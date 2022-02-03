U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,527.50
    -49.75 (-1.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,377.00
    -115.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,797.00
    -317.50 (-2.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.30
    -13.70 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.13
    -1.13 (-1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.10
    -5.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.29 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1293
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.16
    +1.20 (+5.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0043 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7840
    +0.3340 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,709.47
    -1,836.38 (-4.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    852.41
    -43.06 (-4.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.28
    -2.72 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 245,000 American likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Harley-Davidson Announces H Partners Representative to Join Board

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HOG

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. ("Harley-Davidson") (NYSE: HOG), the world's most desirable motorcycle company, today announced that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with one of its major shareholders, H Partners. As part of the agreement, Jared Dourdeville, a Partner at H Partners, has joined the Harley-Davidson Board of Directors. Mr Dourdeville has also been appointed to the Human Resources Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

"We believe this agreement is in the best interest of Harley-Davidson shareholders, as we look to deliver long-term, profitable growth, as the most desirable motorcycle company in the world," said Tom Linebarger, Lead Director, Harley-Davidson. "We look forward to welcoming Mr. Dourdeville to the Board."

"Under the leadership of Jochen Zeitz, we believe Harley-Davidson's best days are ahead, and we look forward to partnering with the Board, leadership team, and employees to reinvigorate this iconic American company," said Dourdeville.

The complete agreement between Harley-Davidson and H Partners will be included in a Form 8-K to be filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Company Background
Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Our ambition is to maintain our place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. www.harley-davidson.com.

### (HOG-F)

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harley-davidson-announces-h-partners-representative-to-join-board-301474776.html

SOURCE Harley-Davidson, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook parent Meta misses earnings estimates, stock plunges after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Facebook parent Meta earnings, which fell short of market expectations.

  • Meta earnings miss expectations amid Apple privacy changes, stock plummets

    Facebook parent Meta's shares took a beating after the company missed on Q4 earnings amid Apple's iOS privacy changes.

  • Meta Stock Gets Hammered. But Here’s the Argument for Buying the Big Drop.

    Shares in Facebook's parent are on track for their worst day ever. While many are selling, at least one fund manager is talking about buying the dip.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.

  • PayPal Undermined Its Credibility. Don’t Rush to Buy the Stock.

    PayPal Holdings looks a lot cheaper after its historic wipeout. Shares of PayPal (ticker: PYPL) had their worst day since the company spun off from eBay in 2015, plunging nearly 25% to $132.30 Wednesday. The wipeout shaved $51 billion off PayPal’s market value, knocking it down to $207 billion.

  • ARK investors have lost $4 billion — ‘We believe we’re going to see the turn sooner rather than later,’ Cathie Wood says

    It’s also how much investors have lost, so far, in the rising and falling fortunes of star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF ARK Innovation (ARKK)  That’s based on calculations by Morningstar Inc., the fund analyst company. ARK Innovation declined to comment. “Investors have put in about $15.7 billion, and the current assets total is $11.6 billion,” calculates Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq futures plunge following Facebook earnings miss

    The winning streak in equities was eclipsed by disappointing fourth quarter results from Facebook parent company Meta, which reported figures after the bell on Wednesday. Contracts on the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.68 heading into overnight trading following the results.

  • Facebook Owner Meta Set for $200 Billion Wipeout, Among Worst in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s one-day crash could rank among the worst in stock-market history.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedMeta’s Shares Collapse After TikTok Steals Users From FacebookSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottThe Facebook parent plunged 20% in early U.S. trading on th

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and StoneCo Getting Crushed on Wednesday?

    Just to name some of the biggest losers, buy now, pay later leader Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) had declined by 11%, lending technology platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by nearly 10%, and so was Brazil-based payment technology company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). StoneCo received an underperform rating and $10 price target from Autonomous Research. Instead, the real reason for all of the downward momentum is PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • Honeywell Earnings Are Fine. The Guidance Is the Problem.

    Industrial giant Honeywell International had a strong end to 2021, but fourth-quarter numbers won’t be what investors focus on Thursday. Honeywell reported $2.09 in fourth-quarter per-share earnings from $8.7 billion in sales. “We remained resilient, focusing on operational excellence to deliver the commitments we made to shareholders,” said Chief Executive Darius Adamczyk in the company’s news release.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Tumbling 10% Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were tumbling in morning trading Wednesday after peer PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported disappointing earnings yesterday after the market's close. As of 10:40 a.m. EST, Shopify's stock was down 9.5% while PayPal had lost nearly a quarter of its value. Fears of runaway inflation and a recession caused by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to rein in rising prices have weighed on the retail sector after a lackluster Christmas season.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Qualcomm ‘firing on all cylinders’ with record earnings: Analyst

    Futurum Research Principal Analyst Daniel Newman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Qualcomm's Q1 earnings, its growth across industries and strong demand, sales boosts, and supply chain constraints in the chip space.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • Google is finally splitting its stock; will Amazon be next, leading to a Dow shakeup?

    Alphabet Inc. followed in the footsteps of Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. on Tuesday, by making its stock seem more affordable through a 20-to-1 stock split, the first split in eight years for the internet ad and search giant.

  • Cummins profit falls below expectations as increased costs from supply chain constraints weigh on margins

    Cummins Inc. reported Thursday fourth-quarter profit that fell below expectations while revenue topped forecasts, as increased manufacturing, logistics and material costs resulting from supply chain constraints led to lower-than-anticipated margins. The auto engine power generation products company's stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Net income fell to $394 million, or $2.73 a share, from $501 million, or $3.36 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per

  • Meta’s Shares Collapse After TikTok Steals Users From Facebook

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook’s user growth faltered in the latest quarter, the first stagnation in the social network’s history, part of dire earnings that caused Meta Platforms Inc.’s stock to collapse 20% in pre-market trading on Thursday, wiping about $200 billion from its market value.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk H

  • Snap and Pinterest Stocks Sink After Meta’s Big Miss. They Are Reporting Earnings Thursday.

    Social media stocks Snap and Pinterest are trading lower after Meta Platforms issued a first-quarter revenue outlook that well below expectations. Snap and Pinterest report earnings Thursday.

  • A few more stock pullbacks, and then a big one, are coming, warns this manager. Here’s how investors should prepare.

    We chat with David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth U.S., who says single-digit gains for the S&P 500 may be the best we get this year.

  • IPOs off to ‘slower start’ in 2022 amid lower buy-side enthusiasm, Nasdaq president says

    Nasdaq President Nelson Griggs joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the 2022 outlook for the IPO market, stocks, and Chinese listings in the U.S.