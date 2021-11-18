U.S. markets close in 4 hours 40 minutes

Hardware design platform nTopology raises $65M

Brian Heater
·1 min read

Software for hardware design is all the rage in the VC funding world these days. Following recent rounds from Flux and Bild, nTopology just announced a sizable series D of $65 million. The funding round led by Tiger Global (who else) brings the New York-based firm’s total funding to $135 million. Existing investors Root Ventures, Canaan Partners, Haystack and Insight Partners also participated in the round.

The company effectively offers CAD software, designed to be used by engineers in a wide range of fields, including industrial design, aerospace, automotive and medical. The company promises a more elegant solution than more traditional systems, specifically focused on the world of 3D printing/additive manufacturing.

Image Credits: nTopology

“Earlier in my career, I found that most of the engineering software, like CAD, was a bottleneck in driving innovative design,” co-founder and CEO Bradley Rothenberg said in a release tied to the news. “Our company was built specifically to solve engineers’ problems, allowing them to fully utilize the power of additive manufacturing processes and fill the gaps left by these old legacy design tools.”

The company, which recently released v3.0 of its titular software offering, currently has around 300 clients, including names like Ford, Lockheed Martin and Honeywell. It also recently partnered with 3D printing giant Stratasys to create FDM Assembly Fixture Generator, a software platform designed for additive manufacturing workflows.

NTopology says the funding will go toward expanding its international reach, as well as developing additional features for its software.

Recommended Stories

  • Fourthwall raises $17M for its all-in-one creator commerce platform

    More and more startups like Fourthwall are emerging to help creators consolidate their various income streams within one all-in-one creator platform, aiming to take away some of the backend administrative stress of running your own business. The goal is to give creators more time to focus on creating. Fourthwall announced today that it raised $17 million from investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Initialized Capital, and Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six.

  • EasyHealth, a startup targeting the Medicare experience, announces $135M Series A

    EasyHealth, a startup focused on navigating the Medicare experience, announced a $135 million Series A round on Thursday. EasyHealth has a simple purpose: to help enroll, and follow-up with (more on this later), people eligible for Medicare. EasyHealth was founded in 2020 (initially under the name Medicare Advisors 365, but has since rebranded to EasyHealth), and this most recent round represents the company's total financing.

  • Is Intel About to Crush AMD's Resurgence?

    The latest market share numbers from the x86 processor space don't paint a bright picture for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) as it seems to have lost more ground to rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). According to market research firm Mercury Research, AMD's share of the x86 processor market -- which includes processors used in servers, laptops, and desktops -- increased to 24.6% in the third quarter. This reading is the second-highest share AMD has ever seen in x86 processors, after the 25.3% share it achieved in the fourth quarter of 2006.

  • This Number Shows Why Roblox Has Reached the Big Leagues

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) delivered a solid third-quarter earnings report that showed engagement on the platform remaining quite strong despite users having more opportunities to get out and spend time doing other things. Users spent a total of 11 billion hours on the platform in Q3, up 28% year over year and roughly triple the number of hours spent in Q3 2019. One interesting development last quarter was Roblox's ability to tap into the popularity of Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) hit series Squid Game, which reveals an important advantage for this gaming platform to keep users spending time on the platform by regularly generating new experiences.

  • Why Apple Stock Is Climbing on Wednesday

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed higher on Wednesday by as much as 2.6%. The catalyst that sent the iPhone maker higher was an announcement that Apple is abandoning a longtime policy regarding repair parts. In a press release that dropped on Wednesday, Apple announced its Self Service Repair program, and said it will begin offering genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals to consumers, letting them make repairs to their own iPhones.

  • 3 Reasons To Buy Solana

    Those looking for hyper-growth in the crypto space have done well with Solana --here's why that's likely to continue.

  • Hello Pal Purchases Additional 130 Antminer L7 Miners for LTC and DOGE Mining

    Hello Pal International Inc. ("Hello Pal" or the "Company") (CSE: HP) (Frankfurt: 27H) (OTC: HLLPF), a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, language learning and social-crypto platform, is pleased to announce that it has purchased a further 130 Antminer L7 mining rigs for the mining of Litecoin and Dogecoin, bringing the total number of L7s to 400.

  • This is how Nvidia plans to make lots of money from the metaverse

    Nvidia on Wednesday delivered quarterly results highlighted by record-breaking revenue and better-than-expected profits, something that has become the norm for the company. And while top-notch performance ...

  • Metaverse wearable devices ‘could be as big as phones,’ Qualcomm CEO says

    The metaverse is coming to your face. The CEO of Qualcomm, which makes chips that power Facebook's Oculus headset, says XR glasses could be as big as smartphones.

  • Roblox Isn't Just for Kids Anymore

    Given the company's third-quarter earnings report, the perception of the platform as being for younger children looks increasingly false.

  • AgEagle boosts sales, announces new drone partnership

    Wichita-based AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. this week reported increased sales in the third quarter and concurrently announced a new partnership within the drone industry. AgEagle (NYSE: UAVS) revenue jumped 169% to $2.02 million year over year, with the company attributing the increase to new sensor and software sales. “The scaling of our business through our strategic acquisition initiatives has led to record revenues for our company, providing the framework for improving our fundamentals,” CEO Brandon Torres Declet said in a press release.

  • Apple to allow self repair for iPhones and Macs for first time

    Apple has announced a 'self-service repair' scheme to allow customers to fix their own apple products.

  • NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the NVIDIA's Third Quarter Earnings Call. With me today from NVIDIA are Jensen Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Colette Kress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

  • Apple’s hiring spree suggests its retail plan for India is back on track

    Apple has over 500 retail stores around the world—but none in India. The Cupertino company is hiring technical specialists, store leaders and managers, operations experts, business pros, and its trademark Genius Bar specialists at “various locations in India.” A Nov. 16 LinkedIn post by Mumbai-based Apple recruiter Nidhi Sharma confirmed that the initial stores would be in Mumbai and Delhi.

  • Spotify Is Rolling Out Lyrics Across Its Apps Worldwide

    UPDATED: Spotify is finally introducing one of its most-requested features to users globally: real-time lyrics that display during song playback, available on both free and subscription tiers. Lyrics will be available in-app for the majority of Spotify’s library. The lyrics are provided by Italy-based Musixmatch, which says its catalog has “over 8 million” lyrics. Meanwhile, […]

  • Metaverse Is a Multitrillion-Dollar Opportunity, Epic CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney may be the most enthusiastic supporter of the metaverse after Mark Zuckerberg, who renamed his entire company Meta Platforms Inc.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at Trial

  • The Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday TV Deals Will Make You a Christmas Hero

    Save up to $1,500 on some truly incredible TVs during the holiday shopping weekend. Honestly, some of these discounts are just ridiculous.

  • Secret iPhone tricks from an ex-Apple worker are blowing TikTok’s mind

    A former Apple employee who worked at the Genius bar has been going on TikTok and revealing all sorts of interesting iPhone tricks. Her videos are full of enlightening pointers, and even seasoned iPhone users are liable to learn something new. As a quick aside, it’s bizarre that Apple packs so much functionality into iOS … The post Secret iPhone tricks from an ex-Apple worker are blowing TikTok’s mind appeared first on BGR.

  • Samsung-Backed Crypto Wallet Lists Shiba Inu (SHIB)

    More whales keep also moving billions of SHIB tokens as the meme coin gains mainstream adoption.

  • Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Selects BlackBerry QNX to Power Cockpit Domain Controller For Next-Generation XUV700 SUV

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India's leading automotive companies, today announced that a Cockpit Domain Controller (CDC) that leverages the QNX® Neutrino® Realtime Operating System (RTOS) and QNX® Hypervisor has now entered mass production. This leading-edge CDC platform has been selected to power M&M Ltd.'s new XUV700 SUV, offering Indian consumers a more intuitive and intelligent in-car driving experience.