies suggest they move the needle on a company's overall performance far more than senior executives do — and also make a bigger difference to the bottom line than the teams they supervise. By eliminating middle managers now, in the midst of an unprecedented shift to hybrid work, businesses are cutting the very people they need most to weather all the economic uncertainty. They're making it harder for the remaining managers to succeed. And they're sending a powerful message to talented would-be supervisors: Don't become one.

"You could have a great vision, you could have a great strategy, but if you don't have managers who create the culture you aspire to become, then none of that stuff will get done," says Jim Harter, the chief scientist for Gallup's workplace-management practice. "It'll be uphill all the way. Leaders' jobs are a lot easier if they've got effective managers."

The Great Flattening

When it comes to management structures, there are two archetypes: hierarchical and flat. Hierarchical organizations have tall org trees that cascade down ever-descending layers of management. Flat organizations have short org trees with far fewer intermediaries.

Large companies tend to be more hierarchical because they need to establish a clear chain of command. But over the past few decades, big businesses have sought to become flatter — and some, like Zappos, tried doing away with hierarchies altogether. A study of 300 large companies found the number of managers layered between CEOs and their division heads decreased by more than 25% from 1986 to 1998. The average number of people reporting directly to the CEO, meanwhile, nearly doubled. The Great Flattening was underway.

The war on middle managers appears to have achieved some of its intended benefits: One study found that companies with fewer organizational layers got products to customers more quickly. But the trend also led to a culture that dismissed middle managers as deadweight — even though extensive research has found that the good ones make outsize contributions to their organizations.

Take a series of analyses by Gallup on employee engagement— a gauge of how involved and enthusiastic workers feel about their jobs, which in turn is linked to higher profitability, lower turnover, and lower absenteeism. Gallup's researchers homed in on a puzzling finding across more than 50,000 teams: Even within the same company, some teams scored much higher in engagement than others. The finding suggested that the key to how employees feel about their jobs lay in team-specific dynamics, not organization-wide ones.

So the researchers drilled down further. What they found surprised them: Direct supervisors were responsible for 76% of the variation in team engagement, while executives accounted for only 11%. "Your immediate manager has a much bigger impact on your engagement than senior leadership," Harter says. "It was shocking how much variance there was across these manager-led teams, and how much managers influenced the engagement of an organization."

Top executives may be shocked to learn they're less valuable than middle managers. But if you think about your own experience as an employee, it probably makes sense. The person who makes the biggest difference in your day-to-day work life isn't the CEO, who probably isn't aware of your existence. It's your immediate boss, who knows to go easy on you right now because your marriage is falling apart, who tailors their feedback to you in a way that makes you open to change, and who reshapes assignments from higher-ups so they match your strengths and ambitions. Underappreciated though they may be, middle managers often make or break the way we see and do our jobs. That's why, in a recent survey conducted by UKG, a workforce-software provider, employees said their supervisor had just as much impact on their mental health as their spouse — and made a bigger difference than their therapist.

Consider another study that examined the importance of middle managers on company performance. Ethan Mollick, a professor of management at Wharton, looked at two jobs in the gaming industry: designers and producers. Designers are the creatives who invent and build the games — the innovators. Producers are the suits who make sure projects are delivered on time and on budget — the managers.

Mollick expected to find that the creative output of the innovators mattered more than the bureaucratic work of the managers. But the opposite proved true: Producers accounted for 22% of the differences in revenue across games, while designers accounted for only 7%. (Another study found that top executives mattered even less, clocking in at less than 5%.) "High-performing innovators alone are not enough to generate performance variation," Mollick concluded. "Rather, it is the role of individual managers to integrate and coordinate the innovative work of others."

Managers managing managers

It's a message worth heeding — especially in Silicon Valley, where genius coders are treated like gods. Studies have shown that a top programmer can produce as much work as 20 average ones — a statistic that's often used to justify paying astronomical salaries to attract the best engineers. That's why the tech industry created a separate advancement track for programmers: to give superstars a way to win raises and promotions without having to become managers.

But by worshiping top performers so much, the Valley devalued the less glamorous role of managers — the people who actually get the work of the genius coders out into the world. Last October, when Elon Musk was asked to name the most "messed up" thing about Twitter, he answered, "There seem to be 10 people 'managing' for every one person coding." You can hear a similar disdain in Zuckerberg's words. When he talked about not wanting "managers managing managers," he left unsaid the most common middle-manager trope of all: that, unlike employees who are "doing the work," in Zuck's words, middle managers aren't really doing anything at all.

It's an assumption that an experienced management consultant I spoke with picked up on immediately when she accepted a supervisory role at a tech company. Almost as soon as she joined, she was told most of her day should involve working on projects of her own — even though she was responsible for overseeing a team. Her performance reviews revolved around the work she produced herself, rather than her accomplishments as a manager. When she got laid off a few months ago, she wondered whether she was targeted in part because she prioritized developing her team over grinding out work of her own.

"I think spending your time coaching and leading and developing people is a worthwhile pursuit in itself," she told me. "If you want to do those things and do them well, then you need to have time carved out for that. Managing people is a job. But I don't think that was appreciated and valued by leadership at the company. That's not appreciated in tech."

Managing people, in fact, is far more time-intensive than corporate leaders realize. Gallup found there's an upper limit to the number of direct reports most managers can effectively oversee: 10. Any more than that, Harter says, and it becomes hard to have meaningful conversations with employees on a weekly basis. (Musk reportedly has 28 people reporting to him at Tesla alone.) As companies like Meta shed middle managers, they risk burdening their remaining supervisors with teams that are too large to oversee effectively. The companies might save on overhead for now. But they'll struggle with retention and lose out on revenue in the long run.

The burnout in the ranks of middle managers is starting to become apparent. In the UKG survey, 42% of middle managers said they were often or always stressed — a higher share than either frontline workers or C-suite executives. More than half said they wished someone had warned them not to take their current job. That's because they're under increasing pressure from their bosses above, who are pushing them to ratchet up productivity while laying off staff members, and from their employees below, who are mad about having to return to the office.

Instead of eliminating middle managers, or burdening them with additional work, companies would do better by giving them the recognition they deserve and helping them become more effective in the emerging post-pandemic workplace. The businesses most likely to weather the current economic turmoil, Harter says, are those that unlock the hidden value of middle managers. "It's something companies can leverage, particularly in these more difficult times we're in right now," he says. "A lot of it is going to come down to how they upskill managers."

Aki Ito is a senior correspondent at Insider. 

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Hedge funds offering to buy startup deposits stuck at Silicon Valley Bank -Semafor

    Bids range from 60 to 80 cents on the dollar, the report said adding that the range reflects expectations for how much of the uninsured deposits will be eventually recovered once the bank's assets are sold or wound down. Firms like Oaktree which are known for investing in distressed debt are reaching out to startups after SVB's seizure by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC), the report said. Traders from investment firm Jefferies are also contacting startup founders with money stuck at the bank, offering to buy their deposit claims at a discount, The Information reported separately.

  • UK tech ecosystem reacts to the news of SVB UK's acquisition by HSBC

    U.K. tech founders, investors, and ecosystem leaders have been giving their reactions to the news that SVB UK will be rescued by HSBC. It said that it will be "business as usual" for its customers, despite the many question marks still hanging over Silicon Valley Bank in the U.S.. The storied parent company is the bank for many tech startups, investors and others in the industry and it too was taken over by banking regulators at the end of last week when customers made a run on it. Many of these companies are developing technologies which represent the future of the UK economy.

  • HSBC acquires Silicon Valley Bank UK in last-minute deal, says all depositors’ money is safe

    HSBC UK is acquiring Silicon Valley Bank UK for a symbolic £1. The deal is a massive relief to the U.K. technology sector, which was highly exposed to the collapse of both SVB and its U.K. arm. HSBC said the transaction “completes immediately.”

  • Qualcomm looks to Europe court again to overturn antitrust fine

    U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm returned to Europe's second-top court on Monday seeking to overturn a 242-million-euro ($258.4 million) EU antitrust fine, a year after it convinced the same court to throw out a much bigger penalty in another antitrust case. The European Commission slapped the fine on Qualcomm in 2019 for selling its chipsets below cost between 2009 and 2011, in a practice known as predatory pricing, to stymie British phone software maker Icera, now part of Nvidia Corp. The company last year secured a major win as it convinced the General Court to scrap a 997 million euro EU antitrust fine in another case related to payments made to Apple to use only its chips in all its iPhones and iPads in order to block out rivals such as Intel Corp.

  • Meta’s cost focus is ‘obviously a positive,’ analyst says, amid reports of more layoffs

    The potential for further layoffs at Facebook parent Meta is resonating with analysts after a report that the social-media giant is planning more job cuts.

  • First-time homebuyers battling rapid decline in affordability: Numbers 'just not working'

    Homeowner-hopefuls Sam and Jacky Pascal describe the emotional journey of being unable to find a suitable first-time home amid worse affordability than the 2008 crash.

  • IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fill 'er up: This Texas gas station went viral over job postings offering up to $225K a year (plus benefits and vacation). 3 ways to make your own juicy compensation package

    What's in your tank?

  • Schwab Pares Declines After Brokerage Seeks to Calm Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. rebounded from a record intraday decline after the online brokerage sought to reassure investors that it has sufficient liquidity to handle any volatility following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergBonds Soar, Tech Up as Bets on Fed Pause Weighed: Markets WrapFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundaySignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s

  • Why JPMorgan Is a Haven in the Banking Crisis Storm

    “JPMorgan epitomizes our theme of ‘Goliath is Winning’…in these less certain times,” Wells Fargo's Mike Mayo wrote as he upgraded the stock to Buy.

  • McKinsey Consulted VA While Advising Opioid Makers to Target Agency for Sales

    Since at least 2009, McKinsey has been a consultant to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. During part of that time, the consulting giant also advised some of the world’s biggest opioid producers to target the federal agency for sales of their products, according to newly released documents.

  • As Charles Schwab Stock Tumbles, Executives Reassure Investors

    Statements from the CFO, CEO, and Charles Schwab himself appear to be reversing Monday’s sharp selloff in the stock.

  • Caterpillar workers ratify new 6-year contract with company

    Unionized workers at Caterpillar Inc. have approved a new six-year contract with the company that includes a $6,000 ratification bonus, 19% in pay raises and 8% worth of lump-sum payments. Members of the United Auto Workers union approved the deal over the weekend that covers 7,000 employees in Central Illinois and York, Pennsylvania. Workers will get 7% pay raises immediately, plus 4% general wage increases in March of 2025, 2027 and 2028.

  • Tesla Price Cuts Trigger Desperate Fight For Survival In China's EV Market

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • How to Minimize Taxes on 401(k) Withdrawals

    Maximizing your retirement savings is essential to a secure retirement, and a part of that is minimizing taxes on 401(k) withdrawals.

  • U.S. crypto firms seek Swiss banking partners amid banking meltdown

    U.S.-based crypto firms are trying to open Swiss bank accounts after the collapse of two U.S. crypto-focused banks made it harder for them to use lenders in the United States, but bankers said the Swiss firms may not take them. Crypto-focused U.S. bank Silvergate Capital Corp said it planned to close last week after it was hit with losses following the dramatic collapse of crypto exchange FTX in November last year. Its closure was followed by the collapse on Sunday of Signature Bank -- seen as U.S. crypto firms' main alternative to Silvergate -- in one of the largest failures in U.S. banking history.

  • Pros and Cons of Rolling Your Pension Into a Roth IRA

    What are the advantages and disadvantages of taking your defined-benefit plan pension as a lump sum and rolling it over into a Roth IRA?

  • Should You Buy the Dip in Big Bank ETFs & Overlook SVB Crisis?

    Wall Street went into a tailspin last week due to the liquidation of Silicon Valley Bank and Silvergate Capital. Is it a case of specific business model failure or broad-based banking crisis?

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights MSCI, Tyler Technologies, TD SYNNEX and ePlus

    MSCI, Tyler Technologies, TD SYNNEX and ePlus are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.