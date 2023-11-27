Harkins BackLot, Target among retailers announced for Buckeye shopping center

Harkins BackLot, Target, Marshalls, Ross, HomeGoods and Safeway are the first businesses to announce plans to be part of Verrado Marketplace, an open-air shopping center coming to Buckeye.

Vestar, the Phoenix-based developer of Desert Ridge Marketplace and Tempe Marketplace, is planning to break ground on Verrado Marketplace in the summer of 2024, said Jeff Axtell, executive vice president of development for Vestar. The shopping center will be north of Interstate 10 and east of Verrado Way.

The long-awaited shopping center will be organized into different "districts." The entertainment portion will be anchored by Harkins BackLot, which includes a movie theater and other attractions, like restaurants, bowling, an arcade and party spaces that can be rented, Axtell said.

Outside the BackLot will be an outdoor amenity area with a splash pad, shaded green space, patios and room for outdoor events like concerts, said David Larcher, president and CEO of Vestar.

The grocery district will be anchored by Safeway and will have more of a focus on neighborhood services, Axtell said. The department store district will include a Target, HomeGoods, Ross and Marshalls. That portion will front I-10 and will be the dominant part of the shopping center, Axtell said.

Unmet demand for retail in Buckeye

Buckeye is underserved when it comes to retail and restaurants, Axtell said. Queen Creek, which has a similar population size, has about five times as much retail space, he said.

"Retailers see demand that is not being fulfilled here," he said.

Larcher said Verrado is the ideal site for new retail and restaurants, which West Valley residents have long sought.

"It is an art to find the right mix," Larcher said of deciding which companies will take space in the development.

In total, Verrado Marketplace will be about 500,000 square feet of new buildings. About 80% of that space is either leased or in negotiations to be leased, Axtell said.

Verrado Marketplace will also have the "Sip and Stroll" program, which allows patrons to consume alcoholic beverages purchased at a participating restaurant or bar while they wander in the common areas of the marketplace. The feature is already in place at Tempe Marketplace and Desert Ridge Marketplace.

First large-scale shopping center in over a decade

"There hasn't been an integrated, complete destination shopping center like this built in the last 15 years," Larcher said. "We really haven't seen anticipation like this in a long time. It's been very, very strong."

Axtell said the retailers have also been excited about the new site and the opportunity to be closer to a large portion of the community that had been underserved by retail.

"The momentum on the retailer side has been tremendous," he said. "When they see leading retailers commit to the site, it generates a real buzz in the industry."

The center is expected to open in late 2025 and will all open in one phase, Larcher said.

