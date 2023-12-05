Harford Leadership Academy application period now open

The application period for the 2024 Harford Leadership Academy is now open through Jan. 5.

The Harford Leadership Academy prepares future community leaders for the challenges ahead. More than 1,000 alumni from business and industry, education, nonprofit, government and civic organizations have graduated from the academy, co-sponsored by Harford Community College and the Harford County Chamber of Commerce.

The program develops emerging and existing leaders within Harford County. Participants deal with the challenges and create opportunities for community growth. To be eligible, applicants must live or work in Harford County, have demonstrated interest in volunteerism in the community, exhibit leadership potential and be able to attend all required sessions.

The 2024 academy will begin with two mandatory “Starting the Leadership Engine” kickoff sessions, on Thursday evening and Friday daytime, Feb. 15 and 16; followed by 14 consecutive Wednesday sessions beginning on Feb. 21. Sessions are a mixture of half-day (8 a.m. to noon), and full-day (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).

HLA session topics include: Aberdeen Proving Ground, Analyzing Data in Leadership, How Government Works, Economic & Workforce Development, Education, Agriculture & Environment, Ethical Leadership, Focused Social Issues, Public Safety & Criminal Justice System, Department of Emergency Operations, Healthcare, Power of Communication, Volunteerism and Personal Visioning.

Enrollment is generally limited to 36 participants. Selected candidates will be notified after the Selection Committee meets in mid-January. The cost to attend the Harford Leadership Academy is $895. Limited scholarships may be available.

For more information about the program and the application process, contact Wendy Ambler at wambler@harford.edu or visit go.harford.edu/hla.