U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,777.25
    +13.25 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,204.00
    +81.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,412.00
    +53.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,751.70
    +4.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.12
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,659.20
    +2.90 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    19.23
    +0.16 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9841
    -0.0021 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    -0.0130 (-0.31%)
     

  • Vix

    29.69
    -0.29 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1320
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9750
    +1.3450 (+0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,456.23
    +246.27 (+1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.58
    +12.81 (+2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.73
    +25.82 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,152.75
    +262.17 (+0.97%)
     

Hardox® HiAce unveils corrosive wear challengers at Palmex Indonesia, Medan

·2 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SSAB, the leading global steel manufacturer will showcase its corrosive wear steel - Hardox® HiAce in the upcoming Palmex exhibition held at Santika Premiere Dyandra Hotel & Convention, Medan from 25 to 27 October. This is the only event that targets the palm oil industry and brings together an international pool of upstream and downstream palm oil companies.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/SSAB)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/SSAB)

Held in the capital city of North Sumatera, this event hopes to educate the public on the importance of the palm oil industry and the future trends as it is home to one of Indonesia's largest concentration of oil palm plantations and supporting facilities.

Tailor-made for the industry

Equipment in the palm oil industry such as the palm fruit tipper (come with grabber), palm fruit sterilizing wagon and knifes for the fruits harvesting process and other operation equipment in production are constantly exposed to acid, thereby requiring special enhancement to ensure longevity and reliability.

Hardox® HiAce lends itself perfectly to this scenario. It prevents abrasive wear and corrosion to these equipments by having a Brinell hardness of 425-475 HBW and a minimum Charpy impact test value of 27 J at -20 degrees Celsius.

Hardox® HiAce is also applicable to a variety of industries such as paper and pulp mills, mining and quarrying operations, agricultural applications, as well as recycling and waste-to-energy plants. Its effectiveness in not only the palm oil industry but also in other sectors that operate in harsh environments.

Visit us at SSAB Booth 164 and speak to our local team to find out more.

About SSAB

SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries and has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki.

For more information, visit www.ssab.com. You can also join us on our official social media accounts: FacebookInstagramLinkedInTwitter, and YouTube.

SOURCE SSAB

Recommended Stories

  • Is Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Trading At A 27% Discount?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Transurban Group ( ASX:TCL ) by taking the expected...

  • Adbri (ASX:ABC) stock falls 20% in past week as five-year earnings and shareholder returns continue downward trend

    Some stocks are best avoided. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. For example, we...

  • JPMorgan Set to Hire 20 More Bankers in Saudi Arabia Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesJPMorgan Chase & Co. is set to add another 20 people to its Saudi Arabia operation by the end of the year as it looks to capitalize on one of the world’s few bright spots for equity capital markets, despite simmering political tensions between US President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Pr

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether, Polygon gain; US equities see largest gains since June

    Bitcoin and Ether were both gaining in Monday morning trading in Asia, as were all other top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins.

  • Dollar weathers suspected yen intervention, China data mixed

    The U.S. dollar weathered another suspected blast of Japanese intervention to push higher on the yen on Monday, while most share markets rallied on just the hint of an eventual slowdown in U.S. rate hikes. The Financial Times reported the Bank of Japan may have sold at least $30 billion on Friday in an effort to restrain the yen's weakness, which has sharply lifted the cost of imports, particularly for resources. Any action to support the yen sits at odds with the Bank of Japan's super-easy policies and will intensify pressure for it to step back on yield curve control at its policy meeting this week.

  • Biden Pitches Plan to Refill Oil Reserves, but Producers Are Skeptical

    The administration is offering to buy oil at fixed future prices, but U.S. oil companies are wary of boosting output.

  • China’s Billion-Dollar Cash-for-Copper Trade Grinds to a Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past 15 years, the center of gravity of the global copper market has been a row of warehouses in Shanghai’s free-trade zone where the Yangtze River meets the Pacific.Most Read from BloombergTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesTraders from London to Lima would obsess over the flows in and out of Shanghai’s huge bonded copper stockpile.

  • Saudi Arabia launches bid to attract $10 billion in supply chain investment

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's crown prince on Sunday launched an initiative to attract investments in supply chains to and from the kingdom, with an aim of raising an initial 40 billion riyals ($10.64 billion). The initiative by Prince Mohammed bin Salman will include allocating about 10 billion riyals in incentives for supply chain investors, state news agency SPA reported, without elaborating. The latest supply chain initiative includes establishing a number of special economic zones, said a statement on SPA that also referred to ongoing "legislative and procedural" reforms.

  • Most Americans Failed This Social Security Quiz. Can You Pass?

    If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • New Rule Brings Big Changes to Your Retirement Plan Rollover

    Billions of dollars are moved annually from 401(k) plans to IRAs. And starting in July, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) will mandate that all financial advisors and brokers comply with a higher fiduciary standard for retirement plan rollovers. Under … Continue reading → The post This New Rule Will Bring a Big Change to Your Retirement Plan Rollover appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Wall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat Simmers

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesAn escalating dispute over an OPEC+ decision to cut oil production risks causing lasting damage to political relations between the US and Saudi Arabia. Wall Street seems unfazed. JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s David Solomon are among US finance chi

  • Marketed as 'Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta,' Barilla sued over product not being made in Italy

    Barilla markets itself as "Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta," but the Illinois-based company makes its products in Iowa and New York, a suit alleges.

  • Everybody Talks About Made in America. But It Isn’t That Simple.

    The supply-chain disruptions over the past few years have put a lot more focus on the idea of bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. More executives are singing the homeward-bound song, too: In the first eight months of 2022, 106 corporate earnings calls mentioned reshoring, up from six in the same period in 2019, according to our analysis of Capital IQ Transcripts data. Despite the angst about supply chains, and the professed desire for reshoring, the effort faces some considerable challenges.

  • Top Retirement Savings Tips for 55-to-64-Year-Olds

    If you plan to retire within the next 10 years, you still have time to boost your 401(k) contributions and make other moves to increase your savings.

  • Mystery Surrounds Company Paying MAGA Candidate’s Salary

    Nathan Howard/GettyAs the Donald Trump-backed, alt-right-cozy Washington State congressional candidate Joe Kent tells it—in his public appearances and public filings—he made $122,110.36 last year as a “project manager” for a tech start-up called “American Enterprise Solutions.”One problem: there’s no record the company exists.The enigma of the former Green Beret’s income has prompted fevered conspiracy-mongering on fringes of the internet where his past work for the Central Intelligence Agency h

  • 50% of Gen Z say they'll start saving money when the world returns to 'normal' — until then, they're investing in themselves. Here's what that looks like

    With all the economic uncertainty going on right now, young folks may be seeking some sort of control, experts say.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Meta-Backed Meesho Is Beating Amazon, Walmart in Race for Indian Shoppers

    The upstart e-commerce service is posing a challenge to the U.S. retailing titans, which have plowed billions of dollars into the world’s biggest untapped digital market.

  • Post-Brexit overhaul of red tape will allow London tech to thrive, says IBM chief

    A post-Brexit overhaul of red tape will boost the fortunes of London's tech industry and allow the City to beat international rivals despite political turmoil and the inflation crisis, the boss of IBM UK has said.

  • Apple, Amazon, McDonald’s Headline Busy Earnings Week

    Nearly a third of the S&P 500 is set to report their quarterly results, including Exxon, General Motors and Boeing.