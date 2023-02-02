U.S. markets open in 7 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,145.00
    +12.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,089.00
    -59.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,529.75
    +115.50 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,966.50
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.86
    +0.45 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.20
    +24.40 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.58 (+2.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1014
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.87
    -1.53 (-7.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2395
    +0.0023 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5680
    -0.3570 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,804.44
    +744.29 (+3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.01
    +300.33 (+123.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    -10.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

Harju Elekter signed an agreement with a major data centre operator in Sweden

HARJU ELEKTER AS
·1 min read
HARJU ELEKTER AS
HARJU ELEKTER AS

The Harju Elekter Group’s Swedish subsidiary Harju Elekter AB signed an agreement with one of Sweden’s leading data centre operators, atNorth which is expanding their data centre in Sweden with the addition of several new server halls. According to the agreement Harju Elekter will deliver and install transformers and switchgear for electrical power distribution for the new server halls of the atNorth data centre during 2023. The total volume of the agreement is about 2.7 million euros.

atNorth is a leading Pan-Nordic data centre services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, and scalable colocation and high-performance computing services across Iceland, Sweden and Finland. The company operates five data centres in strategic locations across the Nordics and is trusted by industry-leading organizations to operate their most critical workloads.

Harju Elekter is an international industrial group with extensive experience in providing future proof solutions for electrical power distribution. We engineer, manufacture, and install electrification solutions for utilities, industries, infrastructure, public and commercial buildings. The entities of Harju Elekter Group in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Lithuania employ around 900 people, and the Group’s nine-month revenue in 2022 was 125.3 million euros.

Tiit Atso
Chairman of the Management Board
+372 674 7400

Additional information:
Mikael Schwartz Jonsson
Managing Director of Harju Elekter AB
+46 73 870 01 51


