U.S. markets close in 4 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,977.22
    -111.63 (-2.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,909.28
    -745.31 (-2.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,611.04
    -373.48 (-3.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,807.91
    -32.39 (-1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.42
    -1.98 (-1.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.20
    -5.70 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.46
    -0.29 (-1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0508
    -0.0048 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9260
    -0.0420 (-1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2402
    -0.0091 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1590
    -1.1990 (-0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,958.73
    -1,054.12 (-3.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    647.99
    -22.69 (-3.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,459.36
    -58.99 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Harlem Capital leads seed into Because, an e-commerce enablement startup

Christine Hall
·3 min read

With global e-commerce sales poised to be a $5.5 billion industry this year, startups in the e-commerce enablement software space are looking to carve out a niche in this huge market.

One of those is Because, a startup developing no-code software connecting disparate data sources to automate high volumes of website updates.

Founder and CEO Ashland Stansbury explained that e-commerce companies are spending a collective $1.3 trillion to drive traffic to their websites, but only 3% of that leads to a customer purchase. In addition, the average business owner on Shopify is managing a large product catalog, often with over 50 products.

How content is typically updated is that a manager has to go into each website page and change anything manually, often leading to misinformation and mistakes.

Instead, Tampa-based Because, which was launched in November 2020, comes in to provide a “Canva-like” editing experience where e-commerce managers can design and publish messages, for example, about delivery and availability, promotions and shipping costs, aimed at driving conversion rates.

“We estimate a dozen to hundreds of hours are saved per month using Because,” Stansbury told TechCrunch. “It is also saving developer hours.”

Though some companies throw around the phrase “no-code,” they still require some coding ability, but Stansbury says Because does not. There is a campaign dashboard featuring different types of content and templates to pull from, very similar to Canva, and the manager can automatically fit in the brand and colors of the store and then change font, text or colors, and drag and drop to see what it would look like live.

Because, e-commerce enablement
Because, e-commerce enablement

Image Credits: Because / app example of campaign development

Because’s “sweet spot,” so to speak, is its rules engine for inventory. Instead of having to go product by product, the engine shows only products with an abundance of inventory or just a few left.

Within the e-commerce industry, the e-commerce software and platform market is expected to be valued at nearly $4 billion in 2022, and triple that by 2032. Companies like Melonn, CommerceIQ, CJ Dropshipping, Gelato and Moonshot Brands are also operating in this space.

Because raised $650,000 in angel investment last year, which enabled the company to grow to over 900 merchants and 150 paying customers.

Now armed with a new infusion of capital, a $3 million seed round, Because plans to grow its product and team; build out integrations with additional c-commerce platforms like Klaviyo, Smile.io and ShipBob; and leverage artificial intelligence to predict the exact message site users need to purchase and to compare their results against other stores in similar industries and geographies.

Harlem Capital led the round, and this is the third investment from them we have reported on in a month, which includes Drip and Glow Labs. Joining Harlem in the investment are Studio VC, North Coast Ventures, Gaingels and angel investors, including certain former Shopify executives.

Meanwhile, Stansbury says Because can drive an average of 38% increase in cart rate, typically in the first 90 days of integration. Her addressable market is quite large already — it is currently on Shopify, where there are over 700,000 merchants with 50 products or more to manage, she added.

“Growth has hit a real-life hockey stick, and it has been a team of myself and two engineers for the last year,” she added. “Now we will be investing in sales and marketing and rounding out the leadership team with a head of product and head of sales.”

New data underscores a slowing e-commerce market

Recommended Stories

  • For the love of apartment signs! (A tribute to the most overlooked letters in L.A.)

    The most overlooked letters in the city aren't on billboards. They are on the sides of the buildings we call home

  • Exiled Russian director returns to Cannes, decries war

    The last two times the Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov had films playing at the Cannes Film Festival, he couldn't attend. Last year, Serebrennikov, one of Russia's most celebrated directors of film and theater, appeared at a Cannes press conference by FaceTime.

  • Inflation is soaring. Why did the Senate reappoint the guy who oversaw it?

    If inflation is such an important election issue for both sides, why did the Senate overwhelmingly reappoint Fed chairman Jerome Powell?

  • The Dow Is Sliding, Target Is Tanking — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    The stock market was lower Wednesday, as earnings from Target and other retailers disappointed and raised concerns over higher costs. The market’s decline comes as earnings continue to show the pressure inflation is placing on both consumers and retailers alike. Target (ticker: TGT) stock, for instance, has tumbled 25% after the retailer reported earnings well below analysts’ forecasts.

  • 2 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made energy security a priority for a growing number of countries. The energy industry needs to build more pipeline capacity to transport natural gas to new liquefaction and export terminals. Two leaders in developing natural gas infrastructure are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Jamie Dimon Dealt Rare Blow as JPMorgan Holders Reject Pay Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon was handed a rare defeat from shareholders as they rejected a pay proposal, just months after the board unfurled lucrative incentives for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief to stay on for a number of years.Most Read from BloombergUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt Burde

  • Three senior Twitter employees leave amid potential Musk takeover

    As Elon Musk tweets poop emojis at Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, it appears that some of the platform's executives are ready to move on. According to a Bloomberg report, three senior employees are voluntarily leaving the company: Ilya Brown, a VP of product management for health, conversation and growth; Katrina Lane, VP of Twitter Service; and Max Schmeiser, head of data science. Per LinkedIn, Lane and Schmeiser had worked at Twitter for about one and two years respectively, while Brown had been at the company for six years.

  • What is retirement really like?

    Retirees fall into four camps, says research from Age Wave and Edward Jones, and the largest group is distressing to see.

  • Target earnings miss as supply chain inflation bites

    The scary arm of inflation has found its way to the financials of consistently top performing Target.

  • I pay $2,164 a year in retirement account fees – one month’s worth of contributions – should I leave one of the plans for an IRA instead?

    Should I move my money to a Roth, and pay off my $200,000 mortgage while I’m at it? It’s great that you’re looking at the fees in your retirement account – they can really eat away at your nest egg if not managed properly. Does it ever make sense to choose an outside account, like an IRA or taxable brokerage account, where you have more control in your portfolio, over an employer-sponsored account, like a 401(k)?

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Apple Executive Who Left Over Return-to-Office Policy Joins Google AI Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- An Apple Inc. executive who left over the company’s stringent return-to-office policy is joining Alphabet Inc.’s DeepMind unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenElon Musk Does Not Care About Spam

  • After $2B verdict, analysts weigh in on Pegasystems' court battle ahead

    The road to a final legal outcome, and a potentially lower number, for the Cambridge software company remains long, locking it in a battle with Appian that could take years and cost millions of dollars in litigation expenses to resolve.

  • How High Will Gas Prices Go? $6 a Gallon, According to One Prediction.

    J.P. Morgan sees pump prices surging from $4.50 as Americans take to the road for summer. Blame the industry's new economics.

  • Amazon’s stock price has slumped almost 34% this year. This money manager says it’s a steal and could surge 76% to $3,900 in 2 years

    The stock market is a funny place: When great businesses go on sale, most people don’t rejoice. The reason is simple: Like companies in any other industry, most tech companies are doomed to failure, or at least mediocrity, by the viciously corrosive nature of free-market capitalism. Only companies with moats, to use Warren Buffett’s famous and accurate metaphor, can withstand the intense competition it begets.

  • Shell Joins Exxon With $1 Billion Brazil Exploration Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- Expensive offshore exploration setbacks for international oil majors including Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. are throwing cold water on their plans to turn Brazil into a profit center. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionOne-Time Richest Singapore Tyco

  • Where's the beef? McDonald's, Wendy's hit with 'deceptive ads' lawsuit

    A new federal lawsuit from a McDonald’s and Wendy’s customer claims the two fast food chains are falsely advertising the size of their beef patties and sandwich toppings.

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • Europe’s push to cut Russian gas faces a race against winter

    Europe is trying to cut use of Russian natural gas because of the war in Ukraine, but still find enough fuel to keep the lights on and homes warm before it gets cold again. Italy has announced new supplies from Algeria, while Germany has outlined an energy partnership with Qatar, a major supplier of liquefied gas that arrives by ship.

  • Used cars: 'There's a rich debate' over Carvana earnings, analyst says

    RBC Capital Markets Internet Analyst Brad Erickson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Carvana earnings as well as the outlook for the used car market and e-commerce.