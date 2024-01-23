Haribo, maker of gummy candy, to move into larger facility in Kenosha County

Haribo is expanding its footprint in Kenosha County and plans to lease a 447,216 square feet building near its facility in Pleasant Prairie.

Days after setting a Guinness World Record for largest gummy candy mosaic, gummy maker Haribo of America is expanding its footprint in Kenosha County.

Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate announced in a press release it was leasing a 447,216 square feet building on the campus Haribo currently occupies in Pleasant Prairie. The building is still being constructed and plans to open in the second quarter of 2024.

“Haribo has been a valued tenant at Bristol Highlands for over two years, and we are pleased to have a building within the same park that is ready to accommodate their rapid growth,” Robert Smietana, vice chairman and CEO of HSA Commercial Real Estate, said in a statement.

“This expansion is also a testament to the desirability of the I-94 corridor, which has attracted many new speculative industrial developments. Even though vacancy has increased, construction activity has moderated, which bodes well for the region in 2024 as larger deals like our lease with Haribo inject confidence into the market.”

Haribo currently uses a 157,656 square foot building for housing and distribution, and will be moving to the new building located at 9403 136th Avenue when the building is open.

“As we’ve ramped up U.S. production and more consumers get to know and love Haribo gummies, we need larger warehouse space to house our products,” Lauren Triffler, director and head of corporate communications for Haribo of America, Inc., said in a statement.

“This larger footprint will help support our growth and continue to serve our customers quickly and efficiently. We’re thrilled to stay in Bristol near our factory and support our local communities, adding more career opportunities as we bring the world’s No. 1 gummi brand to fans around the U.S.”

The building has 36-foot clear heights and 73 truck docks. Once Haribo moves into the new building, the previous building will be available for lease.

Last year Haribo started producing its gummy products at its facility in Pleasant Prairie.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Gummy maker Haribo to move into larger facility in Kenosha County