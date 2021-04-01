U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.00
    +13.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,927.00
    +29.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,215.00
    +125.25 (+0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.80
    +14.30 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.49
    +0.33 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.40
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.38
    -0.15 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.51
    -1.10 (-5.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3787
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7740
    +0.0790 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,845.83
    +870.88 (+1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,200.11
    +16.58 (+1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,741.26
    +27.63 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,388.87
    +210.07 (+0.72%)
     
COMING UP:

New claims likely improved to a fresh pandemic-era low of 675,000

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Harju County Court annulled the decision of the Finantsinspektsioon (FSA) from 08.02.2021 regarding Admiral Markets AS

Admiral Markets
·1 min read

On February 8, 2021, Finantsinspektsioon (FSA) forwarded a decision to Admiral Markets AS notifying the company about an imposed fine. According to the regulator Admiral Markets AS had not acted entirely in accordance with the Securities Market Act, following the crash of Future crude oil prices in April 2020. Admiral Markets AS did not agree with the decision of the FSA and confirmed that it had always acted in the best interests of its clients. The company was confident that regardless of the opinions in the FSA announcement, it operated in accordance with the regulatory framework even when faced with unusual circumstances. Taken all that into concideration, Admiral Markets AS filed an appeal to Harju County Court on 23.02.2021 to challenge the FSA’s decision.

According to the Harju County Court order on 31.03.2021, the complaint of Admiral Markets AS was satisfied and the decision of Finantsinspektsioon (FSA) was annulled in full.

The order of Harju County Court has not yet entered into force.

Additional information:
Kaia Gil
Communication manager of Admiral Markets AS
kaia.gil@admiralmarkets.com
+372 53 413 764


Recommended Stories

  • In Archegos fire sale, Credit Suisse, Nomura burned by slow exit

    NEW YORK/ZURICH (Reuters) -While banks including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank were able to exit their trades with Archegos Capital relatively unscathed, Credit Suisse and Nomura have been burned in the fire sale. The blowup of the Archegos fund, a family office run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, is still reverberating across the financial system, with global banks so far standing to lose more than $6 billion. Switzerland's Credit Suisse and Japan's Nomura are expected to bear the brunt of that.

  • Prince’s Late-Night Dividend Announcement May Help Aramco

    (Bloomberg) -- The Saudi Arabian crown prince’s late-night announcement that Aramco could reduce payouts to the state will potentially alleviate the strain on the oil giant’s balance sheet.The details are still unclear -- the move took investors by surprise and the company said on Thursday it was still committed to paying dividends.But the move could free up some of the $73.5 billion of annual dividend payments Aramco makes to the government, which owns 98% of the company. Payouts to minority shareholders, who get roughly $1.5 billion, will be maintained -- as promised in the terms of a 2019 initial public offering.The world’s largest oil company has seen its debt levels soar in the last year due to the coronavirus-triggered collapse in energy prices and its $69 billion acquisition of chemicals maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp. The Dhahran-based firm had to cut spending and borrow more to pay the dividend for 2020, with free cash flow falling substantially below that level to $49 billion.Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Tuesday that 24 of the kingdom’s biggest companies could decrease their dividends and instead contribute 5 trillion riyals ($1.33 trillion) of domestic capital spending over the next 10 years. Around 60% of that money will come from Aramco and Sabic, the 35-year-old de facto ruler said.He said the extra investment from the firms would boost the economy.“Capex only drives higher long-term growth if it is on productive projects which create value and jobs,” said Hasnain Malik, the head of research at Tellimer in Dubai. “Otherwise, this is simply a case of the government reallocating capital in a centralized, command-economy fashion, further neutering the private sector.”The prince didn’t specify by how much Aramco might cut its government payout, or whether the company could retain some of the money on its balance sheet instead of investing it all.Aramco’s dividends represent about one third of the Saudi government’s total revenue.The firm “remains committed to ensuring free cash flow to support dividend distributions through various market conditions and crude oil price cycles,” it said in a statement to Bloomberg on Thursday.Aramco’s shares rose 2.7% on Tuesday, the most since May, to 36 riyals. Trading volumes were more than four times the average of the past month, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.The new plan comes after the pandemic and oil shock pushed Saudi Arabia into recession and set back the government’s goal of slashing unemployment and diversifying the economy.Aramco said earlier this month that capital spending in 2021 would be $35 billion, down from earlier guidance of as much as $45 billion. The company has a raft of projects on the horizon, including fulfilling a government edict to increase its total oil production capacity to 13 million barrels a day, from 12 million a day.(Updates with company comments in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • In squeezed euro debt sales, governments curb inflated hedge fund demand

    The ECB's massive bond-buying programme has fuelled a bonanza in euro zone sovereign debt, with some investors vastly overstating their orders at debt sales in a bid to secure the coveted paper. Borrowers including the European Union, France and Spain are moving to rein in orders from hedge funds in their syndicated bond sales, a government official and four banking sources involved in the deals told Reuters. The aim is to stem a deluge of inflated orders from these funds, which vastly overstate their demand in an attempt to guarantee they secure their desired amount of bonds, according to the sources.

  • Rio’s Next Chair Must Navigate Greening China, Restive Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- It could be the toughest job in mining. Whoever replaces Simon Thompson as chair of Rio Tinto Group will face a raft of complex and problematic global issues -- not least relations with its biggest customer and shareholder, China.Thompson in March announced plans to step down at next year’s annual meetings, completing a clear-out of top management in the wake of last year’s Juukan Gorge heritage fiasco. Rio is under increased pressure from investors on environmental and social policies, but trade and political tensions between China and Australia may present a major headache for the incoming chair.“The challenge for the new chairman is the relationship with China -- it’s very delicate,” said Philip Kirchlechner, director of consultancy Iron Ore Research Pty and a former head of Rio’s Hamersley iron ore division in Shanghai. The miner “will have to be sensitive not only to local communities, but also to different markets and the complexity of China,” he said.The diplomatic spat that began in 2018 and intensified last year has seen China bar Australian goods ranging from coal to copper, wine and lobsters. While iron ore hasn’t been targeted yet, the world’s second-biggest economy has long held ambitions to reduce its dependence on major overseas producers for the material critical to its giant steel industry -- one that’s pivoting toward the lower-emissions future being proscribed by government.The ongoing fallout from the destruction of ancient caves at Juukan Gorge in the iron ore heartland of Western Australia also poses a potential financial -- as well as ESG -- risk for Rio and its iron ore business, which accounts for more than three quarters of total earnings.Rio needs up to 12 replacement mines to maintain output out to 2027, much more than peers BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd., analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in a March 16 report. Proposed state legislation to tighten heritage protection laws could mean longer lead times for its growth projects. This process will maintain pressure on Rio and its management.​Investors in Australia are pushing for a local to replace the Oxford-educated, Englishman Thompson -- who became chairman in March 2018 -- to better reflect the importance of the group’s West Australian iron ore business. Rio’s shares have risen about 45% during his tenure, with the bulk of the gains coming since late 2020 on the back of a China demand-driven surge in ore prices.“Rebuilding trust with Australians, particularly with the indigenous community and stakeholders, must be a priority,” said Fiona Reynolds, chief executive officer at the London-based investor group Principles for Responsible Investment. “To do this, the chair must ensure that processes are in place so that we never again see the destruction of indigenous cultural heritage.”The incoming chair will also need to navigate sensitive local relationships in Mongolia, where the government is pushing for a greater share of the spoils from Rio’s giant Oyu Tolgoi copper project, and in Arizona, where local cultural heritage campaigners are seeking to derail the Resolution copper project, which Rio is jointly developing with BHP Group.When it comes to corporate governance, Rio still has ground to make up on its peers. The resources giant met just five of 14 ESG criteria in a ranking system devised by analysts at Morgan Stanley, putting it among the worst performers among Australia’s top listed miners.Signs of a change in approach are emerging. The company in March announced plans to bolster its reporting on heritage protection and has taken steps to strengthen its climate policies this year. Independent board members Sam Laidlaw and Simon McKeon are jointly leading the search for Thompson’s successor, Rio said in a statement on March 3.In staying in his post until next year’s AGMs, Thompson would “provide an important period of stability and support” for new Chief Executive Officer Jakob Stausholm and his executive team, Laidlaw said in the statement. “This will allow an orderly process for the appointment of our new Chair and other key Board members.” The group will hold its London annual meeting on April 9.Rio shares rose 1.7% in Sydney on Thursday, out-pacing a 1% gain in the S&P/ASX 200 resources sub index.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IRS tax refunds to start in May for $10,200 unemployment tax break: Here's what you need to know

    The IRS will start refunding money to people in May who already filed their returns without claiming the new tax break on unemployment benefits.

  • Home Working Is Here to Stay, Survey of U.K. Companies Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- Home working is likely to remain after the pandemic finishes, according to a survey of 2,000 companies the U.K., most of which are planning to allow employees greater flexibility on where and when they do their jobs.CIPD, the professional group for human resources staff, said two-thirds of companies are developing a hybrid work model where people spend only part of the time in the office. About 71% of employers said having staff at home either boosted productivity or made little difference.The findings add to the debate about what the workplace will look like once the U.K. drops its request for people to do their jobs from home if they can. After previous lockdowns, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government was aggressive in encouraging a return to office. Since then, the habit for home working has become more entrenched, with many saying they want more flexibility.“The pandemic has shown that ways of working that previously seemed impossible are actually possible,” Claire McCartney, senior policy adviser for resourcing and inclusion at CIPD, said in statement on Thursday.The future of office work will have a big impact on how the economy rebounds from the biggest recession in three centuries, since city center shops and restaurants along with thousands of jobs rely on people going into the office. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has said some amount of home working will continue. Another member of the bank’s monetary policy committee, Jonathan Haskel, says it’s only media and technology workers that maintain productivity outside of the office.The Treasury Committee in Parliament announced Thursday it will open a probe into how the government can boost productivity in the economy and limit scarring on the workforce from the pandemic. It’s also looking at whether the BOE has the right tools to aid the recovery.A separate survey from the flexible working platform Indeed Flex showed workers stepping up their job searches, anticipating the end of lockdown during the two weeks through March 12. In many cases, they’re unlikely to go back to the job they were doing before.While there was a 98% surge those looking for work as bar staff, a third those using the platform switched their career out of hospitality and into industrial or facilities management. Searches for “picker” jobs working in warehouses and preparing items for shipment more than doubled.“Covid-19 slammed the brakes on the U.K. job market and left many people wondering where to turn to next,” said Jack Beaman, chief executive officer of Indeed Flex.The CIPD study was based on interviews with 32 senior managers and two separate surveys of senior decision makers and employees in December and January. It also found:Part-time hours including working four days a week or less are now used by 19% of workers, though 28% desire that flexibilityA third of employers say home working boosted productivity, up from 28% in JuneThe portion of employers saying home working made people less productive dropped to 23% from 28%Almost half of employers plan to make working hours more flexible, allowing changes to start and finish timesOnline job advertisements on March 26 stood at 96% of their average on before the pandemic, the Office for National Statistics said in a separate reportRead more:Working at Home Won’t Last Long After Covid, BOE’s Haskel SaysOnline Shopping and Home Working to Lift U.K., BOE Official SaysU.K. Companies Start Hiring Again, Holding Back Unemployment(Updates with report on online job advertisments in final bullet point.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus checks coming for some Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries, IRS says

    When can Social Security recipients expect third stimulus checks? The IRS projects many COVID payments to be sent electronically by April 7.

  • Aurora, Volvo are latest partners on self-driving heavy trucks

    Global heavy truck manufacturers are lining up technology partners to help build out self-driving systems for long-haul freight that could see widespread commercial service well before self-driving robotaxis. The latest alliance was announced Tuesday between Sweden's Volvo Group and California-based Aurora Innovation, building on a working relationship that dates back several years, the partners said. Analysts expect more such partnerships, as relatively young technology firms such as Aurora connect their autonomous vehicle systems knowledge with the deep manufacturing experience of legacy companies such as Volvo Trucks.

  • These infrastructure stocks could rise up to 41% in a year on Biden’s massive spending plan, analysts say

    The president on Wednesday will release details of his "Build Back Better" plan, which includes $2 trillion for infrastructure spending across the country.

  • The child and dependent care tax credit is more lucrative than ever — but there’s one important caveat

    President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan Act liberalizes the Child and Dependent Care Credit with many taxpayer-friendly changes.

  • Keep on Buying These 3 EV Stocks, Says Analyst Following Conference

    Investors are always on the lookout for the next big thing, the next industry that will bring the great returns. Predicting what stock sector will blast off is an inexact science, at best; but like politics, stocks run downstream from culture. And right now, culture is all-in for clean energy and electric cars. Observing the electric vehicle (EV) stock sector for Colliers Securities is industry expert Michael Shlisky. Shlisky had an opportunity last week to meet virtually with management from numerous EV companies, in Colliers’ Spring Alternative Transportation Conference, giving him a chance to sharpen his view of the sector. EV stocks have dropped significantly in the past six weeks. However, Shlisky believes this "may be the perfect time for investors to test the waters for stocks that may have fallen too far, too fast…" The analyst added, "In our view, institutional investors who have been circling the sector may finally be able to take a fresh look, with valuations much lower in recent weeks.” Even though Shlisky sees current conditions offering an opening for investors to buy in at attractive valuations, he does note that the EV sector is likely to continue to face challenges in the near term. He recommends a two-year time frame for investors in the sector – and goes on to note several EV stocks that that investors should consider. We’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the latest details on three of Shlisky’s stock picks; let’s take a look at them, and find out what brought this analyst to these stocks. Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) The first EV stock we're looking at is Arcimoto, an Oregon-based EV maker specializing in a line it calls the Fun Electric Vehicle, or FUV. The FUV is Arcimoto’s flagship design, a three-wheel vehicle that seats two in a tandem arrangement, boats a top speed of 75 miles per hour and a 102 mile range on a single charge. The vehicle is designed for short-range, casual driving, or a mid-range regular commute to and from work. Arcimoto is taking orders for FUV, and the vehicle is already available on the West Coast and in Florida. In addition to the FUV, Arcimoto markets variants of the vehicle built on the same chassis and dual-motor front wheel drive design. The chief variants are the Deliverator, a light delivery truck specialized for the urban landscape, and the Rapid Responder, marketed to fire departments and emergency medical services. The Rapid Responder’s key selling point is directly related to the vehicle’s small size and maneuverability – it can reach places where large emergency trucks cannot, making it likely to be the ‘first on the scene.’ Arcimoto has unveiled a motorcycle-inspired Roadster model for customer orders. Arcimoto’s shares have seen their ups and downs – and all in recent months. The company’s stock grew an astounding 721% in 2020, and then gained another 177% to reach its peak – and all-time high – in early February of this year. Since then, the stock has slipped 64%, leading investors to ask, ‘What gives?’ The explanations are actually simple; in Wall Street’s general view, FUV gained dramatically last year when the EV sector as a whole did well, and gave back some of those gains when the combination of inflation worries, rising Treasury bond yields, and questions about how to value equities during the pandemic recovery put downward pressure on markets in February and March. Shlisky sees potential for Arcimoto – in fact, it is one of his ‘top picks’ in the sector – for both the near and mid-term, with a focus on the eponymous Fun Vehicle. He notes that Florida is seeing early success with the FUV. “Congruent with the numerous happy social-media posts we have noted in recent weeks, FUV is shipping to Florida in earnest. Management noted that another truck full of vehicles was en route as we spoke at the conference. Given the significant number of tourist attractions, closed-village communities, campuses and golf facilities, Florida is a leading pre-order state for FUV. The company plans multiple physical locations in the state, including rental fleets,” Shlisky noted. Of the company’s overall position, the analyst adds, “We can expect ongoing improvements in the production rate this year, scaling up to the new r-AMP facility and full-scale assembly capabilities next year.” Based on all of the above, Shlisky rates Arcimoto shares a Buy, and his $20 price target suggests it has room for 57% share appreciation this year. (To check out Shlisky’s track record, click here) Overall, there are two reviews on record for FUV, and they are evenly split Buy and Hold. This makes for a Moderate Buy consensus view, and the average price target of $14 implies a 6% upside from the trading price of $13.23. (See FUV stock analysis on TipRanks) ElectraMeccanica Vehicles (SOLO) ElectraMeccanica Vehicles represents a company vying for a similar niche to Arcimoto. The company markets a single-seat commuter EV, designed for the urban market and featuring an 80 mile per hour top speed, a 100 mile range, and three-wheel configuration. The chassis comes with more automotive-traditional body work than the FUV, a door on either side of the vehicle, and trunk for cargo stowage. The Solo vehicle is available for pre-order, but ElectraMeccanica has not yet begun deliveries. The company has selected Phoenix, Arizona as the location for a proposed factory complex, that will include light vehicle assembly along with battery pack and power electrics testing workshops. ElectraMeccanica is also starting to diversify the product line, with a pair of two-seat vehicles. These are the Tofino sports car and the Electric Roadster. Both feature more traditional automotive styling than the Solo, as well as significantly higher performance and range per charge. Like the Solo, both are available for pre-orders. ElectraMeccanica remains a truly speculative investment; the company has yet to report more than $250,000 in quarterly revenues. At the end of the 2020, the company reported using $10.5 million in cash for operations, up from $3.6 million the year-ago quarter. However, the company also reported having $129.5 million in cash on hand as of December 31; this is a dramatic improvement from the $8.6 million reported one year earlier. The company has plans to begin vehicle deliveries later this year. In his review of SOLO shares, Shlisky focuses on the upcoming vehicle deliveries as the major catalyst for ElectraMeccanica. “SOLO reiterated that it expects to make its first retail deliveries in 2021, most likely vehicles manufactured by the company's Chinese partner. The company also continues to roll out retail locations (20 in operation or announced, in total) to generate test-drives and incremental reservations…. SOLO has finally made its choice to build its assembly facility in Arizona; what we did not expect was its first official micro-mobility announcement at the same time. That said, this was something we had expected, given the SOLO model's place between a moped and an automobile, both of which are widely rented,” the analyst wrote. At the bottom line, Shlisky says simply, “The stock has been volatile, but we would stick with it as initial deliveries begin to reach driveways.” In line with those comments, Shlisky gives SOLO a Buy rating. His $7.50 price target implies an upside of ~60% in the next 12 months. Like the Colliers analyst, the rest of the Street is bullish on SOLO. 3 Buy ratings compared to no Holds or Sells add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. At $8.92, the average price target is more aggressive than Shlisky's and implies upside potential of ~90%. (See SOLO stock analysis on TipRanks) Forum Merger III (FIII) Last but not least is Forum Merger III, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which is in the late stages of the merger business combination process with Electric Last Mile Solutions. ELMS is an EV maker based in Troy, Michigan, not far from the Detroit heart of the US automotive industry. Electric Last Mile is working on an urban delivery van, a light cargo vehicle with 170 cubic feet of cargo space, a 150 mile range per charge – and a short 2-hour span for full charging. ELMS’ EV van is specifically designed to compete with class 1 gas-powered delivery vans. While it has a shorter range than the combustion vehicles, it does boast a larger cargo space than the leading gas-powered van. In addition, the ELMS vehicle comes with an on-board over-the-air digital connection, allowing fleet managers to collect real-time data on vehicle routing, tracking, and efficiency. The Urban Delivery Vehicles are available for pre-orders. While ELMS has not begun vehicle deliveries yet, it has acquired the production capacity it needs to meet anticipated demand. The company has a 675,000 square foot factory in Mishawaka, Indiana, and is ramping production capability to 100,000 commercial vehicles per year. The company has plans to begin production on the first 45,000 orders by the end of 3Q21. As mentioned above, Forum Merger III will be taking ELMS public. The merger was announced in December; when complete, the combined entity will take the name Electric Last Mile Solutions, and list on the NASDAQ with ‘ELMS’ as the ticker symbol. The combination will produce a company worth $1.4 billion, and is expected to generate $379 million in funds available for operations and growth. The upcoming SPAC merger got the attention of Colliers’ Shlisky, who describes ELMS as another of his ‘top picks’ in the EV space. “ELMS is one of the more-promising EV-CV stories this year... ELMS plans to launch a Class 1-2 delivery vehicle in 2021… assembled from kits at its already-built Indiana facility,” Shlisky opined. Shlisky goes on to outline the advantages of the vehicle, and its potential for future profitability: “[Its] Class 1-2 product has the same upfront cost as incumbent ICE vehicles, yet offers 35% or more cargo space, plus savings on fuel and maintenance from there. Following a 2020 in which US e-commerce activity increased over 30% and van production was down 15%, along with the exit of three important competitor models (10% share) in 2020-2021, there is a dire need for capacity and ELMS appears uniquely poised to fill that need, if execution is strong on the launch timeline. In our view, it all adds up to one of the more-promising EV-CV ideas.” Based on these comments, Shlisky recommends Buying FIII before the merger. His price target on the stock is $13, which implies an upside of 30% from current levels. All in all, FIII has a small, but vocal camp of bullish analysts. Out of the 2 analysts polled by TipRanks, both rate the stock a Buy. With a return potential of ~81%, the stock's 12-month consensus target price stands at $18.(See FIII stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ‘ill-prepared to grapple with a major plot twist’ in stock market, warns Morningstar analyst

    Cathie Wood's flagship Ark Innovation fund has had a rough March after a scintillating stretch for the once-highflying exchange-traded fund, but there may be more gut-wrenching volatility in store for ETF, according to at least one analyst, who cautions investors to be wary.

  • Pressure for hedge fund scrutiny builds as Yellen leads her first U.S. financial stability meeting

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is facing pressure from Democrats to revive tougher scrutiny of hedge funds and other large pools of capital as she heads her first meeting of the premier grouping of U.S. financial regulators on Wednesday. The meltdown of leveraged hedge fund Archegos Capital Management this week, which inflicted losses on Credit Suisse, Nomura and other intermediaries, gives the Financial Stability Oversight Council fresh evidence to review. The council, led by Treasury and including heads of the Fed, the Securities and Exchange Commission and other major financial regulators, is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) to privately discuss hedge fund activity and the performance of open-end mutual funds during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Home Sales Could Keep Falling. Demand Isn’t the Problem.

    Pending home sales fell 10.6% in February from January, the biggest month-over-month decline since April 2020. The drop could signal further declines ahead for in existing home sales.

  • Farmers Across U.S. Stay Cautious After Years of Getting Burned

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn is in the midst of its best rally in a decade, and soybeans have also surged. But the gains weren’t enough to prompt the U.S. government to bulk up its planting estimates, as instead its survey showed that farmers would exercise restraint after years of disappointment.Acreage for the two biggest U.S. crops will be up from last year, but the increase is falling well short of what traders were expecting. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday said that plantings for each commodity will trail the average analyst estimate by about 2 million acres and fail to reach the record that many were forecasting.The surprise from the USDA sent markets soaring. Soybeans jumped more than 5%, the biggest advance since 2016. Corn traded within about 1% of a mutliyear high reached in February. Concern is growing that if plantings stay at the current USDA-forecast levels, there won’t be enough fresh supply from fall harvests to replenish dwindling stockpiles. That would exacerbate the food inflation that’s already gripping the world.Commodity markets have taken off in the last six months as reopening economies buoyed demand prospects. Typically, higher prices encourage more output. But in many cases, that surge in supply hasn’t come as producers stay disciplined in a bid to keep markets buzzing and amid skepticism over how much consumption will grow. That’s been true in oil, with OPEC’s top official warning that demand remains fragile just before a meeting to discuss whether the cartel and its partners will prolong vast production curbs.The fresh USDA figures signal that discipline might also be the watchword in agriculture. Farmers could be staying cautious after suffering through years of sluggish markets, tepid demand and extreme weather. If prices stay near current levels, it will likely mean that crop revenues will finally be high enough for most growers to see a profit this year.“It’s exciting this year to think about planting a crop where there’s the potential to make real money, because we haven’t done that for several years,” said Ty Thompson, a second-generation corn and soy producer in Galesburg, Illinois, who’s been farming since 1986.The USDA said farmers plan to seed 87.6 million acres of soybeans this spring, short of the 90.1 million average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Corn is predicted to see seedings of 91.1 million acres, below projections of 93.1 million. The outlook for both crops also trailed USDA estimates from its outlook forum in February.“Corn and soybean plantings came in lower than expected, with the threat of shortage as a result,” said Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities.Still, skepticsm over the USDA figures was high. The agency does often adjust its plantings estimates over the course of the growing season. The USDA figures are based on close to 80,000 farmer surveys as of March 1.It’s “hard to believe that total acres are this low,” said Dan Huber, an independent broker. “Not sure I believe” the corn estimate, “but we have to trade it,” he said.Many farmers were talking about expanding their acreage plans this year before the USDA report. In addition to more corn, soybeans were also seen as a big winner.Dennis Haugen, who runs a 4,500-acre farm in eastern North Dakota, is planning to expand his soybean acreage by about 10% this year, the most since 2014. In central Illinois, Sean Powell is changing his planting mix for the first time in years, going from a split of 60% corn and 40% soy to 55% and 45%.And in southeast Iowa, Dave Walton is getting ready to sow the most soy in his more than two decades as a full-time farmer, in part due to field damage caused by last August’s powerful derecho wind storm that flattened corn throughout the state.But even when farmers want to plant more, there are limiting factors.Land prices are surging, making it expensive to expand. Fertilizer is also on the rise. Ammonia in Tampa Bay, Florida, is getting bids at $545 per metric ton, more than double trades of $250 a ton from a year ago, according to data from Bloomberg’s Green Markets.“We are seeing a huge increase in the price of everything we buy to produce a crop,” said Vance Ehmke, who owns a seed company and a 136-year-old farm in Kansas.The USDA planting forecasts will help growers decide what to do with the acres they haven’t yet earmarked for a particular crop, April Hemmes, a fourth-generation farmer in Iowa, said prior to the report. Growers can also use market moves as hedging opportunities.“We can really lock in a profit,” said Hemmes, who serves as a director for the Iowa Soybean Association. “People can make an annual salary in one day with this report.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Dow Fell 85 Points Because Biden’s Infrastructure Plan Was Priced in.

    Stocks were mixed Wednesday, as investors picked up beaten-down growth stocks. Details from the infrastructure-spending plan were what was expected.

  • Cathie Wood mentor Arthur Laffer says the ARK CEO’s horizon has always been ‘forever’

    One Wood's best decisions was to ignore his advice: "I was very worried that she'd go under."

  • Pending home sales plunge for the second straight month

    The National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) Pending Home Sales Index, which tracks the number of homes that are under contract to be sold, fell 10.6% in February from a month earlier — falling for the second straight month.

  • Singapore Explores Getting in on SPACs

    The Singapore Exchange started a public consultation on the publicly listed shell companies with ready pools of cash that seek to invest in—and merge with—private companies.

  • The US faces a 'real crisis' in affordable homes: economist

    Home prices are rising at a historic rate, putting the dream of owning a home out of reach for millions of Americans.