Hardware store, pickleball courts could share former BI-LO space in Columbia County

An artist's rendering shows the proposed new color schemes and design changes to the former BI-LO supermarket on Furys Ferry Road in Martinez. Developers want to renovate the space to accommodate two tenants, a hardware store and an indoor pickleball facility.

A former Columbia County BI-LO supermarket could become the only location where you can buy a monkey wrench, then monkey around on adjacent racquet courts.

The Columbia County Planning Commission is scheduled to consider a request from developer Doug Cates and architect Peter Slavovsky to split nearly 50,000 square feet of the vacated grocery store at 500 Furys Ferry Rd. to accommodate two new tenants – a hardware store and a set of indoor pickleball courts.

According to the proposal, Furys Ferry Hardware will occupy 21,146 square feet of the space leased by Do It Best Retail Stores based in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The company's website describes it as "the only U.S.-based, member-owned comprehensive and fully integrated hardware, lumber and building materials buying cooperative in the home improvement industry."

Retail co-ops rely on mutually owned inventories and distribution systems to keep product prices competitive.

Another leased 24,702 square feet would house Dink’d Pickleball, owned locally by physician Dr. Troy Akers. The space would include 10 pickleball courts and a café that would serve coffee and alcohol.

To comply with the county's recently reworked alcohol ordinance for the café, the business' main entry door will be at a corner of the building that measures a legal 600 feet from the neighboring Reed Creek Nature Park and Interpretive Center across from the West Lake subdivision.

The anchor-tenant space for the Petersburg Shoppes retail center was occupied by a BI-LO supermarket from 1999 to 2019, then became a Final Cut outlet selling discounted and remaindered merchandise until closing earlier this year.

The county planning commission is scheduled to consider the request at its first meeting of 2024 on Jan. 2.

