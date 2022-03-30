Harju Elekter Group’s audited Annual Report 2021

HARJU ELEKTER AS

AS Harju Elekter presents its consolidated audited Annual Report for 2021 prepared by the Management Board and approved by the Supervisory Board. Compared to the unaudited interim report published on 23 February 2022, there are no differences in the audited financial results.

The consolidated audited revenue for the year of 2021 was 152.8 million euros, the operating profit was 3.2 million euros and net profit 2.6 million euros.

The original audited Annual Report 2021 document is submitted in machine-readable .xhtml format to the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and digitally signed (Link: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/instrument/EE3100004250/reports ).

Tiit Atso

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 674 7400

